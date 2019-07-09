Tackling athlete’s foot can feel like a never-ending marathon of topical treatments and creative home remedies, but the best antifungal athlete’s foot creams can help you beat all of the condition’s most irritating skin symptoms — from raw, itching skin to discolored toenails to blisters. And here's the best part: They can be purchased over the counter.

Of course, if you’re looking for the strongest nonprescription athlete’s foot cream available, you should check out the ingredients list first. You’ll want to make sure you pick a product that contains a strong antifungal agent like terbinafine, tolnaftate, clotrimazole, or miconazole nitrate. Verywell Health recently reported that, while terbinafine, tolnaftate, clotrimazole, and miconazole are all effective antifungal treatments, terbinafine is considered the most effective over-the-counter remedy for fungal infections according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

That being said, cost can also be a factor. Products containing terbinafine tends to be a bit pricier, so if you're on a budget, any of the other antifungal ingredients are most likely going to get the job done just fine.

All of the creams below were chosen because the manufacturers claim they will cure most cases of athlete’s foot within four weeks —and some of the products offer even faster results, like within seven days or two weeks. However, cases may vary and if you're not seeing results after four weeks, it's always a good idea to see a doctor.

Take a few minutes to browse the best antifungal athlete's foot creams below. All of them contain potent antifungal agents, and they're highly rated on Amazon.

1. A Fast-Acting Cream With Terbinafine That Doctors Recommend LamisilAT Cream For Athlete’s Foot $14 See on Amazon Thanks to the superstar of antifungal agents, terbinafine hydrochloride, LamisilAT cream for athlete’s foot is hands down the fastest cream listed here. This pick claims to cure most cases of athlete's foot in just seven days of treatment, and it reportedly helps prevent athlete's foot from recurring for up to three months. This cream also treats jock itch and ringworm, and Amazon shoppers give it an impressive 4.4-star rating. What fans are saying: “It only cost me $200.00 for a doctor visit so he could tell me to buy this. Works perfect."

2. An Athlete’s Foot Cream For Extra-Stubborn Fungal Infections Lotrimin AF Antifungal Cream For Athlete’s Foot $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Lotrimin AF antifungal cream for athlete’s foot uses clotrimazole as its active antifungal ingredient, and it promises to cure most athlete’s foot, jock itch, and ringworm. With this greaseless, odorless cream, it should take a maximum of four weeks to cure athlete's foot and about two weeks to cure jock itch. This pick also promises to relieve itching, burning, cracking, scaling, or other discomfort you may be dealing with in the meantime, and Amazon shoppers give it a 4.1-star rating. What fans are saying: "This stuff just works. Knocks out my foot fungus in a couple of days of use."

3. A Multipurpose Antifungal Cream With More Than 1,200 Reviews Family Care Clotrimazole Antifungal Cream $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Family Care Clotrimazole antifungal cream boasts a 4-star rating on Amazon and more than 1,200 reviews — and as the cream's name suggests, clotrimazole is the active antifungal ingredient. This pick works to relieve all the worst symptoms of athlete's foot — from itching to burning to cracking to scaling — and promises to cure athlete's foot within four weeks. What fans are saying: “I go to the gym a lot, so I'm constantly being exposed to athlete's foot, ringworm, etc. I always put this stuff on my feet after I get out of the shower in the locker room. Works great as a preventative measure; haven't had a breakout in forever. Also kills ringworm within two to four days. Definitely worth having a couple tubes.”

4. A Water-Resistant, Sweat-Proof Antifungal Cream Triple Paste Antifungal Ointment $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a cream you can apply before a workout and won't sweat off, try Triple Paste antifungal ointment, which uses miconazole nitrate to treat athlete's foot and jock itch, all while repelling moisture and soothing the chafing, cracking, itching, scaling, or burning you might be dealing with. This pick promises to start healing and relieving your symptoms immediately but advises that you see a doctor if your symptoms persist longer than two weeks. Also worth noting: This cream boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and hundreds of reviews. What fans are saying: “After reading the reviews on this product, I thought I'd give it a try for my husband’s athlete’s foot (other OTC products were not working). THIS worked GREAT!!! Cleared the athlete's foot up after the two week period and his feet feel much better. The extra money for this product is well worth it.…”