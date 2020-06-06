For those who love tea, choosing the best tea maker to brew and pour cups easily comes down to a surprising number of factors: automatic as opposed to traditional; small versus big; and plastic in contrast to glass. But since, unlike a standard kettle, tea makers brew directly inside, be sure to look for options with wide mouths or components that come apart so you can scrub the inside and rinse away any residue quickly.

First, decide whether you want a traditional tea infuser pot or an automatic tea maker. The former will be simpler to use and less expensive, but it'll require a secondary kettle or machine to boil the water. The latter both boils the water and steeps the tea, and therefore usually offers more room for brewing customization — but it'll cost you more. After that, consider the capacity. For the most part, the bigger your tea maker, the more tea it'll be able to brew — but the more room it'll take up in storage or on your countertop. For reference, one serving of tea is about 6 ounces, so factor in guests, household size, and how many servings each person will want.

The material is also an important factor. Plastic tea makers are typically affordable and durable (so long as they're heat-safe and shatterproof). Especially when it comes to hot tea, look for sturdy, BPA-free Tritan plastic so it won't break or leach toxins into your tea. Glass tea makers are scratch-resistant and elegant, but are easier to break. Whether plastic or glass, most tea makers have either reusable stainless steel mesh filters or disposable filters.

No matter your preferred style, size, and material, these are the five best tea makers on the market.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Tea Maker GROSCHE Aberdeen Perfect Tea Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 1,000 reviewers have given the GROSCHE Aberdeen Perfect Tea Maker an astounding 4.7-star rating overall — so needless to say, it might just live up to its name. The Tritan body is shatterproof, durable, BPA-free, and temperature safe, and its innovative bottom-dispensing design means you don't have to fuss with getting the loose tea leaves inside the filter; instead, put them straight in the maker along with boiling water, let it steep, and place the whole thing right over your cup to pour from the bottom. The stainless steel filter stops any residue from getting through, the 34-ounce capacity makes multiple cups at once (though smaller households can also opt for the 17.7-ounce option), and the pieces come apart so they're easy to clean. Capacity : 24 ounces

: 24 ounces Material: Tritan plastic One reviewer wrote: "Best loose leaf tea maker on the market. Easy to clean, easy to use."

2. The Best Glass Tea Pitcher VAHDAM Tea Pitcher $30 | Amazon See On Amazon As previously discussed, glass is more scratch-resistant than plastic and has an elegant look and feel. To be heat-resistant, microwave-safe, and more durable than most, the VAHDAM tea pitcher is made from thick borosilicate glass. It also has a fine-mesh stainless steel filter and a stainless steel lid. It can make up to 50.7 ounces of tea and is also suitable for iced varieties. Finally, the body is wide and the filter is removable, so the whole thing is easy to clean. Capacity : 50.7 ounces

: 50.7 ounces Material: Borosilicate glass One reviewer wrote: "Easy to clean, the strainer is very fine, which I love and the glass is thick and durable [...] It is also larger then a lot of the glass pictures that come with strainers, so I really liked that feature as well."

3. The Best Iced Tea Maker Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker $26 | Amazon See On Amazon While several other options can make iced tea, this one was specifically designed for it. The Mr. Coffee iced tea (and iced coffee) maker works with both loose tea and bags; simply put them in the brew basket along with a filter and press the button. The machine will then brew up to 2 quarts in minutes. After that, add your sugar and put ice straight into the plastic pitcher or pop it into the refrigerator for later use. The large opening makes it easy to clean. However, it isn't noted specifically as BPA-free. Capacity : 64 ounces

: 64 ounces Material: Plastic One reviewer wrote: "I drink around a quart a day of iced green tea, year round. Every two days I brew a big pot of tea and refrigerate it. I finally decided to buy an iced tea maker and am so happy I did! I already love this and how easy it is to make two quarts of tea."

4. The Best Tea Maker Machine Aicook One-Touch Tea Maker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who like to customize their tea (or if you'd prefer to boil and brew in the same machine), the Aicook electric kettle is worth the splurge. It has multiple presets that boil water to the optimal temperature for different types of tea, including green, white, and black. Plus, it has a keep-warm function and an automatic shutoff. The kettle itself is made from borosilicate glass while the fine-mesh stainless steel filter prevents residue from seeping through. Finally, buyers report that it's easy to clean and a huge time-saver. Capacity : 57 ounces

: 57 ounces Material: Borosilicate glass One reviewer wrote: "Best investment ever if [you're] looking to purchase an electric kettle. Easy to use. Fast heating time. Variable temp makes this pot so very easy to use and takes the guess work out of brew times for different types of tea."