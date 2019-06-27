While studies have yet to discover exactly what causes eczema in the first place, experts have learned how to lessen the appearance of dry, flaky skin — aka Atopic Dermatitis. Careless ingredients and irritating additives will likely make matters worse, while the best soaps for eczema can help to hydrate and nourish skin so the effects are less noticeable. The question then becomes: Which soaps are actually gentle? — especially because virtually all soaps are marketed as "hydrating" and "nourishing," even when they're not at all suitable for sensitive skin.

To help answer this question and learn more about eczema, I reached out board-certified dermatologist and RealSelf contributor, Dr. Joel Schlessinger via email. "Eczema causes excessive dryness and sensitivity, so any area experiencing irritation, itching, or a visible rash requires extra care," Dr. Schlessigner explained. "This means every product, soap included, needs to be thoughtfully selected if it’s going to come in contact with skin affected by eczema."

I'm of the belief that everyone should be checking the labels on their skin care products, but especially for those with eczema, all ingredients should be recognizable, pronounceable, and serve a purpose. Natural products for eczema tend to be many people's go-to because they're free from synthetic additives; on the other hand, manufactured chemicals are common triggers for eczema rashes, so scanning the list for your known allergens is a great place to start. "Natural soaps and cleansers may be effective when it comes to eczema, but the success of these products is likely due to the lack of irritating ingredients," says Dr. Schlessinger. "Products don’t necessarily need to be natural to be safe for eczema, and not all natural products are safe for those with eczema."

A body-friendly soap will also respect your skin's natural microbiome and pH levels. The surface of your skin has a population of microscopic bacteria, some of which are actually beneficial and essential in keeping your skin healthy. Aggressive hygiene products (like antibacterial soap and overly-stripping surfactants) can actually kill off your beneficial microbes, which can worsen the effects of eczema. For that reason, steer clear of any harsh antibacterials — or anything that might alter pH, which also contributes to a healthy microbiome. According to scientists, skin should be slightly acidic, with a pH in the general range of 4 to 6.

With all that in mind, these are some of the best soaps for people with Atopic Dermatitis; they're gentle, free from common irritants, and respectful of your skin's inherent functions.

1. The Best Overall Soap For Eczema Wonderfully Natural African Black Soap $14 | Amazon This soap has all the necessary antioxidants, vitamins, and lipids to nourish dry skin; it also acts as a mild exfoliant and comes in a 1-pound bar. See On Amazon The number-one best soap for eczema comes with hundreds of rave reviews and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. Wonderfully Natural African black soap is effective because, instead of stripping the skin, it nourishes it with naturally-occurring antioxidants, vitamins, lipids, and acids. While it contains palm kernel and coconut (which are slightly antibacterial and anti-fungal to keep you clean), this soap is also loaded with hydrating butters and oils to heal and hydrate irritated skin. It also has plantain skin ash to exfoliate away dead cells, and since it comes in a 1-pound bar, you'll be set for quite a while. Reviewers say: "I bought this soap for my boyfriend who has very bad eczema. When he travels (which is often) his eczema would really flare up and he would spend the majority of his time away in extreme discomfort. After doing some research I read that African Black Soap could provide relief for eczema and since he has been using this soap religiously he has not experienced any bad flare ups. This soap is a godsend! I have this soap in every bathroom, in all his travel bags, and it is the only soap he uses now." Ingredients: Palm oil, cocoa pod, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, unrefined shea butter, plantain skin ash, purified water, vitamin E, sodium

2. The Pick With The Best Value Grandpa's Pine Tar Soap (Pack of 6) $16 | Amazon For less than $3 a bar, this pine tar soap helps to balance cell production and lessen inflammation — plus you can use it on your face, body, and hair. See On Amazon If you're looking for a great deal on individual bars, Grandpa's pine tar soap costs under $16 for six — that's less than $3 a bar. That said, don't be fooled by the price. This pick creates a rich lather that cleanses your skin, but it's free from synthetic coloring and perfumes. It's especially effective for eczema due to the addition of wood tar from pine trees, which has been used for its medicinal properties for over 2,000 years. This ingredient is anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and slows mitotic activity — which means it helps skin to produce new cells at a healthy rate. Finally, this soap can be used for body, face, and hair, so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. Reviewers say: "I haven't been back to [my dermatologist] in five years. Why? Old wives [tales] are sometimes right! Every time my skin starts to dry out, I switch to Grandpa's and in three days I'm back to normal. Love this soap!" Ingredients: Sodium Palmate, sodium cocoate, water, glycerin, Pinus Palustris Wood Tar, sodium chloride, sodium gluconate, and potentially sodium palm kernelate.

4. The Best Soap For Extra-Sensitive Skin Dr. Ohhira's Probiotic Kampuku Beauty Bar $10 | Amazon In addition to balancing pH levels, this soap is also fermented to replenish the natural bacteria on the surface of your skin, so it's great for sensitive areas. See On Amazon For those who are concerned with preserving their skin's pH and protecting natural barriers, Dr. Ohhira's probiotic Kampuku beauty bar is well-worth the splurge. Using the fermentation of natural ingredients, this soap replenishes the microbiome (read: topical probiotics) so skin is better able to heal and protect itself. It's also optimized to keep the skin at a pH of 5.5, so the ecosystem can thrive. Finally, provided you don't have any food allergies, this soap is ideal for especially sensitive skin because it's made with food-based ingredients like wild strawberry, apricot, seaweed, and Chinese cabbage. Reviewers say: "A God-send for eczema sufferers... Wonderful probiotic soap! I struggle with eczema on my eyelids and back of ears - both very sensitive places. This soap eases the pain and burn and effectively rids the area of bacteria. My eczema was noticeably better after the first time I used it. I use it daily and continue to see result." Ingredients: Sodium Palmate, Sodium Cocoate, Probiotic Extract (apricot, mugwort, brown seaweed, oleaster, plum, wild strawberry, mulberry, sea tangle, Chinese bayberry, wild vine, Chinese matrimony, shiitake mushroom, chinese cabbage, loquat), Water, Caramel.