The 5 Best Face Masks For Oily Skin

Excess oil. Familiar with that term? If you're anything like me, you are so ready for the search to be over. You know the one — trying to find a product that controls oil without drying out your skin. Luckily, many of the best face masks for oily skin were formulated with that very problem in mind. Not only are face masks indulgent and relaxing, but they also generally have some pretty amazing benefits, like delivering nutrients, moisture, and blemish-fighting ingredients to your skin.

When you're looking for a face mask that will help control sebum production (sebum is the substance produced by our sebaceous glands, and too much of it can lead to acne and breakouts), you want to look for things like clay, charcoal, volcanic ash, mud — earthy, natural ingredients that help to unclog pores, blast blemishes, and control oil. Other substances, like snail mucus (yep — kind of gross, but it's all the rage and is super effective), provide rich but non-greasy moisture, which is vital, and help to balance skin tone.

Below, we've gathered some the highest-rated face masks with tons of positive reviews from fellow oily-skinned customers. Whether you prefer to slather your face in clay, mud, or cream, there's something for everyone, below.

Best Overall: A Mask That Uses Mineral-Rich Dead Sea Mud To Absorb Oil And Unclog Pores

Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body, $13, Amazon Great for several types of complexions but especially oil-prone skin, this mask uses mineral-rich dead sea mud to gently cleanse the face and unclog pores, absorbing excess oil and preventing future breakouts. Thanks to added botanicals like chamomile, jojoba oil, and aloe vera, it's also quite soothing and moisturizing, so it won't leave your skin totally parched. An Amazon's Choice product with almost five stars and over 600 positive reviews, you can also slather this mask all over your body for head-to-toe exfoliation.

Best For Acne: A Three-Minute Mask That Can Also Be Used As A Cleanser

Murad Instamatte Oil-Control Mask, $40, Amazon Murad has been producing highly effective acne treatments for decades and this mattifying, oil-controlling mask is no exception. It uses acne-fighting salicylic acid to prevent breakouts, with added grapefruit extract that tightens pores. Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, this mask is so powerful, it claims "to reduce 93% of excess oil after just one use" with its signature Oil-Control Complex.

Best For Vegans: A Tea Tree Oil-Infused Clay Mask That's Safe For Sensitive Skin

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask, $14, Amazon Tea tree oil and nutrient-rich clay make an epic oil-absorbing team in this natural skin clearing clay mask. The 100 percent vegan formula can be used two to three times a week and is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin, but strong enough to prevent unwanted oil and breakouts. Thanks to Kenyan tea tree oil, which has soothing and purifying properties, it also works wonders on unclogging deep-rooted blackheads. What really sets it apart from other clay-based masks is that it won't dry your skin out, either.

Best For Hydration: A K-Beauty Value Pack That Uses Snail Mucus To Treat Oily, Blemish-Prone Skin

Benton Skincare Snail Bee High Content Steam Cream, $21, Amazon If you're looking for a mask to moisturize your skin without leaving it even oilier, a snail mucus-based formula is the way to go. Yes, believe it or not, snail mucus actually has super-hydrating qualities that deliver rich moisture without that yucky greasiness, so it's ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. This unique value pack by K-beauty brand Benton includes two snail extract sheet masks, a bottle of Snail Bee Steam Cream, and two samples of essence and toner, all of which will result in glowing — not shiny — skin.