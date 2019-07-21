Probiotics have become so popular in recent years, you'd be hard-pressed to find any wellness guru not taking them in some form or another. But finding just the right one for you can be hard, especially since there are both shelf-stable probiotics and ones that have to be refrigerated. While both can be effective if they're stored properly, the best refrigerated probiotics will reliably deliver the goods (aka healthy bacteria) — no matter what climate you live in — so that you can reap all of their health benefits.

Why Refrigerated Probiotics

Chances are, if you're reading this, you've already jumped on the probiotics bandwagon, but in case you need further convincing, studies have shown that probiotics can help improve immunity, aid weight loss, and even help reduce anxiety. But why should you choose a probiotic that needs to be refrigerated over one that's shelf stable? Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, told Well + Good that probiotics are "naturally sensitive to heat and moisture," so if you live in a particularly warm or humid climate, opting for refrigerated probiotics is a good way to ensure that the key microorganisms inside don't perish.

What's more, non-refrigerated probiotics require that you follow the storage instructions to a tee. For example, if you remove the pills from their original packaging before you're ready to use them (i.e. put them in a pill box), they lose their effectiveness, according to Ilyse Schapiro, MS, RD, CDN, in an interview with Bustle.

Certain Probiotics Have Specific Benefits

So, now that you've decided that refrigerated probiotics are right for you, it's time to zero in on what particular benefits you want the supplement to have. That's because certain bacteria strains are particularly good for specific health issues. The probiotics in this roundup were selected because they contain the bacteria strains supported by medical studies and recommended by Schapiro, a certified dietitian/nutritionist.

With all that in mind, it's time to find the right probiotic for you. The options below are all highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of positive reviews.

1. Best Refrigerated Probiotic For Overall Women's Health Florajen Digestion High Potency Refrigerated Probiotics, 60 capsules $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're trying to ward off UTI's and yeast infections, or promote digestive health, you want a probiotic tailored to the needs of a woman. "For overall women’s health you want a good mix of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria," says Schapiro. Florajen's Digestion Refrigerated Probiotics has a mix of those strains to restore gut flora and keep your microbial balance healthy. Plus, you can rest assured that the supplements are kept cold even in transit, thanks to the company's 'Cold Chain Commitment.' What fans are saying: "From the first day my stomach has felt so much better. After having my first child my stomach felt awful after anything I ate. I was bloated, gassy, just uncomfortable. I suffered for years till I found this product! This is like magic in a bottle!!"

2. Best Refrigerated Probiotic For Constipation Garden of Life Raw Probiotics Ultimate Care, 30 Veggie capsules $64 | Amazon See on Amazon For help with constipation, the bacteria strain Bifidobacterium lactis is particularly helpful, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. That's why choosing Garden of Life's Raw Probiotics is a smart choice if you want to move things along. It contains 34 bacteria strains, including Bifidobacterium lactis, to promote flora diversity and gut health. What's more, each once-daily capsule features 100 billion live cultures, so it's a potent blend. What fans are saying: "Great product here. And for the potentcy it's pretty cheap. 100 billion organisms and it's mostly bifido which is good for the gut."

3. Best Refrigerated Probiotic For Weight Loss DrFormulas' Nexabiotic Advanced Multi-Probiotic, 60 Capsules $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a probiotic that will help you achieve your health goals, studies have shown that a few key bacteria strains can help reduce body weight and weight gain. "Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium lactis combined may help with weight loss," explains Schapiro. That's why DrFormulas' Nexabiotic Advanced Multi-Probiotic is a great choice. The probiotic includes 23 bacteria strains, including the key strains mentioned above, and has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with more than 2,400 customer reviews. Plus, the 'Delayed Released' capsules ensure maximum probiotic efficacy. While not specifically 'refrigerator-only,' the brand noted that if there's moisture in the air, it's best to either seal tightly or store in the fridge after opening. What fans are saying: "After a bit of research on my own, I found this product. Not only do I feel more focused, clear, and "regular" in my intestinal cycle, I also am losing weight rather rapidly. In just one month, I lost 2 pounds through the product alone. I did not exercise this past month and I have not been eating healthy - I still lost weight. I recently picked up a healthy diet and exercise routine, and I am steadily losing weight, now twice as quickly thanks to this product. Wow. two thumbs up!!!"