These 7 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Have Bad Tempers

When it comes to astrology, there are definitely a few zodiac signs that are known for their calm, level-headed demeanors, as well as some signs that have surprisingly bad tempers. These are the folks who are quick to anger, who get frustrated easily, and who may say a thing or two they don't really mean, all in the heat of the moment.

We're all entitled to a bad day — when it feels like everyone's rubbing us the wrong way, and we're super cranky as a result — the signs with ongoing anger issues may want to look into ways to calm down; not only for their sake, but for everyone else's.

"Acknowledging the fact that you have a short temper gives you the opportunity to learn to control it," author and astrologer Lisa Barretta, tells Bustle. "It is good to let [off] some steam every now and then. But [be] aware that every time you get upset you compromise your own energy levels [...] The energy expelled from a burst of temper can linger for days, if not weeks, and really affect a lot of other things going on around you."

Not only can it push others away, but it can leave you feeling drained. And that's often not worth it. Here are the seven signs that tend to have bad tempers, according to experts, as well as what they can do to cool off, think twice before the react, and control their tempers in a healthier way.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries can have a hot temper, all thanks to their ruling planet — which may account for their other fiery habits, too. "Ruled by Mars, the planet of War, they may also be prone to impulse-control issues," astrologer Janet Amid, tells Bustle. But that doesn't mean Aries is always reactionary, or that they're doomed to be hotheaded forever. Once they recognize this tendency in themselves, they can learn how to extinguish their temper before it gets out of hand. As Susan Shumsky, Vedic astrologer and author of Instant Healing, tells Bustle, "Perhaps they might excuse themselves, leave the room, go to another location where they can be alone, and take out their aggression on an inanimate object." These are all healthier ways to cool off.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is known for their calm and friendly demeanor. But they can have a temper, too. "They are a 'quiet' storm," Barretta says. "Taurus will patiently wait things out but if you push this sign too far they will charge at you." Just like their symbol, the bull. It's possible for Taurus to recognize this habit in themselves, and make an effort to think before they act. They may also benefit from recognizing that sometimes, when it seems like people are pushing their buttons, it's really because they may be taking forever to make a decision. As Barrett says, "Sometimes getting a push toward making a stand helps move things along in a more timely manner." And keeping that in mind may help take them down a few notches.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Represented by the twins, Gemini can have "extreme sides to their [personality]," Amid says, including an surprisingly bad temper. "You never know when they will erupt because they switch on a dime when angered," she says. "[They're] very cognitive in their thinking process on one level, though the other face shows them to be easily disruptive." For Gemini, the best way for them to calm down is to look for humor in the heat of the moment, and to encourage their loved ones to do the same. As Amid says, "That seems to be their antidote."

4 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo can be surprising when it comes to just how upset they can get. "Since they appear to be so kindly and benevolent most of the time, when their temper flares up, the recipient of that anger [can feel] harshly judged," Shumsky says. So it never hurts for Leo to find ways to tamp down this reactionary side, and learn how to focus their energy in a healthier way. Instead of attacking, "they need to pause, take a moment to consider their actions, and express themselves in a more dignified manner," Shumsky says. "I suggest the Leo say something like, 'When you did that, it hurt my feelings and made me upset.'" That way, whenever their feelings are hurt, Leo can express themselves without making the situation worse.

5 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle When Virgo is feeling upset, their tempers can flare up in a cold and calculating way. "They have the capacity to cut people down to the ground with their words and cause deep wounds with their criticism," Shumsky says. And yet, just like the other signs, this is a bad habit they can definitely overcome. "Since [this sign is] generally very disciplined, they don’t have to act out," she says. "They can [...] reconsider what will be the next thing to come out of their mouths, and make a choice to say something constructive." Once Virgo learns how to remain calm, they will notice their relationships vastly improve.

6 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle While Scorpio may be known for their hotheaded nature, it's often how they express their emotions that surprises people. "Scorpios tend to show their temper in ways that are manipulative, passive aggressive, or underhanded," Shumsky says. "They might not show their temper outright but may act out by doing something [...] to undermine the person they are angry at." Since this can lead to toxicity in their lives, Scorpio should make an effort to handle their emotions in a healthier way. "[They can] take a look at their behavior and reconsider their motives and the effect of their actions," Shumsky says. "They should realize they are responsible for their own lives and have to power to change themselves."