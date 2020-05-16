If you have thick hair, the struggle to find a hair tie that’ll actually work without snapping or slipping is all too real. Luckily, the best hair ties for thick hair are big enough to securely hold thick hair, yet still gentle enough to avoid damaging strands.

Elastic hair ties are common and can be great for thick hair, so long as the tie is lengthy enough to hold your strands and can wrap around them more than just once (so your updo has staying power). While not a necessity, be on the lookout for hair ties that don’t have metal parts, as these can yank on your hair. If you’re looking for a super gentle option, spiral hair ties (aka coil hair ties) are a great alternative. While they won’t hold your updo as tightly, they are very comfortable and non-damaging to wear since they put less pressure on your hair. If you want to make a fashion statement and pull your hair back at the same time, satin scrunchies are a great option. Scrunchies are usually super stretchy, so they’ll work for most hair types. Like spiral hair ties, scrunchies are also really gentle on your strands.

Read on for five hair ties that will securely hold your thick hair in place without breaking — and without harming your locks.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Hair Ties For Thick Hair Burlybands (3-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 870 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, these Burlybands hair ties are clearly adored on the site. And it’s easy to see why: The elastic hair ties are super strong, flexible, and large, making them the ultimate pick for those with thick hair. They can easily wrap three times around a ponytail with up to a 4.75-inch circumference. Best yet, they are totally seamless and have no pesky metal pieces, so they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. Burlybands come in a few color options to naturally blend with different hair colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have ordered several types of hair ties over the years and have been disappointed so many times [...] I’m so glad to be wrong! I have very thick and curly super long hair and always have to wrangle with the 3 loops or 4 and it still slips no matter what. I’m very active and usually put my hair back in a ponytail. These wraps are seriously the best hair bands I have ever used. No slipping and give me a super tight hold without losing it all day!"

2. Fan-Favorite Spiral Hair Ties invisibobble Traceless Hair Ties (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These invisibobble spiral hair ties are a fan-favorite on Amazon, boasting a solid 4.4-star rating among 4,300 and growing reviews. And those who have tried them indicated that the hair ties comfortably hold their strands in place without causing any kinks (like elastic hair ties sometimes do) or damage. Thick-haired folks will love using these ultra-stretchy bands, which can accommodate all hair types. The invisibobble hair ties are totally water repellent and come in a range of colors, including natural hair colors, and fun colors, like pink or blue. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are GREAT for holding thick hair in place all day. I never used to be able to do a high ponytail without using at least 2, sometimes 3 elastic bands. Something about the spring/curled design of these really grabs my hair and holds it up, but also somehow manages to put less tension on my scalp in the process and doesn't leave NEARLY as noticeable of a crimp from the hairband when you take it out. [...] I can also hold my long, thick hair in a ballerina bun ALL DAY with ONE of these which feels like a small miracle."

3. A Set Of Extra-Long Elastic Hair Ties For Extra-Thick Hair Revlon Extra Long Black Hair Elastics (16-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These extra-long hair ties from Revlon are amazing if you have extra-full hair or if you like to wrap your hair tie around your updo multiple times. They will create a strong yet comfortable hold (aka they won't give you headaches). The seamless hair ties don’t have any metal pieces and come in solid black. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these elastic hair bands. I have VERY big hair (thick and long) and these will wrap around my pony tail 4 times instead of three. I suspect I have used every hair tie on the market and these are by far the best for thick hair. The no-slip and the thick elastic bands tend to pull my hair or slip down due to my hair's weight. These do neither. They keep my hair in place - even during heavy exercise. I will definitely buy again."

4. A Variety Pack Of Large Satin Scrunchies Chloven Large Satin Hair Scrunchies (20-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to pull your hair back and look extra cute? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do with this pack of scrunchies from Chloven. The set comes with 20 scrunchies that range in color from a basic milky white to a deep blue to a pretty wine red. And the good thing is that these scrunchies are perfect for thick hair. They are large — the max diameter is a whopping 9.4 inches — and quite stretchy, since they feature elastic bands that are covered by a high-quality satin fabric. Best of all, the satin's slippery texture is less likely to snag on your strands or damage your hair. With a stellar 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 1,300 reviews, you can rest easy knowing that this pick is a good one, even with such a low price tag. The scrunchies are machine-washable, and you can also get the set in velvet instead of satin if you prefer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[G]reat quality scrunchies that came in beautiful colors! The elastic in them is perfect and you can easily wrap them around your hair a few times(which says a lot coming from me seeing that my hair is insanely thick) and stays in place! Highly recommend you give it a shot, you can’t beat the quality or price"