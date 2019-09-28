Since pumice is coarse and porous, it's great for exfoliation. The best pumice stones for feet are especially effective at removing rough, dry calluses. That said, in the beauty world, pumice stones now include those made from volcanic rock as well as other materials, like SiliGlass and ceramic, that mimic porous consistency and function the same, but do have the potential to contain chemicals — so how can you guarantee you're buying a good one?

Pore size is a good starting point and can tell you how exfoliating the stone will be. Smaller pores are smoother and so better-suited for sensitive areas like knees and elbows — while larger pores are rougher to effectively remove dead skin and stubborn calluses. When it comes to pumice stones for feet, the larger the pores, the better.

Next, look at the pumice stone's shape. Flatter areas are ideal for getting leverage on larger sections of skin, like the foot's heel and ball, while rounded edges help you reach into contours. A combination of flat and round surfaces is great for your pumice stone's versatility.

Finally, some stones offer additional convenient features, like a handle, a drying string, or even a motorized tool.

These four pumice stones are some of the best on the market — and with hundreds of reviews to back them up, you don't have to blindly pick one off the drugstore shelf and hope for the best.

1. The Overall Best Pumice Stone For Cracked Heels Onyx Professional Double-Sided Pumice Stone $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers widely consider the Onyx Professional SiliGlass pumice stone to be an awesome choice — largely due to this pick's double-sided design. On one side, you have a wide-cell structure to remove unwanted calluses and rough skin, and on the other, there's a smoother texture that's ideal for polishing. The edges are rounded for reaching those hard-to-smooth parts of your skin. Despite its porous design, this bar resists bacterial, fungal, and liquid absorption to prevent the growth of mildew and further bacteria, which is just one of the reasons it has a 4.6-star rating. Reviewers say: "Weirdly enough, this makes me feel more luxurious than anything else in the bathroom. I’ve owned other foot-smoothing products in the past, but none of them inspired regular use like this one. I feel strange gushing about a pumice stone, but I really do love this thing."

2. The Best Natural Pumice Stone KuuCare Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If looking for a fully natural option at a great price, this is it. The KuuCare pumice stone is made from genuine volcanic lava and comes with a built-in hanging string and suction-cup hook — all for just $6. This pumice stone's ergonomic, ovular shape is great for the versatility of smoothing large stretches of skin as well as difficult to reach contours. Its wide holes are ideal for smoothing tough calluses on your feet. Plus, the hook is convenient for drying and quick access. The manufacturer even points out other uses for this stone like de-pilling sweaters; removing cat and dog hair from mats, carpets, and car seats; and cleaning your oven — but maybe buy more than one for this kind of versatility. Reviewers say: "I've ordered different pumice stones over the years, and this one is the best by far. It's very porous and rough. It takes away the dead skin from my feet with ease."

3. The Best Pumice Stone With A Handle Miliamp Professional Pedicure Foot File $13 | Amazon See On Amazon For some added leverage, there's this professional pedicure foot file. Unlike most options, this one features a ceramic pumice stone on a beech-wood handle, so it's easier to reach your feet and apply the correct pressure. This pick is best for heavy-duty smoothing of large stretches of skin, not necessarily for harder-to-reach curves or angles. Reviewers say the rough texture is especially effective, and the attached string is great for hanging. Currently, it has over 100 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. Reviewers say: "Does a fantastic job removing dead skin and smoothing rough skin out! You can see an immediate difference after the very first use! The handle makes it very comfortable while using too! I just purchased another one!"

4. The Best Electric Pumice Stone ElectriBrite Cleansing Brush $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The ElectriBrite cleansing brush was initially designed as a facial tool, but thanks to the pumice attachment, buyers are raving about their cleaner, smoother feet, too. The scrubber itself offers three speed settings, a waterproof design, battery-operated convenience, and bi-directional rotation, while the four interchangeable heads take care of cleansing, massaging, polishing, and exfoliating. Reviewers say: "This is such a money saver! The pumice stone attachment is just as good as any salon pedicure I have ever had! It works so well!"