Whether you're dealing with blisters, cracked heels, or achey arches, tender feet can be irritating. Luckily, the best socks for sore feet offer the perfect mix of compression and padding to keep you comfy all day long.

While it's true that gentle compression can increase circulation and reduce healing time and a padded sole can relieve certain aches, it's also important to consider your individual needs before you buy. If you're someone that struggles with chronic pain no matter which pair of shoes you're wearing, you may want to invest in a pair of durable compression socks that can stand up to daily wear and tear. But if you're also dealing with inflamed hot spots, blisters, or another painful skin condition on your feet, consider socks made with breathable bamboo or infused with soothing aloe vera.

Another thing to keep in mind is which activities tend to cause you the most pain. If you only experience achey arches during or immediately after a run, a pair of cushioned athletic socks can significantly reduce pain. But if your pain is more chronic, there are plenty of great socks if you're on your feet and experiencing pain all day.

When it comes down to it, only the best socks for sore feet will effectively relieve pain and help your feet heal at the same time. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you find the perfect pair.

1 Best Everyday Socks Thorlos Unisex Padded Crew Sock $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a sock you can wear with just about any shoe, these neutral cushioned socks by Thorlos are a solid choice. Made with soft, naturally sweat-wicking fibers, they're both stretchy and cooling. They also feature a cushioned instep and mid-weight padding along the sole to absorb shock as you walk. Plus, the spandex along the arch allows for movement while still cradling your foot as you go about your day. With over 1,000 reviews raving about the quality and comfort of these socks, you can't go wrong. Available sizes: Small — X-Large