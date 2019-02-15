There is an age-old stereotype that self-help books are for the lonely and miserable. I couldn’t be happier that this kind of thinking is now incredibly outdated. It feels like there are more books out there than ever written by strong, opinionated, informed women whose books aim to help readers be the best possible versions of themselves. There is nothing I love more than settling down for a little #SelfLoveSunday with a cup of tea and awesome book by an inspiring writer. If you're in need of a little TLC, here are the five best self-love books. Because working on yourself is nothing to be ashamed of and the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself.

Whether you're in need of a pep talk, advice on how to get to the next level at work or with a partner, or a little push to go outside and exercise, these books have got you covered. It isn’t easy being on top of your game all of the time, and sometimes you need a little time to take in some serious wisdom and refresh. The one thing that all of these books have in common is that it is like having one of the most informed friends, giving you the advice you need, at your fingertips.

1 “What A Time To Be Alone” by Chidera Eggerue This book needs no introduction whatsoever. Reading What A Time To Be Alone was straight-up therapy for me. This book — the first from online sensation and activist The Slumflower (aka Chidera Eggerue) — has received massive critical acclaim. Written for women who want to take control of their lives, Eggerue explains to the reader how to grasp your self-worth, how to not to worry about other peoples demons dragging you down, and how to lift up and sustain healthy relationships. If you are in need of some serious you time, What A Time To Be Alone is a must read. You can buy it here.

2 “Jog On” by Bella Mackie Battling with mental health problems can feel like one of the loneliest things in the world, but Bella Mackie’s debut book Jog On was one of the first books I had read and felt seen by. Incredibly informed and super personal, this books sees Mackie take the reader on her journey that lead her to start running. The author's openness and honesty (not to mention her declaration that she wouldn’t give up booze, cigarettes, and ice cream) captured my heart immediately. Mackie is a girl you want in your friendship group, and Jog On is a book that will help you realise that, no matter how small an achievement is, it can be massive to you, and that's worth celebrating. You can buy it here.

3 “Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud” by Anne Helen Peterson If you ever have one of those days where it feels like society's expectations about the way you look, act, or sound are too much, Anne Helen Petersen is going to become your new best friend. The journalist-turned-author spent years as a culture writer at Buzzfeed, and could be classed a celebrity gossip guru. Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud looks at the women in the public eye who are breaking glass ceilings are redefining what is meant by “feminine behaviour.” You can buy it here.

4 “Unf*ckology: A Field Guide to Living with Guts and Confidence” by Amy Alkon If you want science to sort your life out, Amy Alkon may be your girl. Alkon has spent the last 20 years translating behavioural science into practical advice so we can all go about living our best lives. By focusing on how you act, Alkon guides you towards practical, behavioural changes that will hopefully lead to a happier, healthier you. One of the best things about Unf*ckology is that it is so informative yet it is written in a way that you won’t need a dictionary to understand what Alkion is talking about. You can buy it here.

5 “How To Own The Room” by Viv Groskop If you have never heard of Viv Groskop, I strongly advice you go and check her out immediately. After starting her own advice podcast with the awesome women’s publication The Pool, Groskop has proven she is more than qualified to dish out some pretty great advice. In 240 pages, Groskop will teach you how to handle those situations when you want to say something but can’t. As women, we are put in positions where we can feel like the smallest person in the world. Groskrop equips us with tools for dealing with these very moments. Hilarious, witty, and super intelligent, this book is a must read. You can buy it here.