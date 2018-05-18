If you're into using organic skin care products, you're already well aware of how important it is to invest in formulas that are as natural and chemical-free as possible. At the same time, UV protection is a must — and these organic moisturizers with SPF kill two birds with one stone: they provide the hydration your skin needs in addition to broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. What could be better than a multi-tasking product that saves you money and time?

There are several benefits to using organic and natural beauty products — one of the best arguments in favor of them is that plant and fruit extracts can be just as (or more) powerful than their synthetic counterparts. No offense to science, but what's the point of trying to recreate the natural benefits of ingredients like sea buckthorn and marula oil when they can be sourced botanically. Those are just two examples of the plant-based powerhouses you'll find in organic moisturizers.

There's also less of a chance your skin will react to natural and organic beauty products — a consideration if you have sensitive skin — and they're just plain better for the Earth and environment. Add SPF to the equation, and you've got a safe and natural moisturizer that protects your skin from all of the elements, including dangerous UVA and UVB rays.

Instead of having to apply two different products on your face each morning, these organic moisturizers offer sun protection and contain incredibly nourishing antioxidants, vitamins, plant extracts, and essential oils that provide intense hydration. Of course, buy investing in a two-in-one product, you're also saving time and money.

So without further ado, check out the best organic SPF moisturizers, below.

1 The Best Organic Moisturizer For All Skin Types With The Highest Level Of SPF Amazon Naturopathica Daily UV Defense Cream SPF 50 $55 AmazonBuy Now It’s actually really hard to find an organic moisturizer with sunscreen protection as high as SPF 50, so this is a particularly stand-out product on the market. Full disclosure, though: while the cruelty-free brand does its best to only use ingredients that are all-natural, plant-based, and highly-rated according to the EWG (Environmental Working Group), not all of them are 100 percent organic. This lightweight daily moisturizer uses zinc oxide (a natural form of sun protection) and deep sea enzymes to keep skin safe, in addition to antioxidant-rich green tea extract, which also protects against free radicals. It's vegan and gluten-free, too. So, if you're more interested in using a clean product made of botanical, chemical-free ingredients, this is a great option; if you're strict about your organic certifications, on the other hand, keep scrolling.

2 The Best Organic Moisturizer With SPF For Oily Skin Amazon Juice Beauty Oil-Free Moisturizer With SPF 30 $30 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a product that's been certified organic by the USDA, you'll love this oil-free moisturizer with SPF 30 by Juice Beauty, which is suitable for all skin types, but especially great for oily and/or acne-prone skin. It was ranked a "1" (the highest score possible) by the Environmental Working Group and contains a slew of plant extracts and antioxidants that repair skin while protecting it from UV rays, like certified-organic grape and pomegranate, aloe vera, sea algae, and vitamins C, E, and B5. This sunscreen is completely free of chemicals and is made of a non-nano broad-spectrum mineral zinc oxide formula that's packed with hyaluronic acid, which plumps skin and keeps it moisturized. With no additional oils, you can expect a smooth matte — never greasy — finish. It's worth noting that Juice Beauty only uses certified-organic ingredients, most of which are grown locally by farmers on the West Coast, and is both PETA-compliant and Leaping Bunny-certified; Their packaging is non-toxic and sustainably sourced as well. So, by investing in one of their products, you're actually giving back to a brand that, unlike so many others, is truly trying to better the environment and our local communities.

3 The Best Organic Moisturizer With SPF For Acne-Prone Skin Amazon SanRe Organic Skinfood Sparkling Aloe-Solar Aloe Vera Day Cream SPF 30 $30 AmazonBuy Now This organic moisturizer with SPF 30 is a dream come true for acne-prone skin, as its formula is naturally antibacterial and contains ingredients like organic aloe vera and tee tree oil, which balance the skin's sebum levels (an over-production of sebum can lead to clogged pores and breakouts). There are no chemicals in this cream — it protects against UV rays using zinc and titanium dioxide. Unlike some moisturizers intended for acne-prone skin, this one (which is also gluten-free, by the way) is nourishing and won’t dry out your complexion or aggravate it even more. Reviewers say it helps heal and lighten acne scars, too, but that you shouldn’t expect it to be mattifying — you'll probably need to pat skin down with powder afterwards if you don’t like looking “dewy.” The brand that makes this product — SanRe — has been certified by the USDA as organic and by Leaping Bunny as vegan and cruelty-free.

4 The Best Organic Moisturizer With SPF For Dry Skin Amazon Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47 With Sunboost ATB $54 AmazonBuy Now If you have dry, flaky skin, this fast-absorbing, non-greasy organic moisturizer counts argan oil as its key ingredient, but also has a higher SPF (47) than most. It relies on zinc and titanium to provide sun protection and has a very light, universal tint — just enough to give skin a subtle glow. In addition to argan oil, it contains a nourishing and hydrating blend of green tea and “Sunboost ATB,” which is a trademarked antioxidant complex. This formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn't contain any gluten, GMOs, synthetic fragrances, or formaldehyde. Of course, this product, which is made by luxury brand Josie Maran, is on the pricier side, so for all you dry-skinned folks looking for something a bit more affordable, check out the product directly below.