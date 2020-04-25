The key to a good night's sleep is to stay warm without overheating. This can be tricky, however, if you're someone who perspires a lot at night. The best comforters for hot sleepers need a few of the following qualities to prevent you from waking up in a puddle of sweat:

Breathable material : The material itself should be breathable with a looser weave to provide some ventilation. Cotton is one of the best options for this, though in some scenarios, polyester can also be breathable.

Lightweight design : If you tend to get hot when you sleep you obviously don't want a thick, bulky blanket. Thinner designs with less filling will feel better — especially if you're set on going with a down comforter (in which case, look for one with a fill power of around 500 to 600).

Moisture-wicking properties: Sweat-management is another factor for hot sleepers. Moisture-wicking fibers such as mica, eucalyptus, lyocell, and polyester all help lift sweat away from your body and move it to the outer layer of the fabric so it can dry more quickly.

Apart from temperature regulation, other factors to consider when buying a comforter include how soft the material is or how easy it is to wash. Also think about the filling — it should be fluffy and aerated with high-quality stitching to keep it from bunching up.

With all of these considerations in mind, scroll through the best comforters for hot sleepers below to find the best fit for your style and budget. When you're done, check out the best cooling duvet covers, too.

1. An Extra Thin, Lightweight Cotton Comforter That's Perfect For Hot Nights NTCOCO Thin Summer Comforter Set $99 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This extra thin comforter is made for warmer months, with a design that's super soft yet lightweight so you won't overheat. The non-fading, 100% cotton material feels smooth against your skin but it's breathable, too. This comforter is filled with fluffy polyester, making it moisture-wicking, and the wide-stitch sewing means it's durable, too. Best of all, the whole thing can be tossed in the washing machine. One reviewer wrote: "I can't stress how much I love this comforter. I bought one for my boyfriend for Christmas and finally broke down and got one for me. I love the fabric and the naturally crinkled look. The size is perfect for my queen sized bed. I wake up hot at night and this is the perfect weight. No more waking up sweating." Available sizes: Queen, King

2. This Fluffy Eucalyptus Comforter That's Breathable And Moisture-Wicking Codi AIR Cool Eucalyptus Comforter $149 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Rather than traditional cotton or polyester, this unique cooling comforter is constructed with soft lyocell (which is made, in part, from wood pulp) and breathable, refreshing eucalyptus fibers. This combination of materials makes the comforter great at absorbing the moisture on your skin and transporting it to the outer layer of the fabric to keep you dry. It features a silky, sateen weave and quality stitching to keep the filling fluffy. The only drawback is that it needs to be dry cleaned. One reviewer wrote: "I love this comforter. It is fluffy and feels luxurious. It also really keeps you cool. Usually I wake up sweating in the middle of the night and this does not happen with this comforter. When I opened it it did not have any sort of toxic smell either. It is a great cheaper alternative to the buffy comforter." Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, King/California King

3. A Wallet-Friendly Down-Alternative With Mica-Infused Cooling Fibers Comfort Spaces Cooling Fiber-Filled Down Alternative Comforter $37 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a good budget option, this moisture-wicking comforter is a fantastic choice to keep you cool at night. It costs less than $40, yet it's still soft and comfy with excellent temperature-regulating properties. The breathable fabric is a combination of microfiber and mica-infused cooling fibers that lift moisture from your skin while you sleep, keeping you dry. Plus, it has wide box-stitching to keep it fluffy. It's machine washable, and you can tumble dry it on low heat, too. One reviewer wrote: "I usually have night sweats. This doesn't make me sweat. It hugs the body and not hovering like other comforters, which is what I need bc hovering makes me feel cold and not warm. Overall, it meets my expectation." Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King

4. This Innovative Comforter With Temperature-Regulating Mesh Panels Climabalance Breathable Cooling Comforter $99 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With an innovative design that helps regulate your body temperature — whether you're running hot or cold — this comforter ranks among the best bedding for hot sleepers. It's made with 100% hypoallergenic polyester that's light and fluffy, with special mesh panels that wick moisture and keep you cool. What's more, it can be put in the washing machine, even on the hot water cycle. One reviewer wrote: "This is one of the best purchases I ever made on Amazon. I have been suffering with terrible night sweats for the last two years now and using the lightweight comforter has made a big difference in regulating my body temperature during the night. I still get a little warm at night even with a fan circulating the air in my room and 60 degree temperature in my house but nothing like I use to. I will be buying another comforter for my guest bedroom soon.. Thank you for a great product." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

5. A Lightweight Goose Down Comforter With A Ventilated Outer Layer Puredown Lightweight White Goose Down Comforter $169 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For folks who love the feeling of real goose down, this lightweight option is one of the best down comforters for hot sleepers. Although pure down comforters tend to get hot, this one is much thinner, meaning it won't make you overheat. The comforter boasts 600 fill power (which is perfect for hot sleepers), with 60% white goose down and 40% real feathers, making it soft and fluffy. The double-needle stitching is durable and the cotton cover feels amazing next to your skin. Like most down comforters, it's recommended that you dry-clean this one. It also comes in "All Season" and Winter" versions, so be sure to select the "Lightweight" version when ordering. One reviewer wrote: "I really wanted to get goose down, rather than alternative since goose down feels so much more natural and is so much softer. It keeps me warm, but at the same time doesn’t make me hot. It is just perfect!" Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King