The 5 Best Podcasts About Feminism To Listen To In 2019, Because Hearing These Smart AF Convos Will Give You LIFE
Feminism is more than empowering anthems and "girls rule" t-shirts (though those things are great too, obv). It's an ongoing and ever-developing conversation that we can all join in on. And if you're looking for a way to keep up to date with what's being discussed, below is a list of the 5 best podcasts about feminism to listen to in 2019.
It's important to remain engaged with what is happening in the feminist sphere, but you can definitely be forgiven for not always knowing all the history, theory, and terminology behind the movement. Because, let's be honest, the world we live in tries its best to put feminism on the back burner. So plug these in and enter back into the essential conversation.
One thing to note: it's important that, when attempting to learn more about feminism, you make sure that you're listening to a diverse array of voices. With this list, you'll hear from feminists from every walk of life, each of them here to share with you their own personal viewpoints and experiences. Playing these podcasts will not only feel like you're catching up with old pals, but like you're being educated by a range of inspirational mentors. Dive in with these lovely podcasters.
1'Stuff Mom Never Told You'
Brought to you by How Stuff Works, Stuff Mom Never Told You is hosted by activist and writer Bridget Todd alongside Anney Reese. Together, they bring you bi-weekly episodes that seem to cover just about everything you could ever possibly want to know about, from chocoholism to the forgotten black women of punk rock.
2'She's All Fat'
She's All Fat is the body-positivity podcast allowing women who've been shamed for their body to offer up their stories in a casual and conversational setting. It's hosted by friends April K. Quioh and Sophie Carter-Kahn — both writers — who riff on everything from raising a body-positive child to a historical look at how "fat" has come to function throughout the ages.
3'The Guilty Feminist'
"I’m a feminist, but I detagged myself from a picture at a women’s conference where we were all standing in front of a sign which said ‘Empowered Not Coward’, because my ankles looked fat," writes host Deborah Frances-White on the official Guilty Feminist website. That about sums this podcast up. Being a feminist doesn't mean you have to be a perfect feminist all the time, and it doesn't make you exempt from feeling the common pressures of a woman. This podcast takes a refreshingly honest look at feminism and people's personal experiences with it.
4'Sooo Many White Guys'
Sooo Many White Guys is host Phoebe Robinson's way of keeping the microphone, when, as the pod's official site states, usually she feels like "the token black woman in an ocean of white dude comedians." Featuring cameos from Broad City's Ilana Glazer, who also happens to be this podcast's executive producer, Sooo Many White Guys is Robinson's opportunity to turn typical conversations on their head, as she interviews a whole host of super inspiring female creatives, including Tyra Banks and St. Vincent.
5 '.femm'
Hannah and Dany, the hosts of .femm, describe themselves as "your favourite trans nerds," and, each week, they demonstrate how technology, queerness, and feminism collide. This one's a bit more of a lowkey podcast, but it boasts a humble yet dedicated bunch of listeners.