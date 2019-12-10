Bustle

The 5 Best Thermal Carafe Coffee Makers

By Elizabeth Enochs
Bustle / Amazon

If you’re hoping to keep your coffee hot long-term without burning the pot, the best thermal carafe coffee makers can help. With double-walled technology and a stainless-steel design, thermal carafe servers can easily retain heat for hours. Below, I’ve rounded up picks to suit a variety of budgets and lifestyles.

First things first: the units below make between 10 and 12 cups of coffee; one unit also features a built-in single-serve option. However, coffee maker manufacturers don’t seem to universally agree on how large a “cup” should be. Some consider 5 ounces to be a full cup of coffee, while others consider 6 ounces to be, and some don’t even list how many ounces a unit’s carafe can hold. So for clarity's sake, I’ve listed the potential yield of the coffee makers below in terms of 8-ounce cups where possible.

Additionally, the coffee makers below come with an impressive number of special features. If it’s important for you to wake up to freshly-brewed coffee, you'll be happy to know that every item listed below is pre-programmable up to 24 hours in advance. They all feature “brew pause” technology as well, so you can sneak a cup before the pot is finished brewing, and boast a “ready alert” feature also. A few even have auto shut-off and self-cleaning functionalities, and one option includes a built-in coffee bean grinder.

Take a look at the best thermal carafe coffee makers below. They range from just under $50 to just over $200, and all are highly rated on Amazon.