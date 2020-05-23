After a fun day at the park or even just a brisk walk, your dog's paws can get very messy, very quickly. Whether they're about to hop back into the car or you just want some extra security knowing you won't have prints all over the floor, the best dog paw cleaners offer a thorough cleaning and are easy to tote around with you. When deciding the best one for you and your pooch, there are two main types to choose from:

Paw cleaning cups: While there are many paw cleaning cups on the market, they all tend to work in a similar way. Fill the cup with water (shampoo can be added as well), insert their dog’s paw, and let the soft bristles do the work before you wipe dry. These come in a range of sizes, so be sure to get the one that best suits your dog's paw size.

Waterless shampoo: These can range from paw wipes to bottles with brushes and provide a no-rinsing-required cleaning that can also usually be used beyond the paws. Spills are a lot less likely with these, and they also help with that wet dog smell. However, since these will have to be replaced more often, they're slightly more expensive in the long run.

No matter your preference, scroll on for the best dog paw cleaners on Amazon. Each one is customer tested and approved. And for an extra dose of cleaning that's super easy, I've included a cult-favorite doggy mat made of soft, absorbent microfiber.

1. The Overall Best: Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The Dexas MudBuster paw washer is super easy to use, and that’s probably one of the reasons why it’s so popular. Just fill the cup with water (add a few drops of doggie shampoo if you'd like), insert your pups' dirty paws one at a time, let the silicone bristles do a little scrubbing, and wipe those freshly cleaned paws with a dry towel. The soft bristles get in between your dog’s pads to loosen and remove dirt, mud, and even road salt. As an added benefit this paw washer completely comes apart for easy cleaning, and it is dishwasher safe. The compact size makes this paw washer ideal for a quick grab as you head out for some outdoor shenanigans. This paw washer is available in small, medium, and large sizes, and users can pick from six different colors. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, the Dexas MudBuster is certainly a fan favorite. One happy reviewer wrote: “Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it!”

2. The Best Waterless Shampoo: Pupmate Paw Cleaner Pupmate Paw Cleaner, No-Rinse Waterless Shampoo $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This waterless shampoo is super easy to use, and because the formula is applied directly to your pup’s paw, there are no worries about sizing. Just apply the foam, gently scrub, and wipe — no water and no rinsing. The plant-based formula is nontoxic and safe to use your pup’s skin, yet strong enough to power through dirt and even help remove bacteria. This paw washer reduces the wet dog smell and leaves behind a fresh rose scent. Since the formula in the bottle is self-contained, this paw washer is portable and pet parents don't need to worry about spills. The brush on this bottle can twist a full 360 degrees for ease of use, and it’s removable should you need to wash it after a particularly fun day. While it was specially designed for paws, you can also use it on your dog's body. One happy reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a paw cleaner for a while since my 7-year-old golden retriever likes to step in messy places in his walk but hates the wipes when I try to wipe his paws when he's home. Now, I finally found the solution with this item! This cleaner has a very soft brush that my dog really likes. You don't have to wash the cleaner off which is another plus. I used it [...] several times, and my dog is super calm when I clean his paws, which never happened before! And his paws look soft and black after the massage.”

3. The Best Wipes For Paws: Pogi's Grooming Wipes Pogi's Grooming Wipes (100-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If your dog is finicky and you’re looking for the fastest and easiest route to clean paws, these paw wipes could be the ticket. Wipes are hard to beat when it comes to portability, and because there’s no water, they are easily tolerated by most dogs. Infused with aloe vera, vitamin E, and awapuhi, these wipes are hypoallergenic and soothing on skin. Their generous size makes them perfect for an all-over body wipe that helps with dirt, dander, and even odors, too. Get them in varying pack sizes ranging from a 100-count bag to a set of travel minis, and pet parents can choose either green tea or unscented. One happy reviewer wrote: “These wipes are moist and seem to easily wipe the paws and coat of my Havanese. [...] My dog seems to enjoy being wiped down with them. Each wipe is thick enough, and I've never had one tear apart while using.”

4. A Budget-Friendly Grooming Set With A Paw Washer: Pet Go Pet Care Set Pet Go Pet Hair Remover, Grooming Glove, And Paw Cleaner Set $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The makers of this three-in-one set know there’s more to keeping your dog clean than just washing dirty paws. This cost-efficient grooming set helps you tackle three eternal issues that come with having a dog and includes a cup-style paw washer, a grooming glove that feels like a relaxing massage to your dog, and a double-sided reusable hair remover. The paw washer is generously sized and disassembles easily for cleaning. This grooming set is also a steal at less than $20. However, the paw washer only comes in one size best suited for small to medium dogs (3.3 inches in diameter at the bottom and 5.9 inches tall) unlike the top pick which comes in three. Users can choose between blue and pink. One happy reviewer wrote: “The paw wash cup is a great height and is super easy to use. The lint brush is fantastic as well. It is super easy to use, easy to clean and removes a ton of hair. I love having it to use on my couch as well as clothes. For three items, you can't beat the price.”

5. The Best For Extra Control: Paw Plunger for Dogs Paw Plunger for Dogs $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s no secret that when you’re cleaning paws, sometimes your dog bestie doesn’t want to cooperate. If that's the case, consider getting the Paw Plunger, which offers a wide, sturdy base to make the cup more stable and a built-in handle to give you a bit more control. If your pup is feeling especially footloose, the spill-minimizing opening and a handy lid keep messes to a minimum. Even better, the lid is attached to the cup with a short chain so you’re not in danger of losing it. However, it is heavier than the first choice and a little less portable. The Paw Plunger comes in three sizes and four colors. One happy reviewer wrote: “This thing really works! [...] First of all, the Paw Plunger has an "aperture" seal on the top, that keeps most of the water inside the receptacle. Secondly, it has scrubby brushes inside to remove grit, salt, dirt, etc. [...] Thirdly, the handle on the side is very useful - instead of just dipping a dirty paw into a bucket of water, something that even the most chillaxin' pooch might have a problem with, you just hold the dog's paw and leg stationery, and move the Paw Plunger up and down via the handle. Genius!”