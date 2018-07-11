It's totally natural to be a bit wary in a new relationship, but when initial hesitation turns into a constant state of being in your relationship, having trust issues can become a real problem. Whether it's you or your partner struggling with opening up, looking to the zodiac can actually be quite a help. Astrologists have identified the zodiac signs with trust issues so that you can work through your difficulties as easily as possible.

Learning to trust a partner can be scary, especially if you have a personality type that tends towards introversion or self-protection. Astrologists have found that certain star signs may be scared of getting hurt, or quick to protect their own hearts, above all else.

While no relationship can be absolutely predicted by the zodiac, it can be helpful to look at your — or your partner's — astrological sign as a way of unmasking the difficulties in your relationship. Once you've discovered that maybe trust issues are at play, building trust is totally possible. Issues of openness and communication in relationships are usually quite fixable. The couple simply needs to be willing to work on them.

To start, you can understand where the lack of trust is coming from by looking to the stars. Here are the four zodiac signs most likely to have trust issues in a relationship.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The empathetic crab is inclined to protect themselves. Crabs have hard shells for a reason, after all. "Ruled by the Moon, the crab is a sensitive, emotional, and nurturing creature," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "However, they only trust when they feel safe within relationships, often resorting to their inner world, their own cocoon, when they do not feel trustful or safe." So if your Cancer partner appears to be loving you from arms length, do what you can to reassure them that they are appreciated and protected in the relationship.

2 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Due to their own malleability, Scorpios often tend to be concerned when others aren't as flexible as they are. If they see a steadfast partner, they might get suspicious. This kind of thinking can get to a Scorpio's head in a relationship, making trusting difficult. "Even though they have amazing intuition, Scorpios do not trust others easily," Stardust says. "Because they are so changeable themselves, they are often suspicious of others who are not able to transform and unable access their inner intuition for guidance." So if your Scorpio partner seems hesitant around you, reassure them that your steadfastness is a sign of love, not a reason to be suspicious.

3 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, who is comfortable being pretty low-key, may feel stressed out sometimes when the pressure's on. This can lead Aquarius towards mistrust, if the relationship isn't taking enough care of this side of an Aquarius' personality. "Aquarius often [is] suspicious of people who shine in the spotlight and who need constant attention," Stardust explains. "The cup bearer does not trust others who are malicious and showy, as they operate on their own higher unique vibration — often giving back to others selflessly." So if your Aquarius partner seem off-put by your extroversion, get real with them about the ways you show others you care. They likely just need you to explain your perspective to them. Once you understand each other better, trust can follow.