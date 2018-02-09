Working at an office shouldn't leave you with aches and pains in parts of your back and neck where you didn't even know you had muscles. And yet, spending hours in a chair can do that. But there's a solution: the best balance ball chairs for the office provide an unconventional, but healthier way, to sit and work at your desk. They can even make you stronger and give you an excuse to get in a mini workout without having to leave your job and hit the gym.

When you spend hours slouching in a typical office chair, you put unnecessary strain on your back and shoulders — and that's assuming the chair itself isn't a total dud and can actually support your back. But trade that swivel chair in for a stability ball and your core muscles immediately have to work harder to keep you balanced and upright. As a result, your spine will be aligned, your posture can improve, and you'll strengthen your core. Plus, it doesn't hurt that a little bouncing on an exercise ball during that weekly brainstorming session can help inspire creative thoughts.

An exercise ball can transform your body when you use it during pilates, barre, or in conjunction with other gym workouts. But considering how much more time we spend at the office than at barre (like, a whole lot more time), it's really nice to know there are exercises you can do at your desk that require little more than a stability ball and your best balancing efforts.

These five highly-rated stability balls for the office come in a wide range of price points, colors, and sizes. Find one that's perfect for you and you won't think twice about your old office chair.

1 The Best Overall: An Award-Winning Stability Ball Chair That's Worth The Investment Amazon Safco Zenergy Ball Chair $136 AmazonBuy Now This Zenergy exercise ball chair is the winner of the Global Educator Institute Seal of Endorsement. It strengthens core muscles, improves posture and stability, and the consistent bounce and motion it can provide actually helps keep your creativity levels up at work. This chair comes in eight colors and the seat height is 23 inches when fully inflated. It has durable steel legs and comes with an air pump to inflate the ball.

2 The Best Two-In-One Combo For Work And Working Out Amazon Gaiam Balance Ball Chair $64 AmazonBuy Now This stability ball and chair combo can be used together at the office or you can remove the ball to use it separately for working out at home. Designed for users 5-foot to 5-foot-11, this chair fits most standard desks, but if you need something taller, the company sells leg extenders (separately) that add two inches to the height. Otherwise, this amazing balance ball chair comes with an air pump, an adjustable metal support ball, four easy-glide casters with two back wheels that are lockable, and a desktop exercise guide. Choose among nine colors like blue, wasabi, and fuchsia.

4 The Best Two-In-One Stability Ball Chair For Tall People Amazon Isokinetics Balance Exercise Ball Chair $90 AmazonBuy Now Stability ball chairs are great, but many don't offer a variety of options when it comes to adjusting components of the chair to suit your body. This exercise ball chair is 2 inches taller than a standard chair. The metal chair frame offers four leg rest and four backrest positions, and like similar styles, the ball can be removed and used on its own. It comes in four colors and includes a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.

4 The Most Affordable Exercise Ball That You Can Use As A Chair Amazon UrbnFit Exercise Ball $21 AmazonBuy Now This stability ball can be used in place of an office chair despite not coming with standard chair components, and you don't have to worry about breaking the bank because this is one of the most affordable and versatile exercise ball options around. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes which allows you to pick the height (from 45 to 85 centimeters) that best suits your body and office environment. This ball is made from PVC material that can withstand up to 2,000 pounds, comes in eight colors, includes a pump, a workout guide, and extra plugs.