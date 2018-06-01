Your mattress can be a source of great comfort — the cloud you look forward to sleeping on every night. But if you're a hot sleeper or your bedroom gets too warm, it can also be a source of complete misery. Investing in one of the best cooling mattresses, however, can help.

Unlike a number of traditional mattresses — including foam versions that don't have gel technology — the ones listed below are designed with features that regulate your body temperature and keep you from getting sweaty (which is just the worst).

Generally speaking, sleeping on a firmer mattress can keep you cooler than a soft one that sinks lower and therefore has a greater potential for trapping your body heat. If you're a big fan of foam mattresses because you love how quickly they spring back to a firmer state, you don't have to give them up for the sake of feeling cooler. Search for foam options made from plant-based materials or that also include a gel (or even copper-infused) layer for a cooling effect.

Thinking outside the box can also help if you need a really cool mattress — as in, waterbed cool. You should ideally warm up in one of these types of mattresses because they can get downright cold, but these rules aren't set in stone. While gel and ventilated mattresses can regulate your body temperature, the water in a waterbed will keep you cool as a cucumber.

It's time to stop suffering through the night. These cooling mattresses are your first step toward experiencing a more comfortable, restful sleep.

1 A Gel-Foam Mattress That Springs Back To Shape Amazon Dreamfoam Bedding, Arctic Dreams 10-Inch Cooling Gel Mattress $185 - $400 AmazonBuy Now This is no ordinary heat-trapping foam mattress. It's a triple-layer, 10-inch mattress that consists of soft quilting, a layer of cooling Energex gel foam, and an additional 7.5-inch layer of foam. Expect a mattress that stays cool, thanks to gel technology, but is also soft and more springy than most foam mattresses — something it owes to Visco foam, which has a faster recovery time than most. This mattress comes in eight sizes including hard-to-find options like short queen and full XL. It isn’t cool to the touch, which is ideal for anyone who doesn’t actually want to be cold while sleeping, but it will regulate your body temperature so you don't get as hot throughout the night. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, Short Queen, California King

2 A Bamboo-Charcoal Mattress That Wicks Away Moisture Amazon Lucid, Hybrid Mattress $209 - $500 AmazonBuy Now This is a 10-inch hybrid mattress, which means it’s made from both memory foam and transition foam. Boasting 2 inches of support foam, it's great for relieving and preventing aches and pains and encouraging proper spine alignment. It even has built-in edge support around the sides of the mattress — a unique feature you’ll love if you tend to move around lots at night. As for its cooling properties, the key word here is "natural." This mattress is infused with bamboo charcoal, a naturally moisture-wicking and odor-minimizing material, and it’s also infused with aloe vera to keep it fresh and promote better sleep. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3 An Affordable Waterbed Mattress Amazon Innomax, Sanctuary Free Flow Full Wave Waterbed Mattress $49 AmazonBuy Now The thought of sleeping on a retro waterbed mattress might make you chuckle at first, but for this price — and major cooling properties — water beds are worth your attention. In the winter (or year-round depending on where you live) you’re supposed to heat it up, but leaving it alone will ensure it's super chilly to the touch for the ultimate cooling experience. Despite its extremely affordable price tag, most reviewers agree that this is a quality purchase. You obviously want the most reinforcement imaginable with a water bed, and this one has double reinforced corners with T-corner lap seam construction. Bonus points: If you suffer from back or joint pain, a waterbed mattress can support your body without putting pressure on your joints and spine.

4 A Plant-Based Foam Mattress With Four Cooling Layers Amazon Zinus, Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $164 - $360 AmazonBuy Now Plant-based memory foam mattress are cooler than other foam types. This 12-inch one is made from gel-infused green tea and natural castor seed oil, both of which naturally repel bacteria and odors. It has more layers than the others — four in total — including two inches of gel-infused memory foam and two layers of high-density foam that promotes good airflow to keep it cool and dry. If you suffer from allergies or have sensitive skin, this hypoallergenic mattress is an excellent choice. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King