If you have wide feet, you’re likely (painfully) aware of how challenging sneaker-shopping can be. And while it's true that finding the best sneakers for wide feet takes a bit of extra digging, there are a few simple steps you can follow to ensure the shoes you order wind up fitting your feet comfortably. First (and most obviously), you’ll want to look for shoes that come in wide sizes whenever possible. You’ll also want to consider the size and shape of the toe box, which is a common problem area for wide feet, especially if you also have bunions. Generally, shoes with a round or square-shaped toe will work better than pointy or narrow styles. Styles made of stretchy mesh or other textiles are especially great, since they can stretch to fit the unique shape of your foot.

To help get you started, you'll find five of the best pairs of sneakers for wide feet rounded up ahead. All of them are available in wide (and in some cases, extra-wide) sizes, and even better, all of them are available on Amazon — so you're practically guaranteed to have the most fuss-free shoe-shopping experience ever.

1. The Best Casual Sneakers For Wide Feet, All Things Considered Vionic Fresh Joey Sneaker $62 | Amazon See on Amazon Vionic is known for making some of the most stylish and comfortable orthotic sneakers on the market — and this versatile pair is no exception. With their breathable design, lightweight feel, and cool, classic look, these are bound to become your new go-to sneakers for everyday wear. Like all Vionic shoes, these have a built-in, podiatrist-designed footbed that supports and cushions your feet, making them incredibly comfortable to walk in. Choose from 10 colors, ranging from mint and mauve to taupe, black, and gray. "I require a wide width in some shoes ... so I was worried these might be too narrow, but they’re not! They actually fit perfect and are true to size," commented one reviewer, who also noted that these shoes helped relieve their plantar fasciitis. Available sizes: 5-12 (regular, wide)

2. The Best Running Shoes For Wide Feet If You’re Ready To Splurge New Balance Women's 1080v10 Fresh Foam Running Shoe $150 | Amazon See on Amazon Yes, they're a bit of a splurge, but reviewers swear these New Balance running shoes are worth it, especially if you have wide or painful feet. Made of soft, breathable mesh with cushioned foam midsoles, fans describe them as "the most comfortable shoes" and "like walking on clouds." Multiple reviewers note that they're particularly great if you're recovering from a foot injury, work on your feet all day, or have plantar fasciitis. Not only do the shoes have a roomy, comfortable toe box, but their mesh uppers will stretch to accommodate your feet without making the rest of the shoe too loose. "They actually fit wide feet," summed up one reviewer, while another commented, "A-maz-ing! I’ve never, ever had shoes this comfy." Available sizes: 5-13 (x-narrow, narrow, wide, x-wide)

3. The Best Running Shoes For Wide Feet If You’re On A Budget ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes $45 | Amazon See on Amazon For a more affordable pair of wide-fit running shoes, you can't go wrong with these ASICS Gel-Venture 6 sneakers, which have over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting!) on Amazon thus far. Featuring comfy gel-cushioned footbeds for maximum shock absorption, they have a classic lace-up style and roomy, slightly rounded toe box. Plus, they're sold in over 25 colors, making it easy to find a pair that fits in with your wardrobe. "Best feature of this shoe is the perfect sizing: a true 'wide' shoe is difficult to find, and this one is perfect," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: 5-11.5 (regular, wide)

4. The Best Chunky Sneakers For Wide Feet Skechers Sport D'Lites Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker $42 | Amazon See on Amazon Skechers' popular D'Lites sneakers will add some serious '90s-inspired style points to just about any outfit. But that's not the only reason to love them, as more than 8,000 glowing positive reviews make abundantly clear. Designed with a chunky platform sole, the sneakers are sold in 30 color combinations, ranging from black and white to navy and pink. They have cushioned memory foam insoles, a roomy, rounded toe box, and plenty of arch support. Best of all, they're available in extra-wide sizes in addition to regular and wide, making it super easy to hone in on your perfect fit. "I LOVE THEM! I ordered in wide and I was pleased that they actually were wide," one reviewer wrote. "I have a really wide foot and these fit perfect. They are the most comfortable shoe I've ever worn." Available sizes: 5-12 (regular, wide, x-wide)