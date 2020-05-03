If you're prone to dryness, irritation, itchiness, or eczema, you probably already know how big of an impact the right (or wrong) body wash can have on your skin. That's why it's so important to do your research before bringing any new products into the shower. So, when shopping for the best shower gels for dry skin, look for a formula that's sulfate-free and enriched with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid — or better yet, barrier-strengthening ceramides, which may be able to prevent your skin from becoming dry over the long-term.

Why sulfate-free? Well, sulfates, which are a type of surfactant, basically do too good of a job at cleaning — which means they can wind up stripping skin of its natural oils, thus exacerbating dryness. Also, they can be irritating, especially if you have skin that's already on the sensitive side.

Other bathing advice for people who have dry skin? Rebecca Baxt, a board-certified dermatologist — with whom Bustle spoke for this article — suggests keeping your shower water from getting too hot (no matter how great it feels!), and immediately applying moisturizer after you step out of the shower, while your skin is still damp. "It's all about staying ahead to keep your skin barrier protected, before it cracks," she says.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop five of the best body washes for dry skin, ahead — all of which cost $20 or less, and are conveniently available on Amazon.

1. The Best Unscented Shower Gel For Dry Skin Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer fragrance-free skin care products, this fair-trade, vegan, and cruelty-free shower gel is a great daily body wash to keep in your shower. It's super gentle, and it contains no sulfates or added fragrance, so even people with the most dry, sensitive skin should be able to use it safely. In fact, it contains just five ingredients altogether, including moisturizing shea butter and coconut oil. As another bonus, proceeds from Alaffia's sales go back to supporting their womens' cooperatives in Togo, West Africa, which fund community empowerment and gender equality projects. Just another reason to feel good about picking up this body wash.

2. The Best Scented Shower Gel For Dry Skin Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Bliss has made such a winner of a shower gel here. Just like the shower gel they use at their day spas, this one has a refreshing, citrusy scent, contains moisturizing ingredients like aloe leaf and glycerin, and contains no sulfates. As with all Bliss products, it's cruelty-free and adorably packaged; Plus, despite costing a bit more than the average body wash, you are getting a ton of product. Keep in mind that this body wash does contain fragrance, which people with sensitive skin, or conditions like eczema, might find irritating. If you know your skin does fine with fragrance, however, this is a great, invigorating option to consider.

3. The Best Tea Tree Shower Gel For Dry Skin Jason Purifying Tea Tree Body Wash $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This budget-friendly shower gel is loaded with tea tree oil, an ingredient that's popular for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, and which helps promote smoother skin. To balance out the tea tree, the formula contains moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, aloe vera, and safflower seed oil, plus skin-soothing allantoin. Despite their affordable price points, Jason is a clean, eco-friendly brand known for their high-quality, plant-based products. This body wash is no exception, being biodegradable, cruelty-free, vegan, and free of common chemical irritants, including sulfates.

4. The Best Body Wash With Ceramides CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash $11 | Amazon See on Amazon For seriously dry skin, try this dermatologist-favorite CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash. This is a soap-free, fragrance-free, sulfate-free formula, and it includes those essential barrier-repairing ceramides to keep your skin strong, as well as hyaluronic acid, which works by pulling water to the skin's surface to help it retain moisture. This body wash also boasts the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, so even if you have delicate, irritation-prone skin, it'll likely be a good match for you.