The 4 Best Socks For Sore Feet
Whether you're dealing with blisters, cracked heels, or achey arches, tender feet can be irritating. Luckily, the best socks for sore feet offer the perfect mix of compression and padding to keep you comfy all day long.
While it's true that gentle compression can increase circulation and reduce healing time and a padded sole can relieve certain aches, it's also important to consider your individual needs before you buy. If you're someone that struggles with chronic pain no matter which pair of shoes you're wearing, you may want to invest in a pair of durable compression socks that can stand up to daily wear and tear. But if you're also dealing with inflamed hot spots, blisters, or another painful skin condition on your feet, consider socks made with breathable bamboo or infused with soothing aloe vera.
Another thing to keep in mind is which activities tend to cause you the most pain. If you only experience achey arches during or immediately after a run, a pair of cushioned athletic socks can significantly reduce pain. But if your pain is more chronic, there are plenty of great socks if you're on your feet and experiencing pain all day.
When it comes down to it, only the best socks for sore feet will effectively relieve pain and help your feet heal at the same time. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you find the perfect pair.
1Best Everyday Socks
If you're looking for a sock you can wear with just about any shoe, these neutral cushioned socks by Thorlos are a solid choice. Made with soft, naturally sweat-wicking fibers, they're both stretchy and cooling. They also feature a cushioned instep and mid-weight padding along the sole to absorb shock as you walk. Plus, the spandex along the arch allows for movement while still cradling your foot as you go about your day. With over 1,000 reviews raving about the quality and comfort of these socks, you can't go wrong.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
2Best For Working Out
These padded athletic socks, also by Thorlos, are so comfortable that thousands of reviewers swear by them. Like the basic crew sock, they're made with sweat-wicking fibers, but they also feature lycra mesh across the foot for maximum breathability. The specially sculpted pads offer a second layer of protection in the ball and the heel, and the extra-thick heel tab eliminates friction (and the possibility of painful hot spots and blisters). There's a reason these socks earned recognition from Runner's World Gear; they're so effective that your pain will pretty much vanish when you hit the treadmill.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
3Best Knee-High Socks
If you need something with a higher profile, these knee-high socks by Iseasoo offer maximum compression and comfort. They reach all the way up to the knee to cradle your entire leg while increasing circulation and blood flow, which can decrease soreness and healing time. They also feature genuine copper woven into the sole to eliminate odor-causing bacteria and help absorb sweat. And, even though they cover the entire calf, the ergonomic design of these socks still allows for fluid movement while supporting your feet throughout the day.
- Available sizes: Small/Medium and Large/X-Large
4Best For Blisters, Rashes, Or Hot Spots
These friction-free socks by Orthofeet are soft, seamless, and so stretchy that you can say goodbye to blisters, rashes, and hot spots for good. Woven with a loose-knit construction, they offer maximum stretch so you don't have to worry about tight elastic or indentations in the ankle. They're also completely seam-free — there's not even a seam along the toe ridge. Plus, they're made with brushed bamboo so there's virtually zero friction on the interior of the sock. If you're looking for a cloud-like sock that will keep your feet cushioned and dry all day, this is it.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.