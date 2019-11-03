The 4 Best Unbreakable Dinnerware Sets

We’ve come to expect a lot from our dinnerware: We stack it, we slice on it, we sometimes leave it in the sink, and (occasionally) we drop it. So if you think that only paper plates are immune to shattering, you should know that it’s possible to find attractive, unbreakable dinnerware that you’ll actually want to use. But what does it mean for dinnerware to be unbreakable? Here are a few guidelines to follow when choosing the best unbreakable dinnerware for your home.

A search for unbreakable dinnerware on Amazon will return many options that don’t fit the bill. Very few materials can withstand extreme impact and temperature shock (imagine plunging a hot plate into ice water) without breaking, chipping, or warping. For dinnerware that won’t break when dropped, your best bet is to look for melamine, a highly-durable, BPA-free plastic.

But, there are a few caveats with melamine. Because of its chemical composition, melamine dinnerware must be carefully cared for. Testing from the Taiwan Consumer's Foundation found that under extreme lab conditions (think extreme heat for long periods of time), some of the chemicals in its composition can migrate into acidic foods. For this reason, melamine dinnerware shouldn't be microwaved or reheated in the oven. (You can read more about the FDA's findings on the safety of melamine.)

If you'd rather avoid those concerns, certain types of porcelain glass and stoneware have been engineered to resist damage, able to go from the fridge to the microwave to the dishwasher. Expect them to stand up much better than traditional dinnerware, but remember, under extreme circumstances, they're not immune to chipping or even breaking.

Whether you plan to use your dinnerware on a patio or at a picnic, or are just a little accident-prone, the best unbreakable dinnerware is below.

1. The Overall Best Dinnerware: Parhoma White Melamine Home Dinnerware Set Parhoma White Melamine 12-Piece Dinnerware Set $35 | Amazon See on Amazon For outdoor dining or everyday use, this melamine dinnerware from Parhoma is the best overall unbreakable dinnerware. The BPA-free, stain-resistant set includes dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls. At first glance you can hardly tell they’re not made from glazed ceramic. The textured, neutral white matches most decor and it’s durable enough to be taken on the road for travel, picnics, or use on an outdoor deck. Since it’s made of melamine, it shouldn't go in the microwave, but it is heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can withstand a hot run in the dishwasher.

2. The Best Microwave- and Oven-Safe Option: Corelle 20-Piece Dinnerware Set Corelle 20-Piece Dinnerware Set $61 | Amazon See on Amazon Constructed from highly-durable, break- and scratch-resistant Vitrelle glass, this dinnerware from Corelle is versatile and timeless. In addition to the bowl, salad plate, dinner plate, and mug, the four-person set also includes four storage lids so the bowls can double as containers. All of the serving pieces are microwave-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe, so if you’re looking for dinnerware that can step in as your everyday go-to, this is a great choice. Though very strong, this dinnerware is a bit thin and lightweight, and can chip. Despite this, one Amazon reviewer praised it for being “very, very, very sturdy." Over 1,000 fans have given it a glowing, 4.4-star rating on the review site.

3. The Best Colorful Dinnerware: Certified International Talavera Melamine Dinnerware Set Certified International Talavera Melamine 12-Piece Dinnerware Set $52 | Amazon See on Amazon This melamine dinnerware from Certified International is a great option for adding a pop of color to your table, and can be easily mixed-in with other neutral pieces. The set of 12 includes a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl, and the company also offers a line of coordinating trays and serving pieces. Reminiscent of Italian pottery with its thick design, each item has a slightly different but coordinating pattern. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe, so you can relax knowing that cleanup will be easy after your guests leave.