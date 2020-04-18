To make grabbing your favorite beverage on the way out the door better, the best stainless steel tumbler for you will depend on your drinking preferences. But no matter which you choose, they're all incredibly durable and resistant to picking up smells. Most will also be able to keep your drink at the perfect temperature for hours.

When you’re sifting through the choices, consider the following:

Hot Or Cold

While all of these containers can handle both hot and cold beverages, some are better than others for different situations. If hot drinks are your preference, look for slider lids that let you test the waters before taking a gulp. Tumblers with lid openings can also work well for cold drinks, but if you prefer your beverages icy and easy to drink, consider one with a straw. However, drinking a steaming cup of coffee from a straw can be a dicey proposition.

Insulated (Or Not)

If you want to take sips throughout the day, no matter if you prefer your drinks hot or cold, you'll want a vacuum-insulated tumbler which can keep it at the right temperature for hours, not minutes. With vacuum insulation, the air between the layers of the tumbler gets sucked out, and the airless space reduces temperature changes and heat transfer. This type of construction also eliminates sweating and condensation. However, if you just need a simple set of cups and not an all-day thermos, uninsulated tumblers will save you a lot of space and money.

Aesthetics, Size & Maintenance

This boils down to your preference in colors, capacity, and whether you want the convenience of tossing your tumbler into the dishwasher — or a cupholder.

1. The Overall Best Stainless Steel Tumbler YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 20 ounces With a durable stainless steel body covered in a nonslip grip, this vacuum-insulated tumbler effectively maintains the temperature of your favorite beverage. While a specific time is not noted, customer after customer have reported things like: "Keeps my tea hot all day." This style also works well for cold drinks, though you won't get the convenience of a straw as with some other picks. The impressive MagSlider lid makes it easy to drink from while also securely locking it closed when you're done to optimally minimize spills. These tumblers are dishwasher safe and have a no-sweat design. Choose from more than a dozen colors, and they are designed to fit into standard size cupholders.

2. This Giant Insulated Tumbler You Can Drink From With A Lid Or A Straw Greens Steel Beast Stainless Steel Tumbler $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 20 or 30 ounces While the larger size of this tumbler with a straw fits a whopping 30 ounces of your favorite drink, the clever design with a narrow bottom still allows it to fit comfortably into most cupholders. And since you can drink from both the splash-proof lid or two stainless steel straws, it is suitable for both hot and cold drinks. This tumbler is dishwasher safe, and the non-sweating design ensures a comfortable grip every time. While the manufacturer doesn't list how long the double-wall insulation keeps things hot or cold for, customers are happy with the performance. "My coffee stays hot until I have finished drinking it (which can be a few hours while I work at my desk)," one wrote. Another user even reported: "I did a little experiment. I filled the cup three-quarters of the way with crushed ice and let it sit. After 36 hours it's still had a ball of ice in the cup." Plus, there are tons of solid colors to choose from.

3. These Colorful Tumblers With Lids That Come In 3 Sizes Chillout Life Stainless Steel Tumbler With Lid $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 12, 20, or 30 ounces The shatterproof design of these stainless steel tumblers make the smallest size great for sipping wine and other drinks when you’re out camping, hiking, or even at a backyard picnic. But these will also work for everything from a cup of coffee to an iced tea. They are double-wall insulated: The small ones can keep drinks cold for up to nine hours without sweating and hot for up to three hours, while the larger sizes can keep things cool for up to 24 hours and hot for five-plus. The larger two sizes fit cupholders, but not the 12-ounce size. These affordable stainless steel tumblers are available in nearly 20 colors and prints. However, because of the designs, hand washing is recommended. But with over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, these tumblers live up to the hype. “I put some water and ice in this around 10 pm and even at 6 the next morning, [it's] still cold, and there is ice in it. I did a test and left it all day when I got home from work around 6 pm the ice had melted, but the water was still ice cold!” one fan wrote.

4. A Budget-Friendly Tumbler With A Straw Perfect For Cold Drinks bubba Envy S Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 18 or 24 ounces This budget-friendly tumbler with a straw that's less than $10 has a silicone base to prevent slipping. Since it's a tumbler with a plastic straw, it is best suited for cold beverages (or lukewarm ones) to avoid burning yourself. However, the double-wall insulation keeps your drinks cold for up to 18 hours and prevents sweating. With over 4,000 ratings giving it an average of 4.8 stars on Amazon, I think it’s safe to say it’s a fan favorite. These are also top-rack dishwasher safe and come in two sizes in a range of colors. Plus, it still fits most cupholders.