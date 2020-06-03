Wireless earbuds are obviously useful while listening to music on the go, but how do yours stack up when it comes to making phone calls? To find the best wireless earbuds for phone calls, look for high-quality sound, a powerful microphone, and a long-lasting battery that's rechargeable.

Earbuds that offer high-quality stereo sound are essential so you can hear every detail of your conversation, but a sensitive built-in microphone is just as important so the person on the other end can hear you clearly. Earbuds with noise-cancelling technology also help dramatically by blocking external sound that might interfere with your voice while you're talking. However, they might cost more — so if you aren't planning on making calls in noisy places, you might not need to spend the extra money. And these all come with quick and easy Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily pair them with your phone almost immediately.

Speaking of charging cases, battery life is also an important feature when you're dealing with wireless earbuds because you don't want yours to stop working mid-call. Since you'll also likely be wearing them for audio enjoyment throughout the day, it's smart to look for earbuds that'll stay powered for at least five to eight hours on a single charge. It's also a plus if you purchase earbuds with a portable charging case, And I've made sure my picks have long battery lives or come with charging cases for extra juice on the road. A charging case will give you the opportunity to power up on the go, often providing up to 24 hours of extra playback time.

And finally, if you use your earbuds while working out or chatting outside during walks or work commutes, you'll want to choose a pair that's water-resistant or waterproof. Look for a water-resistance rating that's above IPX4, which makes the headphones resistant to splashes or completely waterproof (depending on the rating).

To make it easier, scroll on for a list of the best earbuds on Amazon with great mics and audio.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best With 2,000+ Positive Reviews BEBEN Bluetooth True Wireless Earbud $39 | Amazon See On Amazon These wireless earbuds are just as good at holding phone conversations as they are for listening to your favorite tunes. They offer quick, one-step Bluetooth pairing with your mobile device — and both the earbuds and the charging case are water-resistant. (They boast an IP68 rating, which means they should be able to withstand substantial dust, water, and sweat.) The earbuds themselves can last at least six hours on one charge, but the case offers an additional 24. According to the brand, you'll get up to 35 hours of total talk time (or 30 of music playback). Not to mention, the speakers provide quality stereo sound. While the built-in microphone isn't advertised as noise-cancelling, some reviewers have written that the feature does exist within the pair, calling it "impressive." With the press of a button, these particular buds can also be controlled while they're in your ears, making it easy to adjust the volume and answer incoming calls. According to fans: "I bought these earbuds for hands- and wire-free phone calls mostly, but also for listening to music while moving. They did not disappoint! Not only is the mic quality perfect for phone calls, but the sound is great!"

2. These Earbuds With A Noise-Cancelling Mic & 14 Hours On A Single Charge TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike the first earbuds mentioned, these are listed as noise-cancelling, which means they can easily block outside interferences mid-call, great if you tend to make calls from loud places like an office or outside. Equipped with a built-in microphone, high-definition sound, and quick Bluetooth connectivity, these earbuds offer clear hands-free calling. They're also designed with magnetic clips that hold them together for easy wearing when you aren't talking or listening. Unlike the others on this list, this pair of headphones does not come with a charging case — but it can be powered with the included USB cable between uses. What also sets this pair apart from the rest is that one charge can provide up to 14 hours of playback time, which is far more than the rest. They also boast a IPX7 waterproof rating, so don't worry too much about getting them wet. According to fans: "Sound quality is excellent, phone calls are crisp and clear on both ends, Bluetooth pairing is a breeze, they're super comfortable in your ears for extended periods of time."

3. A Budget Pick That's Under $30 Letsfit Bluetooth Earbud $27 | Amazon See On Amazon At less than $30, these Bluetooth earbuds are a total steal. Like the previous pair, they feature a built-in microphone and high-quality, dynamic sound for crisp phone calls. These are also designed to execute quick, one-step Bluetooth pairing that can connect to your phone the second they come out of the charging case. Similarly, the included charging case can provide an extra 24 hours of talking and playback time (in addition to the six hours that the earbuds are able to handle off one single charge). The earbuds' built-in touch controls allow you to answer answers calls, adjust the volume, and more with just a few taps. They even boast an IPX5 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for mid-workout calls or conversations outside. These aren't advertised as noise-cancelling, but many reviewers didn't consider that an issue. They're available in two colors: black and white. According to fans: "These earbuds are a win! I love how small the case is, so they are easy to slip into my bag and carry around. The sound quality when I listen is really clear. I haven’t heard any pops or fuzzy audio from my music or phone calls."