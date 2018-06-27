You don't have to sacrifice warmth or comfort to travel in style. With one of the best travel jackets in your bag, you'll be able to achieve both — regardless of the expected weather in your final destination.

These jackets, designed to keep users protected in a variety of weather conditions, feature varying designs and functionalities so you're sure to find one that's works for your vacation plans. The best travel outerwear is lightweight (read: easy to pack in all kinds of luggage) and works to offset the climate. For example, a waterproof jacket will keep you dry in a stormy area, and a fleece will keep you warm on a chilly mountain. But these aren't just any jackets — they're extra durable and made to last for trip after trip.

Ready to find your new travel staple? Here, find a list of top of the line travel jackets that check all the boxes: They’re trendy, compact, and super handy in different types of weather. Some even offer specs like detachable hoods and built-in gloves! So, whether you’ll be hiking in a damp rainforest or strolling through a windy seaside town, browse through these five picks to find your favorite.

Amazon Columbia Women's Fast Trek II Full Zip Fleece Jacket $50 AmazonBuy Now Columbia's full-zip fleece jacket offers the perfect amount of warmth in chilly weather and, with over 1,600 reviews, comes highly-recommended by Amazon users. The fitted jacket is made with a stretch fabric and contains multiple zippered pockets, making it functional and warm enough for mild to cold temperatures. But don't take my word for it, Amazon reviewers love its cozy fit. One person raved, "Very comfy and soft, and the color looks great. The zippers all lay flat, and I really like this." It's available in more than 30 different colors ranging from black to Ruby Red. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Amazon Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Down Jacket $49 AmazonBuy Now This hooded puffer jacket by Wantdo is thinner (and warmer) than you think. Made with down insulation and weather-resistant nylon, it's a great, versatile choice if you're headed for wintery weather. The best part? It rolls up to fit inside an included storage pack that won't take up lots of room in your luggage. Users are obsessed the warm insulation and packable nature of this coat. "This is such a great jacket for the price!" raved a happy customer, while another dubbed it "one of the best, most practical things I've ever bought." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Amazon Charles River Apparel Women's New Englander Waterproof Rain Jacket $47 AmazonBuy Now Charles River Apparel's New Englander Waterproof Rain Jacket boasts more than 3,000 Amazon reviews and is a necessity if you're traveling to a rainy area. Made with a breathable mesh lining, this zip-up is both windproof and waterproof. It has pockets with covered zippers as well as an adjustable hood and cuffs to ensure you stay dry. According to one review, "It really is waterproof — the rain rolls right off. Despite being waterproof, the jacket is really soft, supple, and breathable, not rigid rubber." Want it for yourself? Choose from 13 bright colors including this reflective mint shade. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Packable Hooded Jacket $80 AmazonBuy Now The packable hooded jacket by Amazon's own Lark & Ro is a chic option with a stylish silhouette any fashion fan can appreciate. Crafted with a smooth, waterproof fabric and functional details like front flap pockets and a detachable hood, it's ready for any kind of weather. Even better, it folds up into a small zippered pouch you can stow anywhere. Some reviewers warn that it runs a tad small but does manage to look polished with most outfits. "Very versatile jacket style," reads one review. "It can be dressed up or down. It's a belt-less design, so it's nicely fitted. Not at all baggy." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large