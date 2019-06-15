When it comes to the most affordable face masks, it can be hard to find the ones that don't sacrifice quality. To find the best cheap sheet masks, you'll want to know what ingredients to look for — as well as what ingredients to avoid.

You'll first want to think about your skin type and needs, as that will help you decide the best ingredients to look for. Face masks with vitamin C, for example, can help fix existing sun damage, while green tea masks will offer a boost of antioxidants, and honey masks will offer nourishment and hydration. For those with sensitive skin, I recommend trying a mask that's designed with a hypoallergenic cotton sheet, which tends to be more gentle than the typical non-woven fiber sheets (I've included one in my list below).

It’s also important to know that your sheet masks are free from potentially harmful or irritating ingredients — finding a cheap mask isn’t worth it if it causes an unexpected allergic reaction. What you'll want to look out for in particular are mineral oils, parabens, and artificial colors, which most of my picks avoid.

Searching for a great quality mask at a cheaper price can be a daunting task, which is why I've done the research and read through reviews to save you the hassle. Read on to find the best sheet masks for your face.

1. The Overall Best Mearosa Design Facial Mask (Pack of 8) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: This Mearosa Design sheet mask set is a great option for the price and comes with a variety of treatments including aloe, honey, pomegranate, and green tea. Incredibly hydrating, these masks are infused with vitamin C to repair sun damage, along with collagen to help plump skin. These masks are cruelty-free, as well as free from parabens, benzophenone, artificial pigments, and mineral oils, making them safe for everyday use (even for sensitive skin). With a 4.9-star rating on Amazon, they're a fan-favorite for sure, but if you’re not satisfied, the brand offers a money-back guarantee. If you prefer sticking with a set that's just honey or just pomegranate, those options are available, as well. What fans say: “Out of all the sheet masks I've used (and I've used a lot), these have by far been the best!!! The packaging is so nice, the masks themselves are super high quality, and there's so much excess product that you can use on your chest and back area. The sheet mask is also drenched in the serum, but still has a good texture/structure and doesn't fall apart. My personal favorite is the aloe vera, it leaves your skin as soft and smooth as a baby's for more than a day. Seriously, I cannot recommend these enough, and will definitely be getting more :)”

2. The Best Hydrating Mask 17VDerma Premium Korean Face Mask (Pack of 5) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: With dozens of five-star reviews, the 17VDerma Premium Korean face mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid for intense hydration and cypress tree oil to calm irritated skin. On top of that, it's designed with a Bemliese sheet that fully retains its ingredients. Safe, gentle, and vegan-friendly, this mask contains no parabens, PEG, phenoxyethanol, fragrance, or mineral oil. It's most ideal for those who want a hydrating boost at an affordable price. What fans say: “I was looking through Amazon and the cute packaging caught my eyes. The reviews were really great for the product and I loved the fact that they were cruelty free so I decided to [purchase] the product! The product [is] calming to the face ... It is also extremely moisturizing, and the face mask is really thin and sticks well to the face. All of the moisture in the face mask gets absorbed into the skin ... Loved it and so glad I made the purchase.”

3. The Best Sheet Mask For Sensitive Skin A;t Fox TeaTime Pure Cotton Korean Face Mask Sheet (Pack of 16) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: For those who are a little more cautious with their skin, this Korean face mask is a great option. The material of the mask itself is hypoallergenic and 100 percent cotton, which means it's great for sensitive skin. On top of that, the formula is free from harmful ingredients like talc, parabens, silicone, synthetic colors, sodium sulfate, and benzophenone. This variety pack features four different types of tea masks: black tea essence, gyoolpy tea, jasoyup tea, and green tea extract. This means you'll always have the right mask on hand, whether you're looking to brighten, soothe, or simply hydrate your skin. One thing to note, however, is that the masks do contain phenoxyethanol, so if you know that your skin does not do well with this ingredient, it’s best to go with a different option. What fans say: “These are great! I have sensitive skin and they [didn't] cause any reaction. They leave the skin fresh and soft. I recommend them!"

4. The Best Value Dermal Facial Sheet Mask (Pack of 24) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you’re looking for a plentiful bundle, this Dermal facial sheet pack is the most cost-efficient option on my list. In addition to being offered at a great price point, it’s versatile, too, with 24 different kinds of masks to cater to almost any skin concern. The masks are ideal for most skin types, helping to soothe and hydrate skin with the help of ingredients like cucumber, green tea, aloe, and hyaluronate. These masks do include methylparaben, a preservative that's common in skin care products but some people believe is an ingredient that should be avoided. The FDA is still researching the effects of parabens in skin care, so in the meantime, it's important to decide for yourself whether it's an ingredient you're comfortable with. What fans say: “I was a little worried about the quality of this product initially because of the unbelievable price, but the masks are very high quality! You get an unbelievable variety that takes care of every skin concern you may have. On the packaging of the masks, it lists the benefits as well. Not only did the mask I try out of the pack feel great, but it fit well too which can sometimes be a problem with cheaper sheet masks."