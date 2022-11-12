These Comfy Shoes Under $35 On Amazon Look Effing Amazing

Have you ever heard the expression, “Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes”? Well, it’s a lot easier when those shoes are comfy. Whether you’re exploring a new city on foot or simply running to the grocery store, what you put on your feet is important — no one wants to end up with sore soles or blistered heels. That’s why I love these comfortable shoes on Amazon that are also super cute.

Because you should never have to pick between style and comfort, I’ve included options like these faux leather walking loafers — the rubber outsoles massage your feet as you walk, so you can go for miles without any discomfort. And when it’s rainy outside, you can slip on these Chelsea boots that are totally waterproof andsuper chic. After falling in love with these adorable pairs, you’ll be thrilled to learn that all of these easy-fitting shoes are under $35.

1 These Mesh Ballet Flats That Are Like Sweaters For Your Feet HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with skin-friendly mesh uppers, these ballet flats are super comfortable on your feet. The shoe has a sweater-like collar that surrounds the foot opening and stretches over the heel, giving it a particularly cozy look. Choose from solid hues, leopard prints, and color-block patterns. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 10

2 A Pair Of Classic Tennis Shoes With Platform Soles Adokoo Platform Tennis Shoes Amazon $25 See On Amazon These otherwise-simple canvas tennis shoes have an elevated look (literally), thanks to the thick rubber platforms that add 3.4 centimeters to your height. The lace-up sneakers come in five classic colors, as well as a bold leopard print option. Pair them with everything from jeans to skirts to dresses for a cute, casual ensemble. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 6

3 Some Faux Leather Oxfords You Can Dress Up Or Down DADAWEN Platform Oxford Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Striking the perfect balance between dapper and casual, these Oxford shoes can be dressed both up and down. Featuring faux leather uppers with perforated details, the platform shoes secure with the matching laces. There are three finishes to choose from — matte, polished, and metallic. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 11

4 These Slide-On Mules That Are Easy To Put On Lugz Mule Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon These slide-on mules are so easy to step into at a moment’s notice, making them a great choice if you tend to rush out the door in the morning (or if you’ll be going through, say, airport security). With soft cotton uppers and thick rubber outsoles, the sneakers feel great against your skin and are easy to walk in. Extra cushioning throughout the insole adds an extra boost of comfort. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 4

5 A Pair Of Ultra-Lightweight Walking Shoes That Are Cloud-Soft TIOSEBON Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thanks to their lightweight build and memory foam insoles, these comfy sneakers are a dream to walk in. The mesh uppers are super breathable, allowing for plenty of airflow as you move throughout the day. “I took a walk in them today and it felt like I was walking on a cloud,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22

6 Some Fuzzy House Shoes That Are The Ultimate In Coziness Hayeabi Lightweight House Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Covered in fuzzy faux shearling, these house slippers are like a warm hug for your feet. Plus, the textured rubber bottoms ensure that you won’t slide as you walk across hard-surface floors. This super cozy pair is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22

7 These Heeled Booties With Cool Cutouts Soda Chance Cutout Booties Amazon $33 See On Amazon With triangular cutouts along the sides and 1.5-inch stacked heels, these ankle booties give off a vintage rock-and-roll vibe. Choose from either faux leather or faux suede options in a wide range of neutral shades, including black, brown, and taupe. Side zipper closures make it easy to slip these bad boys on and off. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 20

8 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers With A Pillowy Design STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon In lieu of laces, these walking shoes have a set of stretchy elastic bands that cross over the knit uppers. Memory foam insoles support your feet with cushy softness, while the textured soles provide plenty of traction as you move. Their sporty, pillowy design pairs perfectly with your favorite activewear and lounge clothes. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 9

9 These Running Sneakers That Come In Bold Hues & Neutrals KEEZMZ Walking Running Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking to make a statement with your workout wear? These running shoes come in bold shades such as red, mustard yellow, and royal blue. They also come in neutral white and black colors, with matching laces that create a secure fit. Designed with breathable knit uppers and flexible soles, the sneakers will keep you cool and comfortable. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

10 Some Adorable Ballet Flats With Stretchy Ankle Straps DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon Inspired by the look of a ballet slipper, these elegant flats are designed with stretchy elastic bands that wrap around the ankles. The faux leather upper has a smooth, polished look, while the rubber outsole is ultra-flexible. The result? A sophisticated shoe that is still plenty comfortable for strolling around town. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

11 Another Pair Of Ultra-Comfy Walking Shoes With A Lace-Free Design TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Don’t want to deal with the hassle of laces? These slip-on walking shoes are completely lace-free. The soft knit uppers are complemented by shock-absorbent outsoles, making them ultra-comfortable and lightweight. Choose from dozens of hues, including versatile neutrals and pop-of-color pinks and oranges. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 37

12 These Patchwork Sneakers That Make A Statement LUCKY STEP Retro Jogger Cliff Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring an eclectic mishmash of colors and textures, these retro-inspired sneakers will definitely be the most unique kicks in your closet. The patchwork uppers are paired with 2.1-inch platform rubber soles, with a set of patterned laces to complete the look. Not only are they comfy enough for walking, but they make a total fashion statement. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 9

13 These Buckled Sandals Covered In Fluffy Faux Fur FITORY Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of Birkenstocks, you’ll love these fuzzy slippers. They’re designed with spongy cork soles and buckled straps that wrap your toes in cozy warmth. Perfect for wearing around the house or running out to check the mail, the sandal-slipper hybrids are easy to slip on and off your feet. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 7

14 A Pair Of Ballet Flats With A Dressy Look hash bubbie Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon These ballet flats have perforated faux leather uppers that keep your feet cool and ventilated. The front of the shoe subtly resembles a loafer, giving it a dressy vibe. Pair them with skirts, dresses, or trousers for a chic, put-together ensemble. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 12

15 Some Simple Yet Elegant Loafers With Pointed Toes Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Dress these loafer flats up for the office with a pair of slacks or down on the weekends with some dark-wash jeans. Either way, you’ll look effortlessly stylish — and your feet will feel comfy as heck. With elegant pointed toes, the shoes are available in both sleek faux leather and soft suede options. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available)

Available colors and patterns: 12

16 These Laid-Back Slides With Slightly Distressed Seams Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $31 See On Amazon Laid-back and comfy, these slide-on sneakers are great for wearing to the beach, lake, or a backyard hangout. They have elastic straps across the canvas uppers, and slightly distressed seams along the sides and back. Cushioned footbeds and flexible rubber outsoles ensure they have a relaxed, worn-in feel. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

17 A Pair Of Pointed-Toe Flats With A Wrap-Front Design FUNKYMONKEY Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Featuring pointed toes and subtle wrap-front details, these ballet flats go with so many different outfits. The faux leather or suede uppers are soft against the skin, while the durable outsoles provide plenty of traction. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

18 These Fan-Favorite Slip-On Canvas Shoes TOMS Alpargata Slip-On Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon There’s a reason why TOMS is a cult favorite — their classic slip-on shoes are ridiculously comfortable and cute. Made from recycled materials, the plain canvas uppers are made from breathable cotton to keep feet cool. And get this — one-third of the company’s profits go towards charity, so you can feel even better about your purchase. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 7

19 Some Water-Resistant Hiking Boots That Stand Up To The Elements Mishansha Water-Resistant Hiking Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re going on a hike, camping trip, or just heading out to the store, you’ll need shoes that stand up to the elements. These water-resistant hiking boots fit the bill perfectly, enhanced with durable laces, faux suede uppers, and thick rubber outsoles. Ultra-soft lining inside the shoe provides total comfort as you trek around the great outdoors (or the parking lot). Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

Available colors and styles: 16

20 A Pair Of Flexible Foam Sandals That Come In So Many Colors & Patterns FUNKYMONKEY Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of soft, flexible EVA foam, these slide-on sandals are so light and comfortable. Perhaps the hardest part of purchasing them? Picking from the dozens of vibrant hues and patterns available. They come in every color of the rainbow, plus a unique array of tie-dye prints. The buckled straps on top allow you to adjust the fit to your foot. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 42

21 These Stitched Loafers With Extra-Comfy Soles VenusCelia Walking Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only do these faux leather loafers stand out with their exposed stitch details, but they also earn high marks in the comfort department. Their unique rubber soles have bubble-like protrusions that massage your feet as you walk. “The leather is super soft and supple and comfy, and the soles felt cushiony and supportive,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors and styles: 60

22 Some Sherpa-Fleece Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite pair of slippers — these furry moccasins with faux suede uppers. Not only is the inner lining fluffy and warm, but the soles are made with memory foam to give them a marshmallow-soft feel. A bow tie on top is an extra-cute detail that completes the look. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors and styles: 14

23 These Chelsea Rain Boots With A Cozy Sherpa Lining JBU by Jambu Chelsea Rain Boot Amazon $31 See On Amazon Forget what you know about clunky, boring rain boots — these rubber Chelsea boots are comfy and chic. They have a warm faux fur lining and memory foam insoles, keeping your feet protected from the elements with durable, waterproof uppers. A small 1.2-inch heel adds a little bit of height, and the stretchy side panels make it easy to slip them on and off. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

24 The Cute Ballet Flat With A Patent Leather Toe DREAM PAIRS Ballerina Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of ballet flats, and this pair is just too cute to pass up. The shoes have butter-soft faux leather uppers and shiny patent leather toes, creating a contrasting look that’s fun and unique. Latex insoles cushion and support your feet, while the outsoles grip the ground as you walk. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors and styles: 8

25 These Low-Top Sneakers That Are Effortlessly Cool hash bubbie Low-Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Those who enjoy the look and feel of Converse sneakers will find much to love about these low-top canvas shoes that ring up at a budget-friendly price. With laces running all the way from the base of the ankles to the rubber toes, the canvas sneakers can be adjusted to securely hug your foot throughout. Choose from a range of colors as well as tie-dye, leopard print, and embroidered options. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 14

26 These Pillow-Soft Foam Sandals You’ll Want To Wear 24/7 BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s a reason why these platform sandals are known as “cloud slides” — the thick foam material gives them an ultra-cushioned feel. With deep heel cups, the shoes absorb shock with every step. “These are super comfortable and it kind of feels like I’m walking on air,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 4.5/5 — 13.5/14.5

Available colors: 14

27 A Pair Of Feather-Light Knit Sneakers For Everyday Wear TIOSEBON Lightweight Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can throw these knit sneakers on before heading to the grocery store, yoga studio, or gym — or even just wear them while walking around the house. The breathable fabric allows for plenty of ventilation, while the flexible outsoles give them a feather-light feel. There are no laces to worry about — just slip the shoes on and go. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors and patterns: 18

28 Some Chunky Ankle Booties That Are Easy To Slide On & Off Soda Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Thanks to the stretchy elastic panels on the sides, these ankle booties are so easy to pull on and off. With faux leather uppers and thick rubber outsoles, the chunky boots look great with denim, dresses, skirts, and more. Choose from versatile neutral shades like black, gray, brown, and beige. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 8

29 These Durable Foam Clogs With Adjustable Straps Bigant Clogs Amazon $23 See On Amazon Hard-wearing and water-resistant, these slide-on clogs are ideal for wearing during housework, gardening, or while walking the dog. They’re made out of thick EVA foam, with an adjustable strap that allows you to get a secure fit. Not to mention, the textured sole ensures you won’t slip on wet ground. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

30 A Pair Of Timeless Canvas Sneakers With Tons Of 5-Star Ratings ZGR Canvas Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boasting over 22,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, these classic canvas sneakers are a fantastic wardrobe staple that you can wear with jeans, T-shirts, dresses, and more. The lace-up shoes have thick, nonslip rubber soles and laces that create a perfectly secure fit. Choose from timeless white or black, or switch things up with tie-dye, leopard print, or pre-distressed styles. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 26

31 These Stylish Mules With A Metallic Buckle Detail Minorsu Buckle Mules Amazon $36 See On Amazon The metallic buckle detail on these faux leather mules gives them a slightly fancy vibe, making them ideal for the office, happy hour, or date night. Available in solids, florals, and snakeskin options, the shoes strike the perfect balance between simplicity and elegance. They slide easily on and off your feet, and you don’t have to worry about any fabric rubbing against your heels. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors and patterns: 14

32 Some Chic Chelsea Boots For Your Next Rainy Day Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon When rainy weather rolls around, pull on these stylish Chelsea boots — they’re waterproof and easy to walk in, thanks to the anti-skid rubber soles. Elastic panels on either side allow you to put them on with ease. Go with classic black, or make a statement with bright yellow or blue. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 15

33 These Slides That Come In A Wide Array Of Unique Patterns DailyShoes Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon From leopard print to camouflage to snakeskin, these slide-on sneakers come in so many cool prints. They’re the perfect way to incorporate a new texture into your wardrobe, or add some flair to a simple jeans and T-shirt combo. Small elastic panels on either side of the tongue make these shoes easy to take on and off — no laces needed. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors and patterns: 32

34 Another Pair Of Canvas Slides That Go With So Many Outfits hash bubbie Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed with durable canvas uppers, breathable insoles, and hard-wearing rubber outsoles, these slip-on sneakers will keep your feet comfy, no matter how much you walk. Available in both solid hues and fun patterns, the shoes can be worn with so many different outfits. Toss them on with jeans and a T-shirt, or pair them with a cute sundress. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 28