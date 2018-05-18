These Are The 3 Most Loyal Zodiac Signs

While every sign has the potential to be a loyal, loving, stick-by-you-no-matter-what partner, three zodiac signs that are the most loyal of them all. When it comes to astrology, this has a lot to do with the personality traits associated with the sign, and what they value most as a result.

For some signs, security, trust, and loyalty are where it's at — especially when you factor in more than just their sun sign. "For instance — and this all depends on their date of birth — but their moon, Venus, and Mars sign is definitely something to consider," astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Bustle. "Someone with any of these personal planets ... are trustworthy after they commit to the relationship."

It's a little complex, but the more you learn about astrology, the more you realize personality traits like these are layered. For example, you can also take each sign's elements into account. Two of the signs mentioned below (Taurus and Capricorn) "are ruled by the element earth ... which ultimately gives them a more grounded and practical approach to commitment," Mesa says. "Scorpio, on the other hand, is a water sign but even then, their love is deeply passionate and intense.

When taking all of these things into consideration, it's possible to pluck three zodiac signs out of the mix that tend to be the most loyal. Here are the top three, according to experts, that are down to make a long-term commitment.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If there's a sign that values stability, it's Taurus. "What you see, is what you get with this earth sign," Mesa says. "Meaning, if Taurus gives you their word, rest assured they’re sticking to it." So when it comes to relationships, "Taurus is ride or die." That's not to say that a Taurus will stick around in a toxic situation. But they will try their best to make things work with the right partner. "They crave stability and security, especially when it involves their romantic relationships," Mesa says. "Taurus is a creature of habit and extremely stubborn," which only adds to their loyalty. It takes a lot to shake them.

2 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio is a fiercely loyal sign, and they expect their partners to be the same way. The thing is — because they so value trust and honesty — it can be easy to let them down. "The minute they just sense a little betrayal, it’s downhill from there," Mesa says. "This water sign [might be] secretly insecure and hypersensitive," despite their outwardly tough appearance. "Their intensity stems from their extreme passions." Once Scorpio falls in love, they go all-in, and give everything they have to a relationship. Since Scorpio can be vulnerable, their relationships work best when both partners make an effort to create a secure, loving partnership. Scorpio can learn to open up and be more trusting, and their partners can help that process along by being as honest as possible. Even though Scorpio may seem intense, they really do appreciate kindness and openness.