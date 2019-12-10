If you’re hoping to keep your coffee hot long-term without burning the pot, the best thermal carafe coffee makers can help. With double-walled technology and a stainless-steel design, thermal carafe servers can easily retain heat for hours. Below, I’ve rounded up picks to suit a variety of budgets and lifestyles.

First things first: the units below make between 10 and 12 cups of coffee; one unit also features a built-in single-serve option. However, coffee maker manufacturers don’t seem to universally agree on how large a “cup” should be. Some consider 5 ounces to be a full cup of coffee, while others consider 6 ounces to be, and some don’t even list how many ounces a unit’s carafe can hold. So for clarity's sake, I’ve listed the potential yield of the coffee makers below in terms of 8-ounce cups where possible.

Additionally, the coffee makers below come with an impressive number of special features. If it’s important for you to wake up to freshly-brewed coffee, you'll be happy to know that every item listed below is pre-programmable up to 24 hours in advance. They all feature “brew pause” technology as well, so you can sneak a cup before the pot is finished brewing, and boast a “ready alert” feature also. A few even have auto shut-off and self-cleaning functionalities, and one option includes a built-in coffee bean grinder.

Take a look at the best thermal carafe coffee makers below. They range from just under $50 to just over $200, and all are highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best 12-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker: A Pick With Over 6,000 Reviews Cuisinart DCC-3400 Stainless Steel Thermal Coffeemaker $91 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: Approximately 60 ounces Self-cleaning: Yes Auto shut-off: No The Cuisinart Stainless-Steel Thermal Coffee Maker boasts a four-star rating and over 6,000 reviews, and it's easy to see why. This pick is self-cleaning and features a "1 to 4" cup setting, if you find yourself wanting a smaller pot. It also comes with a gold-tone reusable coffee filter and a charcoal water filter. Plus, it has an easy-view water window so you know exactly how much you're brewing. Though it’s not certain how many ounces the carafe can hold, some reviewers noted that one “cup” was around 5 ounces, and 12 5-ounce cups is about 60 ounces. What fans are saying: “My lovely wife and I are strong believers in the thermal carafe method of keeping coffee hot, and this carafe does just that. The brewing system is simple and yields fine coffee, fills the carafe without spilling, and the carafe keeps said coffee hot for the couple of hours it takes us to work through it. A good, solid, and dependable coffee maker.”

2. The Best On A Budget BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker $48 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: 60 ounces Self-cleaning: No Auto shut-off: Yes With over 2,600 reviews on Amazon, this thermal coffee maker by Black & Decker yields 12 5-ounce cups, or 60 ounces. It features two-hour auto shut-off, "brew strength" options (your choice of "auto" or "strong"), and a "1 to 4" cup setting for smaller pots. The carafe is dishwasher-safe, and this unit comes with a reusable coffee filter and a water-level indicator for brewing accuracy. This pick also uses “evenstream showerhead" technology — which dispenses an even stream of water over the coffee grounds — thus allowing for the most robust flavor with less waste. What fans are saying: “The best coffee pot we’ve ever owned! I love the stainless-steel pot. It keeps the coffee warm all day. [...] It would be perfect for entertaining guests because the outside of the pot stays cool! You can set it directly onto your countertops without burning them. [...] Programming was easy and we loved the stop feature so we can pour a cup in the middle of the brew.”

3. A Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker With A Built-In Grinder Cuisinart DGB-800 Burr Grind & Brew Coffeemaker $143 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: Approximately 60-72 ounces Self-cleaning: No Auto shut-off: Yes This practical Cuisinart model makes 12 cups, and though the brand's definition of a cup is unclear, the total capacity is likely between 60 and 72 ounces. This coffee maker's shining feature is a professional-style burr grinder and bean hopper that can accommodate a half-pound of ground coffee with a lid to keep beans fresh. The grind-control feature even lets you program the grinder to produce 4 to 12 cups worth of coffee beans at once, depending on how large of a pot you're brewing. The “direct flow grind assembly" technology distributes coffee grounds into the brew basket for you; plus, this pick uses AutoRinse technology to make sure all the grounds make it to the brew basket, which helps make clean-up extra easy. This option also features an adjustable auto shut-off as well as "flavor strength options," which include: regular, bold, and extra bold. Finally, this pick comes with a charcoal water filter and a gold-tone reusable coffee filter. What fans are saying: “This is our second Cuisinart 12-cup automatic grinding and brewing coffee-maker. We wore the other one out over a number of years and were glad we could still find the exact same model for sale. We love waking up to the smell of freshly ground and brewed coffee. [...] Whether you prefer to use beans or pre-ground coffee, we recommend this one for convenience and price.”

4. A Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker With A Removable Water Tank That Makes For Easy Cleaning Mr. Coffee BVMC-PSTX95 10-Cup Optimal Brew Thermal Coffee Maker $63 | Amazon See on Amazon Capacity: Approximately 50-60 ounces Self-cleaning: Yes Auto shut-off: Yes This thermal coffee maker by Mr. Coffee has over 4,800 reviews and produces up to 10 cups. Judging by the reviews, a “cup” is around 5 to 6 ounces, which means this pick yields 50 to 60 ounces. Additionally, this option features a water reservoir that's removable for easy cleaning and filling as well as a removable coffee filter basket, that also makes for easy cleaning. It also comes with a water filtration system which helps get rid of up to 97% of chlorine, thus resulting in healthier and yummier coffee. Other special features of this model include two-hour auto shut-off and a self-cleaning cycle that helps maintain the unit and keep your coffee tasting amazing. What fans are saying: “This is my all-time favorite coffee maker, and I use the heck out of it. Brews nicely, keeps coffee hot for forever, don't have to remember to turn off the burner, love that you can remove the water receptacle for easy filling [...] A friend bought me a new fancy [coffee maker] at 3 times the cost as a nice gesture to make me feel better, but I returned it just so I could buy this one again.”