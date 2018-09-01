If you're into fitness and constantly on the move, you know that having a good gym bag is a necessity. And the best small gym bags are spacious enough to get the job done without weighing you down.

The Key Features That Make A Great Gym Bag

When hunting for one of the best gym bags, there are a few key features to consider.

A breathable or sweat-wicking fabric that won't trap odors. This is especially important if you plan to stash your sweaty clothes in your bag after your workout. A separate shoe compartment. OK so this isn't a necessity, but weekender bags with shoe compartments do keep things even more organized and sanitary, especially if you'll be toting more than one pair. A water-resistant fabric. Maybe you want the whole bag to be waterproof, or you'd prefer to have one waterproof compartment — regardless, it can't hurt to protect your stuff from potential damage.

To help inform your search, I've compiled a list of the four best small gym bags you can get on Amazon. They offer a variety of different features — including some of the above, obviously — and they're all compact enough to stuff into a tiny gym locker or carry with you all day.

1 The Overall Best Small Gym Bag Considering Features, Price, & Reviews Adidas Diablo Small Duffel Bag $17 Amazon See On Amazon The dimensions: 18.5 x 10 x 11 inches The specs: Made with a durable polyester fabric, Adidas' simple-yet-useful Diablo small duffel bag is ultra lightweight and breathable. Translation: It won't get super stinky if you store your sweaty clothes in it post-workout. Featuring carrying handles and a comfortable shoulder strap, there are multiple ways to grab this one and go. It has a single zippered compartment that's plenty roomy and comes in 18 different color options. Plus, it's only 17 bucks. The reviews: With a 4.5-star Amazon rating and nearly 1,500 reviews, this is a bestseller for a reason. Reviewers love its size and versatility, with one person raving: "It's a small bag but it can fit everything a big gym bag can fit. I will never buy a big bulky gym bag again."

2 Also Great: A Multifunctional Gym Bag With A Shoe Compartment & A Waterproof Pocket Kuston Sports Gym Bag $24 Amazon See On Amazon The dimensions: 19.6 x 10.2 x 9.8 inches The specs: This lightweight, multifunctional sports gym bag by Kuston is another top pick, as it comes with lots of handy features including, namely, an interior waterproof zippered pocket and a zippered shoe compartment. The latter comes in extra handy for separating damp shoes and clothes from the rest of your belongings. What's more, it's waterproof and comes with numerous other pockets as well as a carrying handle and a detachable shoulder strap for easy toting. The reviews: Considering its 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's safe to say users dig this durable bag. "This bag is PERFECT!" reads one satisfied review. "My shoes fit nicely and the shoe pocket doesn't impact the space available in the middle like some bags; there is tons of room in the center without being floppy and humongous."

3 A Simple Drawstring Bag That's Only $9 Holyluck Drawstring Backpack Bag $9 Amazon See On Amazon The dimensions: 13.2 x 16.9 inches The specs: Holyluck's drawstring bag is perfect for those who prefer a backpack style over one with handles or a single shoulder strap. It's a sturdy, light option that's super basic (but does what it's supposed to, of course). With thin straps, a top opening, and a zippered pocket across the front, it's durable enough to hold what you need without any added bulk. Even better than its affordable $9 price point? Its polyester material is super easy to clean. The reviews: Boasting an impressive five-star rating on Amazon and more than 800 customer reviews, this option comes highly recommended. Multiple users said they were impressed with its sturdy fabric and low price. "The material is thick, feels durable but is soft, not crinkly," wrote a reviewer. "The straps are thicker than other bags and the drawstring feature works great. The front zipper pocket is large enough to keep items like a phone, keys, water bottle, etc. and the zipper is good quality."