When it comes to old-school beauty rituals, using a pair of the best exfoliating gloves on your body is one of those simple, age-old practices that our grandparents, and grandparents’ grandparents, most likely did in some form or another. Why? Because it works! Mechanical exfoliation not only leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, but it can also prevent bumps and ingrown hairs.

Some gloves require a vigorous swipe, while others require circular, rotating motions for the most effective exfoliating experience. Either way, avoid the delicate area on your face and neck (for those spots, check out this guide to the best chemical exfoliants), and afterwards, be sure to apply a moisturizing body lotion, since exfoliating can make your skin feel dry.

Keep in mind that, like washcloths, loofahs, and other types of body scrubbers, exfoliating gloves can become breeding grounds for mold and bacteria if not cared for properly. After using yours, rinse it out thoroughly, then hang it to dry outside of the damp, humid bathtub area. If yours can’t be cleaned — some are machine washable — you’ll need to replace it frequently. In other words, don’t wait for a smell to develop or for stuff to start growing.

Below are five of the best exfoliating mitts and gloves you can buy on Amazon; scroll on to shop them now.

1. The Best Exfoliating Mitt Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt has a cult-like following among exfoliating obsessives. After soaking or sitting in a steamy environment for five to 10 minutes, use vigorous downwards strokes on your body until you see small (usually gray) rolls appear, which are, yep, tiny rolls of dead skin. Don't use any soap or lotion before exfoliating with this mitt; doing so would discourage the amount of friction it needs to work. Dermasuri's mitt removes dry, dead skin from your body so effectively that you only need to use it every two-to-four weeks. Don't wash this mitt in a machine; instead, wash it by hand using soap and water before hanging it up to dry in a non-humid environment.

2. Runner Up Zakia's Morocco Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike the Dermasuri glove, which you use before you wash or apply any bath products, this exfoliating mitt is used after rinsing your body with soap and water. (The brand suggests using Moroccan black soap for a traditional hammam experience.) Then you rub back and forth across your body to remove the dead skin, increasing the intensity until you find the right pressure for you. You'll likely experience some visible skin-shedding with this glove, which can be used once a week to maintain super soft skin.

3. The Best Exfoliating Gloves EvridWear Hydro Body Scrub Gloves (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon For a pair of actual gloves, you can't do much better than this three-pack from EvridWear. Included are a pair of "light," "moderate," and "heavy" exfoliating gloves, so you can treat the delicate areas of your skin more gently, and reserve the heavy gloves for rougher areas, like your elbows or heels. Because they're designed like gloves rather than mittens, some users find they make exfoliating feel easier and more natural (also, this allows you to reach into areas like between your toes). Rinse and hang dry using the loops, and conveniently, they can also be tossed into the washing machine.

4. The Best Silicone Exfoliating Gloves Hommiesafe Silicone Shower Glove $6 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have sensitive skin and are looking for a less intense scrub, try a gentler silicone glove (also, silicone has the added benefit of being less likely to harbor bacteria and mold). Using this feels more like a pleasant, massaging sensation, rather than a serious scrub-down. So, no, you won't see rolls of dead skin coming off your body, but you do get a deep clean and skin that feels healthy and renewed. Designed with handy finger loops so it won't slip from your hand, you can use this glove with the soap or shower gel of your choice.