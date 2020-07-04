If you're prone to weak or brittle nails, there's plenty you can do to make them stronger. Aside from some simple lifestyle changes (more on those in a minute), applying certain nail-strengthening products can help, too. According to Dr. Latanya Benjamin, M.D., the best nail strengtheners and hardeners will be free of formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate, three chemical ingredients commonly known as the "big three," which are often found in nail polishes, nail hardeners, and nail strengtheners. All of the products featured ahead meet these criteria.

Keep in mind that caring for your nails doesn't stop at the nail itself. It also means caring for your cuticles, because “Keeping cuticles well-moisturized is one of the best ways to promote stronger, healthier nails," says Dr. Benjamin. She also suggests taking intermittent breaks from gel manicures and avoiding aggressive buffing, filing, and scraping, which can exacerbate nail brittleness and breakage.

When it comes to nail polish removers, choose one without acetone to avoid further drying out your nails. Lastly, wear gloves when working in hot water to protect your hands, and immediately follow up with moisturizer. And though most nail weakness is due to external factors, if over-the-counter and lifestyle fixes don't help, talk with your doctor to see if something else is going on.

Scroll on for five of the best nail strengtheners and hardeners you can buy on Amazon, all of which are big three-free.

1. A 16-Free Nail Hardener From A Classic Drugstore Brand Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Hardener $7 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't do much better than this Sally Hansen Nail Hardener, which is not only vegan and big three-free, but 16-free as well (that means it doesn't contain 16 of the most common chemical ingredients that might be damaging or toxic). The plant-based formula works to strengthen nails and fill in ridges for a smoother, more even appearance — and it only costs $7.

2. The Best Cuticle Oil & Nail Strengthener In One CND Essentials Solar Oil Nail & Cuticle Care $9 | Amazon See on Amazon As Dr. Benjamin points out, keeping your cuticles moisturized is key when it comes to maintaining strong nails, and this fast-absorbing, highly moisturizing blend of jojoba oil, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil is perfect for that. Use it to condition your nails, cuticles, and the surrounding skin as often as you'd like.

3. A Base Coat That Promotes Smoother, Stronger Nails Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Base Coat $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your manicure's first layer count with this two-in-one Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Base Coat. This fast-drying, clear base allows polish to go on smoother and strengthens your nails at the same time. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, in addition to being big three-free, of course.

4. A Natural Treatment That Strengthens Nails In Four Weeks ella+mila First Aid Kiss Nail Strengthener $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This ella+mila First Aid Kiss Nail Strengthener is designed to make thin, peeling nails appear stronger and healthier in just four weeks. The PETA-certified brand gets bonus points for its cute packaging and clean formulas that are always vegan and cruelty-free (this particular nail product is seven-free).