The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Uptight

People can be uptight for all sorts of reasons — from anxiety to superiority complexes. If you're curious how that relates to astrology, it may be interesting to know that a lot of the inner tensions that create highly-strung personalities can be understood by someone's sun sign. According to astrologers, there are some zodiac signs that are more likely to be uptight than others.

Sometimes, people may come across as uptight when they're particularly stressed. For others, being tightly-wound is more of a personality trait.

"We all have our moments when stress crosses our threshold of tolerance," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Some [people], however, tend to have a higher baseline of 'built-in' tension than others, making them appear uptight or high-strung. Knowing someone's sun sign might help you determine if the high-strung person you know means it personally of it's just part of their temperament." For certain zodiac signs, it's hard to shake these qualities. Whether it's due to being short-tempered, having racing thoughts, or being obsessed with organization, some personalities may be inclined to appear more wound up than others. While this can happen to anyone, of any zodiac sign, there are four signs who are associated with these traits the most.

Here are the four zodiac signs that are most likely to be uptight.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle An Aries who hasn't yet had an opportunity to express their firey feelings might come across as quite uptight. While this doesn't mean they go through life unable to express their emotions, it does mean that if something blocks them from letting it out, they can become tightly wound. "If you meet an uptight Aries, chances are that they haven't expressed their energy," Mckean says. "Pent up energy is unnatural for an Aries. The old wisdom says that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; so long as Aries stays active, they're less likely to be uptight." An Aries who's been feeling uptight may be able to release that tension by going for a jog, taking a boxing class, or even yelling into a pillow.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini's minds are always racing. They may seem uptight because they have too much energy to know what to do with it. "The best ways of dealing with high-strung energy for a Gemini is to recycle it, either through communication or getting around, preferably both," Mckean says. While Aries needs to move and express pure emotion to release their tension, Gemini may need a more interactive form of release.

3 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Organized and efficient Virgos may be naturally tightly-wound. While this can be a norm for them, it's still important to let them know they're appreciated so that the stress doesn't feel overwhelming for them. "They are true to their highly organized style, but in always keeping things in a highly organized fashion, it can become palpably stressful for Virgo," Mckean says. "Their baseline is often high-strung, but it is this very energy that keeps Virgo active and happy to be of service to others." Letting a Virgo know how much they mean to you, and how grateful you are, might provide them some relief from the stress of always helping others.