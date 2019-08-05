When it comes to big life decisions like whether to move or accept a job offer, many people need a little bit of extra time before committing to one path forward. But if you're indecisive most of the time, you might be one of a few zodiac signs that can have trouble choosing, according to an astrology expert.

Decisive folks, like Capricorns, seem to be able to choose an option and run with it without agonizing over different choices. "Capricorn leans towards being the decision-maker and authority figure of the zodiac," archetypal astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, tells Bustle. But that doesn't mean that they're necessarily better at picking good options than a sign who struggles with decision-making. Just because someone makes a decision easily doesn't mean that they choose wisely. "In our modern Western culture, status quo means sticking to something, even if isn't always the best choice," she says. Someone who makes quick decisions, like a Capricorn, can sometimes fall into this trap.

So if you're someone who's indecisive, appreciate yourself for the fact that you probably are very thoughtful about all of your options, and don't jump to a bad decision out of haste.

Here are the signs that are most likely to be indecisive, according to an astrology expert.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle In plenty of movies, when a character is trying to make an important decision, two tiny figures will appear to argue each side. If you're a Gemini, this might be how you feel sometimes when you're faced with a difficult choice. "Gemini, represented by the twins, symbolizes two parts of our identity and soul," Farrar says. "It may often feel there are competing wants, depending on which side is most prominent." Being stuck between these dueling desires can be frustrating, so instead of choosing one side or the other, see whether you can find a way to compromise between the two.

2. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Whether you're deciding on something as small as what flavor of muffin to get for breakfast or something as big as whether or not to quit your job, as a Virgo, you might get stuck in the decision-making stage indefinitely. "Virgo, as the problem-solver, and ruled by Mercury, may overthink anything that needs a decision," Farrar says. "It sees many realities of a situation and can sometimes get caught in the spinning wheels of how to figure it out." In order to finally choose an option, really trust your gut, because your first instinct before you began to doubt yourself probably holds a lot of truth.

3. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Libra tends to be people-pleasing by nature as they may orient to someone else for a sense of belonging," Farrar says. This means that when it's time for you to make a decision, you might be easily influenced by what someone else wants, rather than what's best for you. For example, when you are trying to figure out where to go get dinner with a friend, you might find yourself automatically saying "Whatever you want," even if there's some place where you'd really like to go. In order to become more confident in choosing, try to split up the situation into two choices and let each of you make one decision. Maybe your friend chooses the dinner spot and you get to pick where you go for dessert.