Every once and awhile a new beauty product comes along that completely changes the game, and a few years back, tube mascara did just that. For the uninitiated, tubing mascara encapsulates lashes rather than painting them, and that revolutionary tube technique basically eliminates smudges and flakes, not mention the need to reapply (talk about staying power!). That's why the best tubing mascaras are perfect for anyone struggling with sensitive eyes, chronic raccoon eyes, or makeup-induced contact lens irritation. When you put a tube mascara on, it's not going anywhere until you decide to remove the tubes.

But if all tubing mascaras promise long-lasting, smudge-proof results, how do you choose the best one for you? It all comes down to your specific lash and eye type. If you have short, thin lashes, you'll probably want a tubing mascara that not only adds length, but dramatic volume too. If you have sensitive eyes, a gentle formula that's been tested by ophthalmologists is a smart choice. And if you're all about clean beauty, a natural mascara that's free of synthetic fragrances and dyes is totally way to go.

While the majority of tubing mascaras in this roundup fall right around the $25 range, there's a fabulous budget option as well. All of the mascaras below are highly rated on amazon, and some, like our top pick, has more than 1,000 customer reviews.

1. The Best Overall: Blinc Original Tubing Mascara Blinc Tubing Mascara Original $26 | Amazon See on Amazon As the first tubing mascara on the market, Blinc's Extreme Longwear mascara is OG and hard to beat. Of course, like most tube mascaras it's smudge- and smear-proof, but Blinc's acrylic copolymer formula doesn't even budge when you cry or rub your eyes. And if you're looking for a long-lasting formula, this is it: 15-hour+ days are no problem. The gentle, non-irritating formula adds both volume and length for a radiant, natural look, and the tubes slide off easily with a little warm water and pressure — no makeup remover necessary. Actress Zosia Mamet is a fan, according to Allure. What reviewers are saying: "I have had mascara issues FOREVER. This stuff solved all of them. It comes in the color I want (dark brown), I only have to apply it once a day (even though I have hooded eyelids AND allergies AND wear contacts AND I work long days), it won't damage fragile lashes (and even seems to protect them and/or help them grow), and it lasts a way longer time than others. BUY IT."

2. The Best Drugstore Brand: L'Oréal Paris Double Extend Mascara L'Oréal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a budget mascara that just won't budge, you can't go wrong with L'Oréal's Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara. Thanks to the dual brushes, you get both a lash primer and a tubing mascara in one. The nourishing base coat is infused with Ceramide R and D-Panthenol to protect, nourish and strengthen lashes, and the lash-extending tubing top coat is made with polymers that wrap around each lash for mega length. Removal is easy (just use warm water or a cotton pad soaked in warm water for 30 seconds). What reviewers are saying: "I have tried so many waterproof mascaras (high end to drugstore) hoping to stop the under eye smudging that happens daily after just a few hours of wear. Is it the formula? My oily skin? The shape of my eyes? All I know is I needed help...It looked really awful having raccoon eyes all the time.. Everyone raved about "tube mascara" so when I found this one by L'Oreal, I decided to give it a try. ... After more than 12 hours of wear, I had not one trace of smudging under my eyes! And it washed off super easily without me having to scrub and yank at my lashes."

3. For Sensitive Eyes: Clinique Lash Power Mascara Clinique Lash Power Mascara $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you wear contacts or have easily irritated eyes, this tubular mascara from Clinique is a smart choice. It's both allergy tested and ophthalmologist tested, not to mention 100 percent free of any fragrances, parabens, or phthalates. The long-wearing formula lengthens lashes, even the little corner ones, thanks to its unique shaped brush. And some reviewers noted how lightweight the formula felt. What reviewers are saying: "My favorite long wear mascara!! Doesn't give me raccoon eyes or flake off mid-day. Doesn't irritate my contacts. Doesn't break off the tips of my lashes. Easy to remove with water or baby wipe. LOVE THIS PRODUCT."

4.For Volume: Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara $26 | Amazon See on Amazon While most tubing mascaras are good at adding length to lashes, not all of them are good at adding thickness. That's where Kevyn Aucoin's The Volume Mascara comes in. For a glam look, this tubing mascara is both long-lasting and volume-building. The innovative formula (infused with nourishing jojoba oil) thickens, separates, and lengthens each lash, all while adding soft shine. The pigment is totally smudge-resistant and the unique skinny brush is able to reach root to tip. To wash off, simply use a gentle cleanser or makeup remover. What reviewers are saying: "This is my absolute favorite of all time mascara and I could not live without this. I have tried everything and nothing worked for me, they either flaked during the day, didn't come off easily or clumped up easily. This mascara is absolute perfection - it goes on very easy, you can do just one layer for a natural look or several applications if you like it thick. The wand is simple and straight which allows you to get in the corners and ends of your lashes easily."