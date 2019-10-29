The 5 Best Organic Underwear
Whether you’re dealing with sensitive skin or just prefer ethical brands, the best organic underwear provide comfort and peace of mind. In this roundup, you'll find a wide selection of organic undies. Whatever cut you prefer, there’s a healthy underwear pick to meet your needs.
The two common materials used for organic underwear are cotton and bamboo. Since cotton’s a soft, natural, and breathable fiber, it's one of the best fabrics for sensitive skin, but since it's non-wicking, bamboo undies are better for exercising and hotter days.
Organic undies come in a variety of cuts from bikinis to briefs to hipsters to thongs. However, it's important to understand what labels and certifications guarantee your pick is truly organic.
Important Certifications
- Ecocert: Ecocert is an organic certification organization that conducts inspections in over 80 countries.
- GOTS-Certified: The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers.
- Organic Content 100 Standard-Certified: The Organic Content Standard (OCS) applies to any non-food product containing 95-100% organic material, tracking raw materials from their source to the final product.
- STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX: STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX doesn't guarantee a product is organic, but it's one of the best-known labels for textiles tested for 100 potentially harmful substances.
Pact and Boody are highly respected, ethical organic brands, so several picks below are from those companies. Take a look at the best organic underwear available on Amazon.
1. The Best Organic Bikini
- Cut: Classic bikini
Boody Body's classic bikini organic underwear contains 80% rayon made from organic bamboo, 13% nylon, and 7% spandex. This pick is moisture-wicking, ultra-breathable, thermo-regulating, and great for sensitive skin. It's also seam-free, which helps eliminate panty lines, and ultra-soft. Additionally, Boody boasts an organic certification from Ecocert, plus eco, safety, and ethical certifications from OEKO-TEX, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) (ensures the bamboo is from responsibly managed forests), Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) (ensures workplace standards are met for the sewn product sector), and PETA (which ensures no animal testing was used to create this product).
On top of all that, this pick has a 4.4-star rating and nearly 500 reviews.
What fans are saying: “So glad I found these undies! Everything I could ask for, light and comfortable, organic, nontoxic fabric, moisture-wicking, and anti-static! Worth the price.”
- Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large
- Available Colors: Black, White, Beige, and a range of inclusive nude shades.
2. The Best Organic Boyshort
- Cut: Boyshorts
These boyshorts by Pact are 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. The sets with striped and teal options make this pick more unique than some of the other undies featured in this list. Plus, several ethically minded fashion sites, like Done Good who praises Pact for being "good for people and the planet"; plus it's a GOTS-certified and Fair Trade-certified company; Fair Trade ensures that the process and materials in this product empower farmers, workers, and fisherman, as well as protect the environment. Plus, Amazon shoppers give these underwear a solid 4-star rating.
What fans are saying: “Love, love, love these boyshorts! I have bought nothing but VS for years and now all I wear is these!”
- Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large
- Available Colors: Black, Black/White/Champagne, Black/Charcoal Stripe/Charcoal Gray, and Black/Teal/Mist.
3. The Best Organic Thong
- Cut: Thong
This thong by Boody contains 80% organic bamboo. Since it’s seamless and panty line-free, this pick's ideal for those times when you need nearly invisible undies. It's great for form-fitting outfits, like pencil skirts, leggings, and body-con dresses.
As mentioned above, Boody boasts an Ecocert organic certification, plus eco, safety, and ethical certifications from OEKO-TEX, FSC, WRAP, and PETA. Additionally, this thong boasts a 4.1-star rating.
What fans are saying: “These are so comfortable and well made. Love them!”
- Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large
- Available Colors: White, Black, Beige, and a few inclusive nude options.
4. The Best Organic Hipster
- Cut: Cheeky Hipsters
These organic hipster panties by Pact are 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. The lacy edging makes this pick one of the more playful organic undies featured in this roundup, and as I mentioned earlier, Pact is a GOTS-certified and Fair Trade company.
What fans are saying: “Hands down the best underwear I've ever owned. I have very sensitive skin and always buy cotton underwear, and sometimes even 100% cotton irritates my skin. I later discovered that this is because some companies ‘treat’ their underwear in formaldehyde. [...] I am slowly throwing away all my old pairs and replacing them with PACT. I would recommend these to anyone!”
- Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large
- Available Colors: Black, Charcoal Heather/Redwood, Teal/Mist, and Plum/Lilac.
5. The Best Organic Brief With Plus Size Options
- Cut: Briefs
These briefs by Hesta are made from 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. Since briefs provide ample back and front coverage, they’re one of the most comfortable cuts around; but these still offer a little cheekiness, if that appeals to you. Additionally, Hesta is a GOTS-certified and Organic Content 100 Standard-certified company.
They’re even available in plus sizes and boast 4.1 stars and hundreds of reviews.
What fans are saying: “I am always nervous ordering clothes online, but I need not have worried. I love these! They are cut perfectly. (I have a rounded bottom, so it's nice to have panties that fit!) The cotton is so soft I enjoy wearing them, and they are so comfortable. They are also made very well. They hold up in the wash, and still look pretty and new. I recommend them highly.”
- Available Sizes: XS - 4XL
- Available Colors: White, Black, and Tan.
