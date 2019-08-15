No matter who you are, it can be challenging to confess that you've made a mistake. But for some zodiac signs, it can be extra difficult to admit that you're wrong, according to an astrology expert. You could be naturally stubborn, which makes changing your mind about the situation hard. Or maybe you find that your pride gets bruised easily, which makes second-guessing yourself a challenge. Whatever quality makes admitting that you're in the wrong especially demanding for you, your zodiac sign may have a role in it.

While some signs have trouble acknowledging that they're at fault in a situation, others, like Virgo, will usually say that they're wrong pretty easily — sometimes even too easily. "Virgo is a mutable sign, and mutable signs are the most flexible (at times wishy-washy) signs of the zodiac," Christina Gmyr, an astrologist, business strategist, and the founder of FleetingLife, tells Bustle. "Specifically, Virgos tend to be anxious and sensitive, and they care deeply about others," she says. "This means they are quick to accept the blame and apologize (sometimes more often than they should)."

Here are the zodiac signs that have the most difficulty admitting that they're wrong, according to an astrology expert.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "Taurus, represented by the bull, is known for being the most stubborn of all signs," Gmyr says. While, as a Taurus, you might be slow to make up your mind, once you do, it will take a lot of effort for someone to be able to get you to budge. While it can definitely be a good thing to stick to your decisions and stand up for yourself, you might want to hear people out if they're trying to explain that you aren't totally right. Once you've formed your opinion, it's probably set in stone, and if someone else disagrees, you're more likely to shut down the conversation altogether than try to see it from their point of view, Gmyr says. They could end up being wrong, but you'll never know if you don't let other people offer up alternate ideas.

2. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) As a Leo, you're the most stubborn of the fire signs, which can make you an incredibly loyal and passionate partner once you commit to a relationship. "The downside here is that their healthy ego can be hesitant to budge on previously formed opinions, because it's difficult for them to see their own fault or admit that they were wrong," Gmyr says. If someone is trying to show you that you might not be right, you might tend to view it as a personal attack, when they could actually be trying to help you out. Instead of assuming that their intentions are harmful, try to give the people around you the benefit of the doubt. Once you let yourself imagine things from their point of view, you might realize that there's a lot of truth to their position after all.

3. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "Scorpio is the most mysterious, rebellious, and stubborn of the water signs," Gmyr says. Before you invite someone into your inner circle, it can be difficult to open up to them and say what you're really thinking, and you probably feel the urge to control your loved ones, which can make admitting your faults challenging. "Scorpio is a well of emotion," she says. So, if you know that you need to admit that you're wrong about something, make sure that you take the time that you need to cool down and get your mind to a peaceful place, so that you can have an empathetic, honest conversation.