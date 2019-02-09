Feminism is more than empowering anthems and "girls rule" t-shirts (though those things are great too, obv). It's an ongoing and ever-developing conversation that we can all join in on. And if you're looking for a way to keep up to date with what's being discussed, below is a list of the 5 best podcasts about feminism to listen to in 2019.

It's important to remain engaged with what is happening in the feminist sphere, but you can definitely be forgiven for not always knowing all the history, theory, and terminology behind the movement. Because, let's be honest, the world we live in tries its best to put feminism on the back burner. So plug these in and enter back into the essential conversation.

One thing to note: it's important that, when attempting to learn more about feminism, you make sure that you're listening to a diverse array of voices. With this list, you'll hear from feminists from every walk of life, each of them here to share with you their own personal viewpoints and experiences. Playing these podcasts will not only feel like you're catching up with old pals, but like you're being educated by a range of inspirational mentors. Dive in with these lovely podcasters.

3 'The Guilty Feminist' "I’m a feminist, but I detagged myself from a picture at a women’s conference where we were all standing in front of a sign which said ‘Empowered Not Coward’, because my ankles looked fat," writes host Deborah Frances-White on the official Guilty Feminist website. That about sums this podcast up. Being a feminist doesn't mean you have to be a perfect feminist all the time, and it doesn't make you exempt from feeling the common pressures of a woman. This podcast takes a refreshingly honest look at feminism and people's personal experiences with it. Listen to it here