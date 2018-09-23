When shopping for a griddle to specifically use with an induction stove, it's a good idea to do some research first. The best griddles for induction cooktops are generally made out of magnetic-based material in order to work with induction heat. However, you'll have to decide between ceramic, stainless steel, or cast iron options, and each type of material has its own pros and cons.

For example, cast iron griddles are generally the most affordable of the three choices, and are great entry-level griddles if you're just starting out. But, if you plan to cook foods that can cake on to a pan and stay there, a ceramic griddle is the easiest to clean by hand, and will be the best choice for you. Meanwhile, experienced cooks may want to invest in a more high-end and dishwasher-safe stainless steel griddle.

And beyond just materials, you'll also want to consider size. For example, if you know you'll be cooking pancakes for the whole family on Sunday morning, a double burner griddle will let you cook twice as much food at a time. And if you're looking for the best multipurpose tool to save space in your kitchen, consider a dual-purpose combination griddle and grill.

With all of this in mind, here's an in-depth look at some of the best griddles for induction cooktops that you can buy.

1 The Most Affordable: A Cast Iron Griddle Great For Cooking At High Temperatures Lodge 10.5 Inch Cast Iron Griddle $15 Amazon This cast iron griddle is perfect for cooking foods at high temperatures and offers a good value for its affordable price. See On Amazon If you're looking for an affordable, entry-level griddle, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value than this Lodge 10.5-inch cast iron one. While you'll have to hand-wash it in order to avoid rust, cast iron is generally less expensive than stainless steel and is safer than non-stick for cooking foods like meat, pancakes, or pizzas at high temperatures. (Note: while it's possible to cook eggs and more delicate foods like crepes in cast iron, it can require scrubbing with a scouring pad to fully clean.) This particular griddle comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which helps make it non-stick without any synthetic coatings. Another thing to consider about this griddle is that cast iron can be heavy to hold, so keep that in mind if you're the type of cook who enjoys tossing or swirling their pans.

2 The Easiest To Hand Wash: A Ceramic Non-Stick Griddle For Cooking Delicate Foods Ecolution Bliss Ceramic Nonstick Griddle $27 Amazon This ceramic griddle is the best choice for cooking eggs and other delicate foods. The non-stick coating makes it easy to clean and is free of lead, Teflon, and PFOA chemicals. See On Amazon While non-stick griddles are similar to skillets, a square-shaped griddle like this 11-inch Ecolution Bliss ceramic one has the advantage of having a larger surface area than a round skillet of a similar size. The stainless steel base allows this pan to function on an induction cooktop, while the non-stick interior ensures than omelettes, flaky fish, and cheesy foods can easily slide out and onto a plate once you're done. Please note that this griddle is best used for cooking things at low temperatures, as heating up non-stick material to high temperatures can cause the coating to deteriorate. Hand-washing the griddle and using non-metal utensils will also ensure that this griddle last as long as possible. And for those worried about the chemicals in non-stick coatings, you'll be happy to know that this product is free of lead as well as Teflon and PFOA.

3 The Best Investment: A Stainless Steel Griddle That’s High-Quality & Dishwasher-Safe 360 Cookware Stainless Steel Griddle $149 Amazon Experienced cooks will appreciate the versatility of this stainless steel griddle. While more of an investment, it's dishwasher-safe and can be used to perfectly cook any type of food. See On Amazon Although it's pricier than the other 11-inch options on this list, this griddle from 360 Cookware may be worth investing in, thanks to the versatile nature and superior thick, three-ply construction. Unlike other induction-friendly materials, you can perfectly prepare nearly anything with a stainless steel griddle, regardless of the temperature needed. It's also better than its cast-iron counterparts for searing foods and preparing acidic vegetables like tomatoes, since it doesn't leave behind a metallic taste. Stainless steel is also naturally non-stick if you heat it up beforehand and coat it with a small swirl of oil. (Although oil is not necessarily needed.) Best of all, it's one of the few griddles on this list that is dishwasher-safe.

4 The Largest: An Massive Griddle That’s Perfect For Big Meals Cuisinart Non-Stick Double Burner Griddle $75 Amazon For double the cooking surface, this extra-wide non-stick griddle allows you to prepare twice as much food as a singer burner griddle. See On Amazon For those who are frequently short on time or who have a large family to cook for, this extra-wide Cuisinart non-stick griddle makes preparing batches of food a breeze. Its 10 inch by 18 inch size fits over two burners, enabling you to prepare twice as much food at a time. (This can come in super-handy when you want to efficiently produce stacks of pancakes or cook an entire meal with one pan.) Its stainless steel construction with a non-stick interior is also dishwasher-safe and easy to clean once you're done.