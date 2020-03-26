Smartphones keep getting bigger, but the best phone grips can help you protect even the most cumbersome device from damaging falls. They also make smartphones easier to use — whether you’re taking selfies, tweeting, or streaming videos. In the roundup below, I’ve selected a variety of phone grips that combine style with utility.

First things first: The main feature to look for in a good phone grip is a strong adhesive so that the accessory stays put. After all, you don't want the thing that's supposed to be providing a secure grip to not be secure. That’s why all the phone grips featured in this roundup rely on trusted 3M adhesives and have earned Amazon customers' praise for their longevity.

And today, phone grips take all forms: You can choose from no-frills ones that are pocket-friendly, collapsible phone grips that double as phone stands, flexible phone grips that fit like rings, and even a phone grip and wallet combo for those who prefer traveling light.

Check out the best phone grips on Amazon. They’re all highly rated and cost $10 or less.

1. A Universal Phone Grip That’s Pocket-Friendly LOVEHANDLE Phone Grip $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Lovehandle’s universal smartphone grips are ideal for anyone who wants a simple, pocket-friendly grip that doesn’t add bulkiness to your phone. It’s made of stretchy elastic and available in 20 patterns — including a variety of florals, stripes, and solid colors — and you can also get this grip in a three-pack or in an "XL" size to accommodate your iPad or e-reader (though at slightly higher price points). It uses a 3M adhesive that promises not to leave behind a residue, and it’s easy to install — simply peel and stick and you’re good to go. There is one caveat: this pick is not compatible with silicone or gel cases, nor is it compatible with glass back phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 or soft back phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and Motorola Droid Turbo 2. A helpful review: “Just received my third grip. I love it! Since attaching to my phone, I haven't dropped it or even had any close calls. I haven't had any issues with the elastic stretching out too fast. Only small issue was when I tried to peel it off my iPhone case to put [it] in a different spot, it pulled off some of the image on the case. But it was definitely attached securely! Highly recommend!”

2. A Collapsible Phone Grip That Doubles As A Stand PopSockets Collapsible Phone Grip And Stand $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The PopSockets collapsible phone grips double as a stand for your phone, and this one in particular comes in a fun pastel swirl (although several reviewers noted that it has a more matte finish than what they expected). While it does collapse down to fit in your pocket, it's slightly more bulky than the previous pick. That said, if you're looking for a grip that allows for hands-free video viewing (and other phone use), this is it. This pick also uses 3M adhesive that promises to be reusable (and it can even be repositioned), sticking to smooth and hard cases, as well as phones with glass backs. That said, it won’t stick to silicone or highly textured cases. A helpful review: “[...]I purchased this pop socket and am completely satisfied! The graphic looks great and matches my case. It was easy to put on and it stays on."

3. An Elegant Ring Grip That’s Magnetized For Car Mounts FITFORT Phone Ring Holder And Kickstand $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 12,000 Amazon reviews, this beloved phone grip features a finger ring that’s made of high-quality stainless-steel and zinc alloy, and it also doubles as a phone stand. It’s also compatible with magnetic car phone mounts. The flexible ring offers 360 degrees of rotation and a 180-degree flip feature for more angles for viewing, and it stays put with 3M adhesive — plus, you get two replacement adhesive strips. Just peel, stick, and wait 24 hours to use. It’s available in rose gold, silver, and black, and it should stick to most phones (though you can check the Amazon page for phone compatibility). It also is safe to use on silicone cases. A helpful review: “Very happy with this phone ring holder so far! The adhesive appears to be strong, the quality of the product is great, and the design/appearance is really nice too. I like that the ring can swivel and it can serve as a kickstand for your phone. Works perfectly with a standard magnetic car AC vent mount that I have from another brand. Would definitely buy again!”