Switching to a cruelty-free beauty routine can feel overwhelming at first, but it’s getting easier and easier to shop for animal-friendly makeup these days. If you’re looking for cruelty-free eyeliners specifically, know that Amazon carries some of the best cruelty-free eyeliners on the market. Whether you’re into liquid eyeliner, eyeliner pencils, or waterlining, there’s a highly rated, cruelty-free pick for you.

When it comes to cruelty-free labels, Leaping Bunny-certification is the best of the best. It’s the only internationally recognized certification that requires a supplier monitoring system to be implemented by the brand — with supply chain checking for animal testing right down to the ingredient manufacturer level, adherence to a fixed cut-off date policy, and acceptance of ongoing independent audits to ensure compliance. PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies database is a good resource to keep in mind as well.

A Closer Look At Eyeliner Types

If you’re looking for the most forgiving, versatile, and easy-to-apply eyeliner, then pencil eyeliner is probably your best option. Liquid and gel eyeliners are solid picks for anyone wanting to make a bold, dramatic statement with their eye makeup — and kohl and kajal eyeliners with smooth, rounded tips are ideal for people who like the look of waterlining.

Take a look at the cruelty-free eyeliners below. There's an eyeliner for every budget, and Amazon shoppers give them rave reviews.

1. The Best Cruelty-Free & Vegan Eyeliner Pencil 100% Pure Creamy Long Last Liner $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This creamy and long-lasting eye pencil by 100% Pure is vegan, gluten-free, certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, and pigmented with plant and fruit extracts. It’s formulated with naturally nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E— and it comes in two colors: bright eyes and dark cacao. Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4.1-star rating. What fans are saying: “I have very sensitive eyes, most products make my eyes water or sting, so I was skeptical! This eyeliner goes on easily and lasts a while without needing to reapply. It absolutely does not sting, burn, or hurt at all! I love it!!!”

2. The Best Drugstore Cruelty-Free Eyeliner Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This nourishing eyeliner pencil by Burt’s Bees is made of 99.9 percent natural ingredients, like jojoba, mango, and responsibly-sourced meadowfoam seed oils. It’s also made without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum, or synthetic fragrances — and it’s ophthalmologist tested, making it a smart choice for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. It comes in three different colors: warm brown, soft black, and midnight gray, and it’s certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. Amazon shoppers give it an impressive 4.1-star rating. What fans are saying: “Absolutely great product! Glides on smoothly and stays put. I have allergies to most makeup, but this product has not caused a reaction. Very, very pleased with it!!”

3. A Cruelty-Free Liquid Eyeliner That’s Also Water-Resistant Zuzu Luxe Liquid Eyeliner $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This vegan eyeliner by Zuzu Luxe features a fine tip and promises to be quick-drying. It’s formulated with jojoba oil to help the eyeliner glide on smoothly, and it’s formulated without parabens and coal tar derivatives. It’s certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, and it comes in eight different shades including amethyst, black pearl, and azure. Amazon shoppers love this pick, giving it a 4.2-star rating after hundreds of reviews. What fans are saying: “I love this liquid eyeliner. This is the first liquid eyeliner I tried ever since deciding to use cosmetics with cleaner ingredients, and I like it so much that I never bothered to try anything else. I've been using it for three years now. This is super pigmented and it stays put all day, I only ever need to apply this liner once. It doesn't smudge and the brush makes it very easy to apply. I like it in the color Tuareg because it's dark brown and not harsh on my fair complexion.”

4. The Best Cruelty-Free Eyeliner For The Waterline e.l.f. Cosmetics Kohl Eyeliner $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This soft kohl pencil by e.l.f. is infused with cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut, jojoba, mango, and sandalwood oil, so it's able to glide smoothly onto the waterline while also working to condition and nourish the eyelids. Since it includes a sponge tip for blending and a built-in sharpener cap, this dual-ended pencil is great for tightlining or for creating the perfect smokey eye. Best of all, this pick is certified cruelty-free and vegan by PETA. What fans are saying: "I bought this for myself since I no longer use liquid liner due to an eye problem. It's very good because it's easy to spread. I smudge on top and make a thin line under lower lashes."