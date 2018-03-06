Active acids, like lactic, glycolic, hyaluronic, and salicylic, are becoming more and more popular in at-home skincare products. And, if you're interested, knowing what they are and what they do can make a big difference between a smooth, radiant complexion and irritated, over-exfoliated skin. The best glycolic acid lotions, for example, work by shedding dead skin cells to reveal smoother, brighter skin. Also, because they cause fewer side effects than other chemical exfoliators, glycolic acids (depending on the formula) are considered pretty gentle, which makes them perfect for everyday use on all skin types.

So what exactly are glycolic acids? Well, they fall into the category of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) because they are a derivative of sugarcane. When applied to the skin in tolerable amounts, they exfoliate, loosen, and clear the oil, dead skin cells, and debris that build up on the top layer of your skin. Additionally, glycolic acids stimulate the production of collagen and elastin in your skin, which accelerates healing and reduces discoloration.

When thinking about which glycolic lotion might be best for you, look closely at the other ingredients included in the formula. Things like oils, vitamin E, and chamomile are great for dry or combination skin, while additions like antioxidants, salicylic acid, and citrus are great for more sensitive or acne-prone complexions. Below, you'll find six glycolic acid lotions that will leave you with your smoothest, softest skin ever.

1 Best For Dry Skin: An Intense Hydrating Cream That Soothes And Evens Out Skin With Vitamin E And Glycolic Acid Amazon Mario Badescu Glycolic Skin Renewal Complex $35 AmazonBuy Now Perfect for drier skin types, Mario Badescu's Glycolic Skin Renewal Complex is an intensely hydrating and refreshing cream that also boasts the skin resurfacing power of glycolic acid. In addition, the formula contains a blend of papaya extract, honey, vitamin, E and vitamin A, which, while hydrating the skin overnight or during the day, both brighten and soothe dull, dry skin.

2 Best For Oily Skin: A Fast-Absorbing Gel Moisturizer With Vitamin C And Glycolic Acid Amazon Vichy Normaderm Anti-Aging Resurfacing Moisturizer $25 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a glycolic acid cream that works for oily and/or acne-prone skin, try Vichy's Normaderm Anti-Aging Resurfacing Moisturizer. The formula is lightweight, non-sticky, and non-comedogenic, and it provides a matte finish that's perfect for complexions that tend to look shiny. Also, with its blend of glycolic acid, vitamin C, and LHA's, it targets imperfections by clearing away dead skin, unclogging pores, fighting and prevents breakouts, and refining the skin's texture.

3 Best For Sensitive Skin: A Soothing, 8 Percent Glycolic Acid Lotion With Green Tea And Chamomile Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Lotion $29 AmazonBuy Now Believe it or not, glycolic acid (at certain concentrations) is perfectly safe for sensitive skin. As for glycolic acid lotions, Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Lotion is a great option for sensitive skin because its non-abrasive and contains skin-soothing ingredients, like chamomile flower, and powerful antioxidants, like green tea. The 8 percent glycolic acid acts as a leave-on exfoliant that gently loosens and clears built-up layers of dead skin for a smoother, softer, and clearer complexion. The formula is also fragrance free and has an optimal pH range of 3.5–3.9, which protects your skin from any unwanted reactions or dryness.