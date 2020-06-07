Everyone needs a good pair of comfy, grab-and-go shoes like TOMS canvas shoes. But if you're not a fan of the brand's signature look or you're seeking a more affordable option, the best alternatives to TOMS will offer the same classic low-cut, slip-on style but in the particular aesthetic you prefer.

In addition to boasting an easygoing design of canvas or similar lighter fabrics, some TOMS alternatives feature large, open weaves to allow for comfortable ventilation on the hottest days, which makes them the perfect shoes to wear when the weather warms up. TOMS dupes should be as simple to throw on as the originals and you'll find that in styles as diverse as slip-on skater shoes, espadrilles, and cool tie-less sneakers look equally great when paired with a number of outfits.

These aren't running shoes and won't boast a lot of arch support, but most pairs leave room for you to wear socks or add a cushioned insole, which can help with support.

Below you'll find TOMS alternatives that are versatile, fun, and available in either classic neutral shades or bolder colors that will jazz up your wardrobe. Whatever your style, here are a handful of amazing shoes that Amazon reviewers love.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Classic White Espadrilles That Feel Effortless fereshte Espadrilles $23 | Amazon See on Amazon These affordable espadrilles are designed to keep your feet cool and dry. They are made with canvas, flax and rubber that provide comfort and keep these shoes lasting wear after wear. Inside the shoe is a sweat-absorbing linen insole and they feature a cap-toe with woven linen and handmade stitching that adds to their detail and craftsmanship. The elastic band on the top of the shoe makes it easy to slide on and off your foot. If classic white is not your style, these shoes come in nine more shades and patterns that include block stripes and plaid. Helpful Review: “I love to wear these either around the house or to work. These are not workout sneakers and more for casual wear. Fit is a bit larger than expected, but no major issues there. They are comfy to wear all day with no issues. The soles looks like they are made of ropes and may take a little getting used to....but for me, it's fine." Available Sizes: 6.5-12

6.5-12 Available Colors: 10

2. These Funky & Comfy Slip-On Shoes From A Classic Brand Vans Unisex Slip On Rainbow Chex Skate Sneaker $75 | Amazon See on Amazon These classic, colorful checkerboard slip-on shoes aren't just cool — they're super comfy. The unisex shoes feature smart details like a padded collar and an elastic mid-foot goring that ensures a secure fit until you’re ready to kick them off. It has a rubber sole and its footbed absorbs shock, whether you’re doing an ollie on your skateboard or going grocery shopping. The brand's signature waffle tread provides traction and grip for whatever the day may bring. Helpful Review: “Fantastic product! I love my Vans! I bought them for Portland Pride! Everyone wanted to steal them off my feet. Highly recommend. [...]" Available Sizes: 5.5-14.5

Available Colors: 1

3. A Lacey Slip-On Shoes That Can Dress Up Or Down BOBS from Skechers Women's Slip-on Flat $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With a similar household name and design to TOMS, these Sketcher shoes are cute and can even be dressy. They have an open crochet design that keeps your feet cool and mimics the look of lace. Unlike many other canvas flats, these are more structured and offer more support. They have a rubber outsole to provide traction and a cushioned memory foam insole with a shock-absorbing midsole to keep your feet and ankles comfortable all day. They even come in other colors like hot pink, black, and natural. Helpful Review: “I absolutely love these shoes and have another pair in grey ... These shoes fit true to size. Not only are they comfortable but they can be worn casually or dressed up attire. I've had numerous comments and compliments about every pair." Available Sizes: 5-11

Available Colors: 9

4. Some Nautical-Inspired Espadrilles With A Hand-Sewn Sole Alexis Leroy Stripe Canvas Espadrilles $23 | Amazon See on Amazon These casual espadrilles feature a hand-sewn jute sole and tow cap for a traditional, flat summer style inspired by the sea. The top of the shoe has an elastic band that allows for some give when it comes to movement and they have a slight .25" platform. Some reviewers suggest sizing up and say they may stretch width-wise, so if you have narrow feet, this pair may not be your best option. They come in four colors: red striped, blue striped, black, and white lace. Helpful Review: “These are great espadrilles. They are well made and, as espadrilles should, stretch to fit the shape of your feet. They [also] arrived in a cute travel bag with a zipper. I wear a size 8-8.5 shoe and bought the size 39 EU. It fits well. BE AWARE: new espadrilles will feel small and tight when you get them. --> They have to be sprayed with water and worn in order to be broken in; if you buy them to fit your feet straight out of the box, they will become too loose after a couple wears.” Available Sizes: 6-9.5

6-9.5 Available Colors: 4