I'm not the type of person to ask advice before making a decision — but when it comes to Reddit, it's a whole different ballgame. I consult that magical compilation of information constantly before clicking "add to cart," and Reddit's most upvoted products of all time have informed many a genius purchase — and many an article topic, at that. In fact, it's gotten to the point where Amazon reviews simply aren't enough for me; unless I have input, feedback, and sarcastic puns from the Reddit community, I simply don't feel whole.

Among the quirky but brilliant items and the cult-favorite beauty products that Reddit users swear by, you'll find loads of things that are eligible for Amazon Prime. Consequently, these hidden gems qualify for two-day Prime shipping, which is a life-saver when it comes to last-minute gifts and treat-yourself products you just can't wait for (like a giant bag comprised solely of cereal marshmallows, for example).

That being said, Reddit is a vast, endless place, and it's constantly expanding. You can easily get lost in the countless subreddits and non-stop posts, so I've done the heavy lifting for you and found some of the most upvoted products of all time. Yeah, some of them are a little rough around the edges (then again, it is Reddit), but they've made the front page for a reason.