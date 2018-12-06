The 44 Most-Upvoted Products On Reddit You Can Get On Amazon Prime

I'm not the type of person to ask advice before making a decision — but when it comes to Reddit, it's a whole different ballgame. I consult that magical compilation of information constantly before clicking "add to cart," and Reddit's most upvoted products of all time have informed many a genius purchase — and many an article topic, at that. In fact, it's gotten to the point where Amazon reviews simply aren't enough for me; unless I have input, feedback, and sarcastic puns from the Reddit community, I simply don't feel whole.

Among the quirky but brilliant items and the cult-favorite beauty products that Reddit users swear by, you'll find loads of things that are eligible for Amazon Prime. Consequently, these hidden gems qualify for two-day Prime shipping, which is a life-saver when it comes to last-minute gifts and treat-yourself products you just can't wait for (like a giant bag comprised solely of cereal marshmallows, for example).

That being said, Reddit is a vast, endless place, and it's constantly expanding. You can easily get lost in the countless subreddits and non-stop posts, so I've done the heavy lifting for you and found some of the most upvoted products of all time. Yeah, some of them are a little rough around the edges (then again, it is Reddit), but they've made the front page for a reason.

5 This Toothpaste Wringer To Get Every Last Drop Out Of Your Tube Toothpaste Squeezer $10 Amazon See on Amazon The second-most upvoted post on r/Frugal says, "I think you'll like the gift I got from my frugal Aunt," and contains a picture of this toothpaste wringer. Thanks to its durable aluminum alloy construction, it effectively squeezes every last bit of toothpaste (or cream, hair color, and foundation) out of the tube. This one even comes with a free plastic leaf squeezer for smaller containers.

18 A Multi-Tool That Makes Your Lighter Infinitely More Useful LighterBro Lighter Sleeve $10 Amazon See on Amazon Know someone who carries a lighter? Make it even more useful with the LighterBro. This multi-tool fits any standard lighter and works as a fold-out knife, screw driver, bottle opener, pair of scissors, and key ring attachment. It's also available in several color and decal options.

19 These Pimple Pads That Purge Pores & Calm Inflammation While You Wear Them Nexcare Acne Covers $7 Amazon See on Amazon In a popular review for r/SkincareAddiction, user Ginguh writes, "Nexcare acne pads are absolutely worth $7." These translucent circles gently but effectively soak all the gross stuff out of a pimple, so it can heal faster without germs or irritation. They come in multiple sizes, and even those with sensitive skin say these are "better than any of the products [they've] been prescribed."

22 A Soft Jersey Pregnancy Pillow That Conforms To Your Body PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow $40 Amazon See on Amazon This meme about pregnancy pillows got well over a thousand upvotes and had users commenting things like, "Just get one. You are worth it." The PharMeDoc pregnancy pillow is one of the most popular options because it's C-shaped to conform to your entire body and has a cozy jersey cover that you can wash. It's also super supportive and available in multiple colors.

28 A Book That Teaches You How To Effectively Adult Grow the F*ck Up $15 Amazon See on Amazon This one is the second-most upvoted post in the subreddit, r/Shutupandtakemymoney. According to Nagidac, Grow the F*uck Up is a book that "teaches teens and adults how to create a resume and cover letter, change a car tire, apply for college loans, [and] shut off the power to your home," plus 40 other tasks that parents, high school, and college should've taught you, but didn't. The book itself has a 4.4-star rating, and reviewers call it "practical," "helpful," and "full of great advice."

41 Never Again Tie Your Shoes With This Smart System Lace Anchors 2.0 $13 Amazon See on Amazon After Pro280 created Lace Anchors 2.0, they posted them to Reddit, where reviewers said things like, "This is genius. As a person who wears shoes with finicky laces and doesn't like to re-tie them all the time when switching between pairs, this is gold." Simply thread your laces through and anchor them to the inside to create secure slip-ons that you never again have to tie.