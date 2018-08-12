Rule of thumb: When it comes to packing for a weekend trip, there is no easy way to organize your clothes and your shoes in a classic weekender bag. That's why the best weekender bags with shoe compartments bring a sense of organization to your packing list — and will keep your dirty sneakers separate from the rest of your belongings.

While the classic weekender bag typically fits two to three days worth of clothing, a weekender with a shoe compartment can store nearly the same amount of clothes, all while giving you a separate space for your shoes. If you're looking for even more storage (who can choose one pair of shoes to bring with them?), look out for weekenders with even larger shoe compartments, or that reviewers say can fit additional pairs of shoes.

And, as you shop, keep an eye out for bags built with high-quality materials and a design you love. Materials like leather look great when you travel, but polyester is a safer choice if you anticipate running into any weather-related problems. And, while traditionally, most weekender bags have a shoulder strap (and a crossbody strap, as well), there are even great weekender backpacks that provide the same amount of storage, but can be easily worn on your back.

I'll save you a little time: Here are the best weekender bags with shoe compartments to take with you on your next trip.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Amazon Sweetbriar Classic Duffel Bag $40 Amazon Buy Now This Sweetbriar duffel is the best of all worlds: It's large, lightweight, well-constructed, and best of all, affordable. For just $40, this weekender features high-quality zippers that won't break, a strong interior lining, and vegan leather shoulder straps. Amazon reviewers have noted that the shoe compartment in this bag is especially spacious and can hold multiple pairs of shoes, depending on size. As one Amazon fan puts it, "The compartment for the shoes is HUGE. I could fit at least 3 pairs if not more in there, and it does not take a bunch of room from the inside of the duffel either. There is still plenty of room for my clothes and what I need to have a successful weekend getaway! I love this bag!"

2 A Leather Duffel Bag That's Worth The Price Amazon BOSTANTEN Genuine Leather Weekender Bag $89 Amazon Buy Now At $89, this leather duffel from BOSTANTEN is definitely more of a splurge than the rest of the bags on this list, but the soft genuine leather, sleek design, and custom hardware make it worth the investment. Along with the spacious shoe compartment, this bag has an interior zipped pocket, and two insert pockets. Manufacturers say it can hold all your technology while you travel (even a 15-inch laptop), and reviewers agree that it is a great size for traveling: "The bag is a perfect carry on size and is very high quality." It also comes with a comfortable, padded crossbody strap that can be removed if you'd rather carry it on your forearm or shoulder.

3 A Smaller Option That Doubles As A Gym Bag Amazon Rocoke Duffel Bag $26 Amazon Buy Now This wallet-friendly Rocoke weekender bag is small and lightweight enough to double as a gym or school bag, while still spacious enough to fit your clothes and a single pair of shoes while traveling. Made of waterproof Oxford fabric in a neutral light gray color, this affordable bag is perfect for everyday use as well as for weekends away. It has one zipper that opens up its main pocket, a side zipper that opens up the shoe compartment, and even an exterior zippered pocket great for keeping anything you need handy when you travel. While this bag won't hold quite as many pieces clothing or pairs of shoes as other bags on this list, the price can't be beat.

4 A Backpack-Style Bag With A Bottom Shoe Pocket Amazon LYCSIX66 Bag With Shoe Pocket $36 Amazon Buy Now Made of a lightweight, wrinkle-free polyester fabric, this weekender backpack lets you comfortably carry its weight evenly on both your shoulders. However, what sets this LYCSIX66 apart is its separate, waterproof bottom compartment that allows you to store a single pair of shoes away from the rest of your belongings. This backpack also has a lot of great features that make it stand out from normal backpacks, including a side zipper that gives you access to a pocket big enough for a 17-inch laptop (making it way easier to quickly cruise through TSA), padded straps, and a ventilated back to keep you cool, even if you wear it for hours.