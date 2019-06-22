While it's hard find a mascara that is 100 percent organic, there are many great options that come close. When choosing the best organic mascara, you’ll want to consider both the amount of organic ingredients included and any potentially harmful ingredients you want to avoid.

The first thing to know is that natural does not necessarily mean organic. The products on my list include a mix of both organic and natural ingredients that help to nourish, hydrate, lengthen, and darken your lashes. It's up to you to decide whether you want a formula that's mostly organic, includes a few key organic ingredients, or is just entirely natural (I've included one example of the latter below as my most budget-friendly pick).

It also helps if you know what ingredients you want to avoid. Although parabens and sulfates can potentially cause health issues, the FDA is still determining whether they pose an actual threat. Phenoxyethanol has also been known to cause skin irritations, but again, there is still more research to be done. Everybody has different preferences when it comes to their makeup, so you have to decide what is best for you.

To help you in your search, I researched many ingredients and read through hundreds of Amazon reviews to help you find the best fit for your lashes. My picks range from 85 percent organic to 100 percent natural, but all of them avoid phthalates, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, and phenoxyethanol, which may be irritating. Read on to find the best option for you.

1. The Overall Best 100% Pure Fruit-Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara $26 See On Amazon What’s great about it: Unlike other mascaras that typically use iron oxides for color, this 100% Pure lengthening mascara uses cocoa, berries, and certified organic black tea as pigment. The formula is free from any harsh dyes, artificial fragrances, and synthetic chemicals or preservatives. While all the ingredients may not be certified organic, it still uses natural ingredients like floral hydrosols, fermented rice water, and aloe juice. The smudge-proof formula also contains seaweed and vitamin B5, which makes it naturally nourishing and lengthening. In addition to black tea (pictured above), it's also available in blackberry or blueberry color options. What fans say: “I have never used an organic mascara before so I decided to buy this one to try out and I am very pleased. It gives me the same outcome as my favorite Benefit BADgal BANG! Mascara. Another upside is that it has this pleasant scent of blueberries. I have had it for almost a month now and that scent is still there and the consistency is still good."

2. The Best For Volume Endlessly Beautiful All-Natural Organic Mascara $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: This mascara from Endlessly Beautiful is an amazing option for those looking to find an option that's close to being all-organic. It is formulated with 85 percent organic ingredients and 100 percent natural ingredients. With certified organic chamomile hydrosol, coffee powder, rice powder, sunflower seed oil, cinnamon extract, and much more, the formula supports volume and length while conditioning and nourishing lashes. According to the brand, some customers have experienced eye irritation from this mascara, so if you have sensitive skin or eyes, it might be best to pick a different option or apply the mascara to a small patch of skin first. If it isn’t compatible with your skin, the brand offers a full refund. What fans say: “If I was forced to only wear one of my makeup items, I would always pick mascara. So I'm very picky about it. In my efforts to move to vegan, organic products, I was most afraid of switching mascara[s]. Apparently I had no need to worry. This product works as well if not better than my old brand, lashes look long beautiful and not clumpy. It doesn't flake off. It is amazing. Get it.”

3. The Best Waterproof Mascara Ere Perez Natural Avocado Waterproof Mascara $28 | Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: Looking for any kind of waterproof mascara can be tricky, but this Ere Perez waterproof mascara is a great find. It is formulated with organic avocado and mamey oils to strengthen and nourish lashes. It’s also designed to last for 24 hours and is fully waterproof. While not all the ingredients are organic, this mascara is compatible with all skin types and uses high-quality natural oils including bergamot, orange and lemon. What fans say: “This mascara is dark, clean, and creates the flawlessly big eyelashes of your dreams. The tube is minimal, small enough that it fits into bags with ease but large enough that it lasts awhile. Stays on all day and builds well. I use an oil cleanser to remove it, and it's an easy process. Love this mascara, it's my new go to. Definitely buying again!”

4. The Best Mascara For Sensitive Eyes Skin2Spirit Better'n Ur Lashes Organic Mascara $21 | Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: This Skin2Spirit Better’n Ur Lashes organic mascara is ideal for those with sensitive eyes, as well as contact lens wearers. Made in the U.S., this product is 85 percent organic and 100 percent natural. The formula features organic chamomile hydrosol, which is both gentle and nourishing. It's free of artificial chemicals, fragrances, or preservatives. Because of its organic properties, it helps prevent lash fallout that may normally occur with chemically-infused mascaras. On top of all that, it's also smudge-proof, water-resistant, and available in brown or black. What fans say: “I can't write enough about how much I love this mascara. I first purchased it for [its] safe/natural ingredients and with how well it works, it makes me wonder why other mascara has to be made from chemicals and other garbage. This stuff goes on super smooth, lengthens and thickens my lashes and looks really, really good. It wears extremely well, barely any smudging by the end of the day ... I highly recommend this mascara! Oh, also — I almost always have eye watering and burning with other mascaras and not this one at all — even after a hard workout and sweat gets into my eyes while wearing it.”