While hopping on a flight for an adventure is super exciting, getting from Point A to Point B can wear on even the most experienced travelers. Thankfully, the best travel blankets for an airplane exist to make the experience at least a cozy one.

With so many options out there, it can be tough to figure out exactly what you need in a travel blanket, and that's why it's best to get to know yourself as a traveler first. Comfort-wise, are you someone who's always cold on flights? Or do you tend to feel cramped and stuffy? Also, don't forget to consider just how often you travel, because sure, you can find a budget-friendly blanket that's super soft, but it might not be the best option for weekly use.

It's way easier to choose a travel blanket that works for you once you have a good idea of where you're headed and what you need to relax as you make your way there. And whether you're prone to stiff neck muscles or accidentally spilling your drink, one exists for your needs, trust me. Here, shop some of the best options sure to keep you ultra comfortable from takeoff to touchdown.

1 A Budget-Friendly Blanket With A Strap Amazon Pembrook, Fleece Travel Blanket $13 AmazonBuy Now Made from extra soft micro fleece with a low $13 price point, Pembrook's travel blanket is excellent for travelers on a budget. At 51 inches by 63 inches long, it's big enough to cover your legs, lap, and upper body for total in-flight warmth. And even though it's cheaper than its counterparts, this blanket does have a nifty removable wrap handle for easy carrying. It's also machine washable, which is great considering it doesn't come with a pouch to keep it clean and protected.

2 An Ultra Compact Blanket That Doubles As A Neck Pillow Amazon ComfortPlus, 3-in-1 Premium Travel Blanket $25 AmazonBuy Now If you're short on space, consider ComfortPlus' compact travel blanket, which is available in four different colors. The 60-inch long micro-fleece blanket rolls up into a petite package that's about the size of a small umbrella, but don't let that fool you — it definitely doesn't skimp on comfort and feels as luxurious as it looks. Plus, since it's a tree-in-one product, it can be used as a neck roll or travel pillow, too. When it's not keeping you toasty? Just strap it to your luggage, and you're good to go.

3 A Great Pillow And Blanket Travel Set Amazon Lug, Nap Sac Blanket and Pillow $28 AmazonBuy Now A travel blanket-pillow combo is definitely a solid investment for anyone who conks out the second the plane takes off. With a super soft blanket that comes tucked in a zip-up pouch that doubles as an inflatable pillow, Lug's Nap Sac set boasts the comfort and function weary travelers seek. You just remove the blanket, blow up the pillow's U-shaped liner, and zip the pouch over it for a cozy sleep setup you can easily disassemble when you land. Besides the pictured gray color called "Fog," this set also comes in "Rose" and "Plum" shades.

4 The Best Blanket For Travelers With Allergies Amazon Silk Camel, Allergy-Free Blanket $59 AmazonBuy Now With a cotton outer shell and 100 percent mulberry silk filling, Silk Camel's travel blanket is a must-have for allergy-sufferers since dust mites don't thrive in silk. Not only does it promote a squeaky clean environment, but silk can also hang onto moisture in the air for longer than other fabrics, making it a good choice to help stave off dry, cracked airplane skin. For convenience this blanket comes with a compact wristlet pouch for stowing in your bag and five color options including blue and pink. Available sizes: Standard, Mini

5 The Best Wearable Blanket For Travel Amazon Tucker, Travel Cover $35 AmazonBuy Now If you need some level of privacy to fall asleep on an airplane, the Tucker Travel Cover will help you feel extra snug and secure. Made with 100 percent cotton flannel, this blanket features a hood and inside arm pouches perfect for tucking in your arms and making your own little cocoon. There are easily accessible front pockets for storage, and it also comes with a removable neck pillow that you can use even if you're wearing the hood. On top of that, this blanket comes with its own carrying pouch and is available in two sizes for maximum comfort.

6 A Cooling Blanket For Warm Flights Amazon Cocoon, CoolMax Blanket $38 AmazonBuy Now Say goodbye to sweltering airplane cabins with Cocoon's CoolMax travel blanket. This unique mid-weight blanket is both breathable and moisture-wicking so it's virtually sweat-proof while still heavy enough to keep your body at just the right temperature. It's also ultra lightweight and comes with its own compact carrying case that can easily be hooked onto any carry-on.