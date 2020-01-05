If you’re tired of damp and musty bath towels, then it’s time to upgrade to Turkish towels. The best Turkish towels (sometimes called pestemal or fouta towels) dry quickly because they’re super thin and lightweight, which means they’re more likely to be fresh when you need them. And since they’re made from premium cotton, they’re highly absorbent, making it quicker and easier for you to dry off after a shower. But you can also use Turkish towels for more than just bath towels; they make great beach blankets, home decor, sarongs … the list goes on and on.

When buying a Turkish towel, the first thing to pay attention to is the fiber content. Look for a towel that is made of 100% Turkish cotton (which is known for its really long fibers) for the ultimate amount of absorbency. One cool thing about this type of cotton is that it actually feels softer with time and repeated washing, so you don’t have to worry about it getting destroyed in your machine. Just keep in mind that, as with any cotton, some shrinking is normal.

You'll also want to pay attention to the size of towel that you are purchasing. Depending on whether you plan to use your towel for bathing, washing your face, or using as a blanket, your size needs will differ.

While most Turkish towels come in striped patterns, they're available in a range of colors, so pick the one — or many — that you like most. To help you narrow it down, here are four of the best Turkish towels (including some sets, too) that Amazon reviewers swear by.

1. The Best Overall Turkish [[Bath?]] Towel Cacala 100% Cotton Turkish Bath Towel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This Turkish bath towel from Cacala has more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall. And for good reason — it’s made from super soft 100% cotton and is highly absorbent. Plus, the color selection is unrivaled. Choose from a bunch of gorgeous vibrant or subdued colors that feature a subtle striped detail. Reviewers on Amazon have discovered tons of ways to use this 37- by 70-inch towel. Reviewers say: "I have taken this on several different vacations. It packs down very small (like small enough to fit into my purse) and works excellent as a light blanket on planes or car rides. I have taken it to the beach and used it as a beach blanket and the sand shakes out pretty well. It is incredibly absorbent and dries very quickly. [...] I’d [definitely] recommend this brand and will be buying another towel from them."

2. A Turkish Towel Set For A Great Price Bosphorus Turkish Towel Set (4-Pack) $45 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of four Turkish towels must surely cost $100+, right? Wrong. This Bosphorus Turkish towel set comes with four 100% cotton bath towels, all for less than $50. And luckily, the low price tag doesn't impact the quality. The towels are made in Turkey and are so soft you'll immediately want to replace all your towels. This pick has a solid 4.4-star rating on Amazon, after 400 and growing reviews. Those who have tried them say that they love the size of the towels (70 by 39 inches), and yet, each one folds down to be super compact. Choose from an all-white set, a colorful set, and a few different neutral sets. Reviewers say: "[Y]ou get full body coverage when drying yourself after a shower. They dry quickly on the rack. They're washer/dryer safe, and when you fold them up to put them away, they hardly take up any room in the cabinet. We have been pleased with these."

3. An Extra-Large Turkish Towel Nature Is Gift Large Turkish Blanket $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Get cozy with this extra-large Turkish towel from Nature Is Gift. Measuring 78 by 98 inches, the 100% cotton towel is probably a little too big for a bath towel, but it’s absolutely ideal to use at the beach, on a picnic, or even as a blanket in your home. Reviewers on Amazon are really impressed with the softness of the blanket, which comes in a few different colors. Reviewers say: "This is a beautiful blanket of high quality. It is soft but does not pill. It is durable enough for outdoor use, requires minimal space for packing, and is attractive as an indoor throw or bedspread. I really love this blanket."