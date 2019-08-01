When you think about the characteristics you really value in a partner, loyalty probably makes the list. While anyone can choose to be loyal, certain zodiac signs are most loyal to their partners, according to astrology experts.

"The truth is, all twelve astrological signs have their unique gifts and ways of loving their partners, and who we resonate or 'click' with is based on our needs and our ability to meet the needs of our partners," Christa Westaway, House of Intuition’s reader and practicing astrologer, tells Bustle. Of course, each person is their own unique individual, so it's possible for someone of any sign to be fiercely loyal to the one they love. But zodiac signs do suggest how people are likely to act in a relationship, she says.

Aquarius, for example, is one of those signs that probably isn't known for loyalty. "Aquarius has a tendency to prefer time and identity as a lone wolf, and can evolve out of relationship dynamics quickly or get bored," archetypal astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, tells Bustle. "As an air sign, they prefer to go with the wind and appreciate the freedom it brings," she says. This doesn't necessarily mean that they will be unfaithful to their partner or emotionally abandon them, but it does mean that loyalty may not really be a strong value for this sign.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most loyal to their partners, according to astrology experts.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle As a Cancer, allowing yourself to be loved by someone else isn't always the easiest thing for you even though you're great at showing yourself love. But when you do open up emotionally and let a partner into your life, your loyalty is unmatched. "First, [Cancers] must find the energy to leave their comfort zone in order to share their hearts, and in return they need safety and security from their partners to build deeper intimacy," Westaway says. This kind of emotional investment means that, as a Cancer, you aren't quick to throw away everything you've built with a partner. Instead, you remain loyal to the relationship and prioritize nurturing your partner and being nurtured by them.

2. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Some people are very aware of their own feelings, but have a hard time empathizing with the feelings of their partner. For a Virgo, though, being disloyal by cheating or undermining you isn't likely. "When a Virgo is in love, they show their hearts through service to their partners," Westaway says. This means that they are strongly attuned to the emotions and the needs of their partner, which often requires a good deal of loyalty. "For Virgos, love is an action after a lot of thought," she says. "Since partners can be works-in-progress for them, Virgos don’t often abandon their partners to find new ones."

3. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle For some zodiac signs, being with a partner doesn't necessarily mean that they stop looking for other potential romantic options. But as a Libra, you are unlikely to have eyes for more than one person at a time. Once you've made that commitment to someone else, your love is steadfast. "A Libra loves to love, and when they’ve found a partner to spend their time doting on and pleasing, everyone else might as well be invisible," Westaway says. "Libra energy rules the 7th house in astrology (the house of marriage and long-term partnership), so being in a committed relationship often comes naturally to them."