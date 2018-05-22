These Are The 3 Most Stubborn Zodiac Signs

While everyone can be stubborn at times, there are three classically stubborn zodiac signs that are well-known for this trait. As it goes with astrology, this is all thanks to the characteristics associated with those signs. These folks tend to be steadfast, strong, passionate, and particularly skilled when it comes to making (and sticking with) decisions. And that's a great thing.

Stubbornness is one of those traits that can be a positive, in some instances. Take making decisions, for example. There are a few signs that, once they've made up their mind, will stick to their guns no matter what.

But this stubbornness can also get them into trouble. The same sign that might stick to their decision to go after a goal, may be the sign that stays in an unhealthy relationship, simply because they made a commitment.

This is far more likely to happen with fixed signs. "Astrological signs can be separated into three 'qualities' or 'triplicities': Cardinal, fixed, and mutable," professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "Fixed signs, which include Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, can be more stubborn than other signs because they’re tenacious and determined to stay committed to ideas, projects, or people, once they’ve said 'yes.' Therefore, these signs can be considered more stubborn than other signs."

When that happens, it's important for these signs to take a step back, analyze whether or not their stubbornness is serving them, and make changes when necessary. Here are the three most stubborn, fixed signs, as well as what they can do to balance themselves out, according to astrologers.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The symbol for Taurus is the bull — one of the most stubborn, steadfast animals — so it makes sense why they'd be one of the more stubborn signs. "Taurus is persistent and determined," Lang says. "They often need to come to decisions on their own; not be pushed by others. They proceed with decisions cautiously, often making sure everything is going to be stable/secure before they make a commitment." And all of that is great, when used in a positive way. It's only when Taurus' stubbornness holds them back, that they may want to make a change. As Lang says, "This tendency can be a blessing, a true gift of the Taurus personalty, because they will not give up on a relationship or job when times are tough. However, Taurus would benefit from learning to let go when something isn’t working in their life." To do so, Taurus can practice tuning "into their body’s guidance system — their gut intuition — to pick up on clues that it’s time to give in or let go," Lang says. "Tension in the neck or a tight throat can be such indicators for Taurus. In the case of a disagreements, stubbornness can close down the communication channels. In those instances, as well as others, Taurus would benefit from seeing things through a different perspective rather than remaining set."

2 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo is a highly passionate sign, and one that likes to stick to their guns. But they're also a fixed sign, which can make them seem very stubborn when it comes to making a change — even if the change is a positive one. "They could drag their feet in making a move, leaving an unhealthy relationship, or even changing up a routine," Lang says. "For this reason, Leo can make a committed partner. However, their stubborn tendencies can keep them feeling stuck from time to time." It is possible, however, for Leo to make a change if their stubbornness is holding them back. "The key to balancing out their stubbornness is actually to consciously try new things, experiment with different creative outlets, and break free from routines," Lang says. In doing so, Leo will open themselves up to so many more possibilities. "The freer they feel to express themselves and have fun, the less stubborn they will be."