For convenient storage — and less food and plastic waste — you need the best silicone stretch lids. Below, I’ve rounded up a variety of silicone lid sets that should last for years to come. Whether you cook, bake, or live on takeout, my picks below will simplify your life in the most satisfying way.

When shopping for silicone lids, you’ll naturally want to think about what types of dishes or cookware you’re buying your lids for. These days there’s a smartly designed set of silicone lids to fit everything from bowls to pots and pans, even coffee mugs.

Next, it’s important to know that some types of silicone are better than others. FDA-approved silicone is the base standard for silicone bakeware, cookware, and food storage items in the United States and Australia. However, FDA-approved silicone products go through less rigorous testing than in Europe, since European product standards have a higher threshold regarding food safety. Silicone lids bearing the LFGB label, which is used specifically in Germany and France, are the gold standard when it comes to food safety, as LFGB standards are the most comprehensive. All the picks below explicitly advertise using either food-grade silicone (which means they are FDA compliant) or LFGB-approved silicone.

Another pro tip: You can determine the quality of your silicone lid by pinching and twisting a flat part of the lid — if it turns white, then you know it contains fillers, and as such isn’t 100% pure silicone.

With all of this in mind, take a look at the best silicone stretch lids Amazon has to offer. There’s a set for every dish type, and they’re all highly rated.

1. The Most Versatile Silicone Lid Set Longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (14 Pieces) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For Sizes: 2.6 inches in diameter to 12 inches

2.6 inches in diameter to 12 inches Heat Resistant: up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit This 100% pure silicone lid set isn’t just BPA-free and FDA-approved, it also bears the LFGB seal of approval for food safety. It has 14 pieces ranging from lids that measure 2.6 inches in diameter to 9.8 inches — but the 9.8-inch lid can actually stretch to fit containers that measure up to 12 inches in diameter. They’re dishwasher- and refrigerator-safe as well, and can be used in a temperature range from -58 to 450 degrees. For microwave use, make sure to vent one side for safety. A helpful review: “These are very easy to use and fit sizes from small drinking glasses to very large dinner plates equally well. I have used them on square containers not just round ones. They clean up very easily and haven't picked up the smells of the salmon and Asian Chicken with ginger, onions, [and] garlic which touched the covers. I used one at Thanksgiving on my potluck recipe and folks went wild. Needless to say, I gave three families sets of these for Christmas. They were delighted. I highly recommend them.”

2. The Best Silicone Lids For Pots And Pans Basic Haus Silicone Lid Set (5 Pieces) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon For Sizes: six to 14 inches in diameter

six to 14 inches in diameter Heat Resistant: up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit Made with FDA-approved and BPA-free silicone that’s thick and durable, these silicone lids look and feel premium. They include a wide variety of sizes as well, from six to 14 inches in diameter, making them large enough to fit most pots, pans, and skillets (they double as splatter guards as well!). They feature little tabs on the sides so they’re super easy to take off of your bowls, and simply pushing down on the lid’s center creates air-tight storage. In fact, these lids grip so well that you can actually lift your bowl from the lids’ top handle without fear of them coming off. These lids are also safe to use in the microwave and the dishwasher, and you can hang them up in a neat stack for easy storage when not in use. A helpful review: “I LOVE these silicone lids! Perfect for all my various sized pots and pans. Easy to wash. Hangs nicely inside cabinet with the accompanying hook. Highly recommend these! Wish I had them years ago when first starting to cook.”

3. The Best Silicone Lids For Coffee Mugs KSENDALO Reusable Coffee Lids (5 Lids) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon For Sizes: 3.15 inch to 3.43 inch in diameter, approximately

3.15 inch to 3.43 inch in diameter, approximately Heat Resistant: not specified For keeping your coffee hot on the go, you need one of these eco-friendly, food-grade silicone stretch lids. As far as rim thickness goes, they can accommodate rims up to .2 inches thick, and reviewers mentioned they worked on Starbucks travel mugs and ceramic mugs alike. Whether you use a travel mug on your morning commute or you just want to keep your coffee hotter for longer at home, these dishwasher-safe lids are just the ticket. One fan noted: "silicone is sturdy and of high quality." This five pack comes in fun colors, too, including: pink, blue, orange, green, and black. A helpful review: “I purchased these to put on my plastic Starbucks travel mugs and also my stainless steel travel mugs. They fit perfect and snug!! To test them, I filled the cup with water, put the lid on and turned upside down and the lid doesn't fall off - perfect, exactly what I was looking for. [...] These lids are perfect for travel mugs.”

4. A Smaller Set That Reviewers Love For Bowls i-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids (6 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon For Sizes: 2.64 inches in diameter to 8.07 inches

2.64 inches in diameter to 8.07 inches Heat Resistant: up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit This stretchy, BPA-free and 100% food-grade silicone lid set includes six round lids of various sizes that can all be stretched to fit most bowls, jars, and cups. You can even use them to keep fruits fresh, since one of these lids will easily attach to the face of a partially eaten watermelon or grapefruit. You can safely use these in freezers or microwaves. They’re dishwasher safe to boot. A helpful review: “[...] I like the idea of being able to leave food in a bowl and cover it with these lids instead of having to transfer it into another food container.The lids are super stretchy and sturdy, very good quality, and keeps food fresh."