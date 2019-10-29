The 5 Best Organic Underwear

Whether you’re dealing with sensitive skin or just prefer ethical brands, the best organic underwear provide comfort and peace of mind. In this roundup, you'll find a wide selection of organic undies. Whatever cut you prefer, there’s a healthy underwear pick to meet your needs.

The two common materials used for organic underwear are cotton and bamboo. Since cotton’s a soft, natural, and breathable fiber, it's one of the best fabrics for sensitive skin, but since it's non-wicking, bamboo undies are better for exercising and hotter days.

Organic undies come in a variety of cuts from bikinis to briefs to hipsters to thongs. However, it's important to understand what labels and certifications guarantee your pick is truly organic.

Important Certifications

Ecocert: Ecocert is an organic certification organization that conducts inspections in over 80 countries.

GOTS-Certified: The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers.

Organic Content 100 Standard-Certified: The Organic Content Standard (OCS) applies to any non-food product containing 95-100% organic material, tracking raw materials from their source to the final product.

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX: STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX doesn't guarantee a product is organic, but it's one of the best-known labels for textiles tested for 100 potentially harmful substances.

Pact and Boody are highly respected, ethical organic brands, so several picks below are from those companies. Take a look at the best organic underwear available on Amazon.

2. The Best Organic Boyshort Pact Organic Cotton Boyshorts (4-pack) $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut: Boyshorts These boyshorts by Pact are 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. The sets with striped and teal options make this pick more unique than some of the other undies featured in this list. Plus, several ethically minded fashion sites, like Done Good who praises Pact for being "good for people and the planet"; plus it's a GOTS-certified and Fair Trade-certified company; Fair Trade ensures that the process and materials in this product empower farmers, workers, and fisherman, as well as protect the environment. Plus, Amazon shoppers give these underwear a solid 4-star rating. What fans are saying: “Love, love, love these boyshorts! I have bought nothing but VS for years and now all I wear is these!” Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: Black, Black/White/Champagne, Black/Charcoal Stripe/Charcoal Gray, and Black/Teal/Mist.

3. The Best Organic Thong Boody Body Thong Panties $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut: Thong This thong by Boody contains 80% organic bamboo. Since it’s seamless and panty line-free, this pick's ideal for those times when you need nearly invisible undies. It's great for form-fitting outfits, like pencil skirts, leggings, and body-con dresses. As mentioned above, Boody boasts an Ecocert organic certification, plus eco, safety, and ethical certifications from OEKO-TEX, FSC, WRAP, and PETA. Additionally, this thong boasts a 4.1-star rating. What fans are saying: “These are so comfortable and well made. Love them!” Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: White, Black, Beige, and a few inclusive nude options.

4. The Best Organic Hipster Pact Organic Cotton Cheeky Hipster Panties (2-pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut: Cheeky Hipsters These organic hipster panties by Pact are 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. The lacy edging makes this pick one of the more playful organic undies featured in this roundup, and as I mentioned earlier, Pact is a GOTS-certified and Fair Trade company. What fans are saying: “Hands down the best underwear I've ever owned. I have very sensitive skin and always buy cotton underwear, and sometimes even 100% cotton irritates my skin. I later discovered that this is because some companies ‘treat’ their underwear in formaldehyde. [...] I am slowly throwing away all my old pairs and replacing them with PACT. I would recommend these to anyone!” Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: Black, Charcoal Heather/Redwood, Teal/Mist, and Plum/Lilac.