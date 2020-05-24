When you laud your pup with treats, you may want to consider supplying them with ones made with natural ingredients that are actually good for your pup. The best organic dog treats are certified organic, tend to be low in calories, and come in flavors that get a puppy high five.

To bear the USDA Certified Organic seal, protected by federal regulation, producers and manufacturers must follow strict rules which include not using antibiotics, GMOs, and many pesticides. So while "natural" doesn't mean much, the organic seal does, and all my picks below are made with ingredients that have been certified.

Now that we have that cleared up, when you’re shopping for some tasty treats for your bestie, here are a few things to consider:

Calorie Content: Be sure to get the right treats for the situation. Training treats tend to be extra-low in calories so you can give lots in a day, while a higher-calorie jerky treat might be nice for a birthday or other big (and less regular) moment, especially if your dog is on the smaller side. And if you’re in the habit of handing out treats freely, consider buying one that’s low in calories or choosing one that's easy to break into pieces.

Ingredients: Beyond looking for an organic seal, keep in mind your dog's sensitivities or allergies. Many of the following are free of common allergens like soy and wheat.

Beyond looking for an organic seal, keep in mind your dog's sensitivities or allergies. Many of the following are free of common allergens like soy and wheat. Texture: Finally, you’ll want to consider the texture of the treats you buy. Older dogs may have more dental health issues and softer treats would be best to ease discomfort from chomping. On the flip side, treats with a crunchy texture can help scrape away plaque and tartar on your pup's teeth if they can handle them.

To get you started, scroll on for the best organic dog treats on Amazon that have been pet parent approved.

1. The Organic Treat In The Most Flavors: Wet Noses All-Natural Dog Treats Wet Noses All-Natural Dog Treats (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Wet Noses' crunchy all-natural dog treats are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they're available in a host of fun flavors like peanut butter with molasses and apple pie. All of the flavors are wheat-, soy-, and corn-free, but a few are also free of all grains (rye flour is used in some). While the calorie count varies based on the flavor, they're all less than 20 calories each. To maintain freshness, the bags are resealable, and one user noted that they are great for dogs with sensitive tummies. Choose from two-packs or singles. According to pet parents: “My German Shepherd has a very special diet, as he suffered from bloat and almost died had we not gotten him into surgery in time. His stomach is so sensitive that he cannot eat anything other than high protein prescription dog food. I know that pumpkin is a soothing food for a dog's stomach. I decided to try this product so that my dog can enjoy treats again, and yes, he not only loves them, but his stomach can tolerate them too! I will be re-ordering monthly!”

2. The Best Dog Treats For Training: Full Moon Organic Training Treats for Dogs Full Moon Organic Human Grade Training Treats for Dogs $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Coming in at under three calories each, these training treats by Full Moon are perfect for teaching your dog to sit, roll over, or even ring a bell. These certified-organic soft treats are both grain-free and made with human-grade ingredients. With organic chicken as the main element, they're something pet parents can feel good about handing out. According to pet parents: “These are really impressive treats. With a minimum protein content of 22% and organic and human-grade ingredients, they're hard to beat. I love that chicken is the first ingredient, and that I know exactly what each item is on the ingredients list (no weird chemicals, fillers, or dyes).”

3. The Best Treats For Dental Health: Riley's Organic Dog Treats Riley's Organic Dog Treats $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with just a few ingredients you can pronounce, Riley’s organic dog treats have a crunchy texture that aids in the maintenance of your pup's dental health as it scrapes plaque and tartar away while they chew. These all-natural dog treats are made with human-grade ingredients, and they’re free of wheat, corn, and soy. Of course, they're certified organic. Choose from two flavors (peanut butter and molasses or apple). The large biscuits have around 70 calories each depending on the flavor, so you might want to save these for special moments or break them up. The small biscuits, which you can find here, are less than 10 calories each, though. According to pet parents: “This is the only treat I purchase largely because this is the only treat one of my dogs accepts. The ingredients are completely cruelty-free and organic. The aroma of apple is lovely yet not overpowering, and it’s clean to touch (not greasy at all). Already the convenient bite-size, but you can easily break them in a half as well.”

4. The Best Jerky: Full Moon Organic Jerky Full Moon Natural Organics Human-Grade Dog Treats $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Dogs love all types of treats, but jerky always seems to top the list. Made with human-grade, organic, and grass-fed beef, these treats have about 48 calories per piece, so if you have a smaller dog, it may be best to reserve them for special moments or break them up. These jerky treats are available in organic chicken and non-organic but cage-free duck flavors as well, and with an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon, these treats are both pup and pet parent approved. While they are soft, take care to keep the bags tightly sealed to maintain the quality and freshness. According to pet parents: "Our dogs love these things. We have two 60-pound golden doodles, and they absolutely go crazy for their [jerky] treat. We usually break them in half when giving them to stretch them out. Make sure you keep the package closed, or they will dry out and be hard as a rock.”